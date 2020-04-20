Cruise Operators - Norwegian Or Carnival Rather Than Royal Perhaps

The stockholder perks are reasonably generous too, which means that we should at least consider the issue.

However, it does look like the cruise companies are going to survive the current troubles and be there afterwards.

We should never invest purely on the basis of shareholder perks, for who can be sure that a company will survive to offer them?

The coronavirus recession

Obviously and clearly, we're in a deep, deep, recession as a result of the coronavirus. Less to do with the disease itself and more about what is being done because of it but a recession is a recession all the same.

As investors, we're less interested in the passing scene and much more on what comes next. At which point, it's obvious that some companies aren't going to survive through to that new world, others will. Sure, there's some guesswork in this but that's just what we've got to do. Without government aid, it seems pretty obvious that many airlines won't get through this, for example.

But that's not the only question we've got to ask ourselves. That world after coronavirus will be different as well. So, we need to know also who is going to thrive in that changed environment. There's a line of thought that those providing cruises won't do well. Given the experience of people stuck on liners with disease outbreaks, that's a reasonable enough view to hold.

Reasonable yes, but is it correct? That's where I differ from that view. Sure, there might be even a general reluctance to go on cruises but I don't think that's going to be of sufficient size to trouble the retailers of cruises very much.

Given that they will be there and also that people will still want to go on them, we should consider the perks that are on offer to shareholders.

Stockholder perks

Perks on offer to stockholders should never be the sole criterion of a purchase. For example, back when Eurotunnel first floated as a founding shareholder, one got free trips through the Chunnel for life. Sadly, they went bust so that reason to purchase disappeared.

Another that used to be very popular was Young's Brewery, the AGM was known as one of the best - well, booziest perhaps - parties in the country. Free, of course, to shareholders. The market in single shares for this one company was quite vibrant for a time.

The cruise companies all offer much the same perks to their shareholders. Given that they are competing with each other, then it's not all that much of a surprise that the coordination problem ends up with the same end result. Varying amounts of onboard credit dependent upon the length of the trip booked. All dependent again upon a holding of 100 shares or more.

We must, again, make the point that purely the perks isn't a reason to buy a stock, given the possibility of the supplier not being around in the long term. However, recent falls in stock prices have meant that the stockholder offers have become more important.

The cruise lines

This is thus with relevance for Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH):

And Carnival (NYSE:CCL):

Okay, obviously, everyone's just taken a right caning in the share price. Seems fair enough really, both because of the stories from the people who were on cruises when the pandemic hit and also because new sailings aren't allowed.

The short term

CDC isn't making life good for the cruise companies:

On April 9, 2020, CDC renewed the No Sail Order and Other Measures Related to Operations Order signed by the CDC Director on March 14, 2020—subject to the modifications and additional stipulated conditions as set forth in this Order. This Order shall continue in operation until the earliest of (1) the expiration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency; (2) the CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations; or (3) 100 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register.

This only applies to sailings that leave or enter the US of course, but that's still a rather large part of the market. It's also true that we'd not think the market is all that buoyant right at present. Not with those stories of cross infections on those cruises that were at sea.

So, we can assume without too much fear of contradiction that there's going to be no revenue whatsoever in this short term.

This leads us to wondering whether the companies are going to survive or not. At this point, it looks like those short term to medium cash flow issues are dealt with.

Carnival has just raised $500 million even at a horrible level of dilution and bonds took the total up to around $6 billion - at even more horrible rates of interest. The other two look as if they're okay in this short term as well.

The stockholder offers

As I've said, the three companies all make pretty much the same offer - differing by the fact that they offer different cruises of course. So, just the one will tell us all:

$250 Onboard Credit per Stateroom on Sailings of 15 Days or More. $100 Onboard Credit per Stateroom on Sailings of 7 to 14 Days. $50 Onboard Credit per Stateroom on Sailings of 6 Days or Less.

That's Norwegian, as it happens, but Carnival and Caribbean have exactly the same offer. All are predicated upon, or limited to, a shareholding of 100 stocks or more.

As an aside, we can note a basic economic problem. If they were a cartel, fixing matters through collusion, we would expect all their offers to be the same. We would also expect a perfectly free market to reach this same point, that the market-clearing price is the same for each market participant. Here it's clearly and obviously a result of the free market. But it does show the difficulty we've all got as observers of determining whether a specific outcome is a result of collusion - all have the same price - or a perfectly competitive market - all have the same price.

What differs of course is that the price of 100 shares is different. So, if we were to work with the idea that the perks are an interesting addition to the returns from the stocks, then we have a clear path.

We would prefer Carnival and Norwegian to Royal Caribbean.

My view

I agree that the cruise companies are having hard times at present. CDC has extended the close-down on US sailings, for example. The companies themselves seem to have been able to raise sufficient funds to be able to weather this though.

I also think that demand is going to come flooding back. The FT reports that Saga claims 80% or so of autumn (i.e., fall to Americans) sailing berths are already booked.

However, the point being made here is that the cruise companies are some of the last major companies offering substantial stockholder perks. This should come into our figuring.

The investor view

It is absolutely not worth gaining a discount on a cruise if cruising isn't something you're going to do. If, however, it is something that you do, then considering the benefits of a stockholding is something that should be well considered.

Few of us cruise for four weeks a year, to be sure, but for those who do, $500 a year return on what would be about a $1,200 investment in either Carnival or Norwegian does look attractive. Rather less so the $4,000 in Royal Caribbean.

If cruising is your thing then yes, these bombed-out stock prices do mean those shareholder perks are very much more attractive than they used to be.

