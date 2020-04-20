Range Resources: Leverage Keeps Risks Elevated Despite Possible Higher Gas Prices

Since there is a potential that gas prices actually increase this time, I believe that now changing to a Neutral rating is appropriate, but if this fails to materialize, expect a revision downwards.

Not only is its leverage high, but based on Range Resources' financial performance for the last three years, it appears that the company is approaching the limits of its financial position.

Introduction

Following the record-breaking plunge in oil prices, the companies that have a heavier weighting towards gas production have received an unforeseen benefit, since gas prices may finally be poised to increase from lower supply as a side effect of lower oil production. Naturally, this would be very welcome news for companies such as Range Resources Corp. (RRC). Several months ago, I published an article that analysed the risks associated with an investment in the company's shares, and this article subsequently provides an update in light of this recent development, along with its most recent financial performance and guidance.

Cash Flows and Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing the company's cash flows and debt for the last seven years:

Whilst it came very close during 2018 and 2019, Range Resources has never produced any positive free cash flow during the last seven years, which includes two years before the oil and gas price crash of 2015-2016. Due to this poor performance, the company's free cash flow has totaled negative $2.139 billion since the beginning of 2013, despite its capital expenditure trending lower.

Theoretically, Range Resources' poor performance may be poised to turn around in 2020, with its capital expenditure guidance of $475 million at the midpoint, whilst maintaining its production at approximately the same level as 2019. If the company's underlying commodity prices remained the same compared to 2019, then its free cash flow would approximately equal $198 million. Even though this sounds promising, since Henry Hub natural gas prices for the first quarter of 2020 are 34.43% lower than the equivalent period of time in 2019, the company's unhedged 40% of gas production and 20% of oil production will weigh down its results. Ultimately, only time will tell the direction of oil and gas prices and Range Resources' resulting financial performance, however, investors should keep their expectations tempered, as we are currently navigating a severe recession, and even in the best of times, commodity prices are notoriously difficult to predict. Once the company reports its first-quarter earnings in the coming month, the impact from this will be clearer.

Even if gas prices actually manage to have a sustained increase in the future, the attractiveness of any investment in Range Resources shares is hampered by the company's debt, as it further increases the risks if there is even a delay before gas prices increase. Although the company's net debt has decreased noticeably during recent years, this was a result of divestitures that totaled $325 million in 2018 and a further $785 million in 2019. Range Resources' virtually non-existent cash balance also increases the associated risks, as it indicates that the company is reliant on credit facilities to provide liquidity.

Assuming the company manage to turn around its free cash flow, it still has a long road ahead to lower its net debt. Even if Range Resources manages to generate the aforementioned $198 million of free cash flow consistently every year, it would still take approximately eight years to halve its net debt. Whilst some investors may argue that higher gas prices will lead to soaring operating cash flow, even if this actually eventuates this time, which is dubious as higher prices will likely stimulate higher production, the company's capital expenditure will likely increase in tandem. Historically speaking, its operating cash flow and capital expenditure has been almost a mirror image, whereby higher operating cash flow begets higher capital expenditure. Given this as well as the capital intensity of its industry, it would be quite risky to assume that Range Resources can see a long-term sustained higher operating cash flow without seeing capital expenditure also increasing, and thus diminishing free cash flow

Financial Position

Since Range Resources' free cash flow has been non-existent, it is especially important to consider its financial position. The graph included below summarizes the company's financial position for the last three years:

(Image Source: Author)

Thankfully, the financial metrics largely speak for themselves and conclusively indicate that Range Resources has a highly leveraged financial position. All of its metrics support this assertion, with the company's interest coverage of only 0.55 and gearing ratio being particularly concerning and indicating that its financial position appears pushed towards its limits. This means that unless gas prices actually have a sustained rally in the coming years, the company's ability to remain a going concern is questionable and thus further increases the risks associated with an investment.

These risks are further amplified by Range Resources' weak liquidity, which was covered in greater detail in my previous analysis, and since publication, nothing has materially changed. The company's moderately low current ratio of 0.76 is still accompanied by a virtually non-existent cash balance, and thus leaves it reliant on credit facilities. Admittedly, one somewhat positive development was that the company's credit facility was not reduced during the last redetermination. Whilst it still allows for an additional $1.7 billion of liquidity, if these were ever drawn down, it would truly increase the company's leverage to crippling levels. If Range Resources is able to turn its free cash flow positive, this would reduce its unattractive and risky reliance on credit facilities to provide liquidity. However, this also further highlights the risks if gas prices fail to sustain a rally and thus this does not eventuate.

Conclusion

Whilst there seems to be hope that Range Resources' situation finally turns around and its long-suffering shareholders can finally be rewarded, there have been many times throughout the last seven years that many investors have thought the same. Although this time may actually be different, it is nonetheless a fairly small company with a highly leveraged financial position that is operating in a highly competitive industry known for wasting capital. Admittedly, it may still suit short-term traders who are looking to make bets on commodity price movements, however, these are not the fundamental factors that long-term investors commonly seek. Since there appears potential that gas prices will increase during the short to medium term, I believe that changing to a Neutral rating is appropriate. If it were not for the risks that the company's high leverage creates combined with the questionability of whether any gas price rally will be sustained, my rating would have been Bullish.

