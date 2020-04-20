Southwestern Energy: Benefactor Of The Oil Price Recovery

The market currently undervalues companies involved in the exploration and production of natural gas as a result of the OPEC conflict and decreased demand due to COVID-19.

"Natural gas is the future. It is here." - Bill Richardson

Recently I have argued that, despite record jobless claims, business closures, and a looming recession, we may be approaching a bubble caused by the Fed backstopping capitalism, along with excessive government intervention in the free market. With these policies in place, and some pushing for Congress to allow the Fed to purchase equities, I believe an equities bubble may be imminent. However, in the meantime, there is always money to be made during bubbles. I believe investment in the energy sector may be the best way to make money off this bubble as the very risk triggers that got ahead of the coronavirus crash in The Lead-Lag Report begin to confirm.

The energy sector, along with the utility sector, has led all sectors in pulling back from the March 20th lows. The bullish behavior of equities, as well as the hopeful end of the feud between Saudi Arabia and Russia, will lead to a rise in both oil and natural gas prices. The low prices of these commodities have led many in the field to lower stock prices than we will probably see in the upcoming months.

Weak natural gas prices have caused companies like Southwestern Energy (SWN) to struggle. The company, which focuses primarily on natural gas exploration and production in West Virginia and Pennsylvania, has had a low stock price over the past couple of years. The low stock price reflects its heavy reliance on natural gas prices. While the company also produces oil, 71% of its operating revenue for exploration and production came from natural gas sales. The company achieves better margins, decreases spending on well costs, and mitigates operations and environmental risks through vertical integration, owning and operating its drilling, hydraulic fracturing, and water management and movement systems.

The company recorded an operating income of $283 million in 2019, compared to $794 million in 2018. However, as recently as 2016, it was recording operating losses of $2,190 million, so at least things are going in the right direction, reflecting a more strategic allocation of capital. The company sold underperforming assets in Arkansas in 2018 for $1.865 billion. This allowed the company to focus more on its Appalachia assets and the production and sale of natural gas liquids. The company notes that this reallocation has led to an increase in operating expenses of $121 million, owing to increased gathering and processing fees resulting from a move toward the production of these liquids. The $285 million decrease in revenue was owed primarily to the decline in commodity prices. However, an increase in production, reflecting a 7% increase in reserves, did offset some of the potential loss.

I remain optimistic that oil, natural gas, and other commodities will rise in the coming months while there is either a bubble forming or, hopefully, a melt-up. Market participants in the US have already begun to decrease the amount of oil they are producing. Trump is working on a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which, if true, would result in the most significant cut in OPEC history. This deal would certainly help the Oil & Gas and MLP industries as a whole, which are down 60% to 87% over the past five years.

I believe SWN and similar companies will show improvement in the short term. I can only look at what is happening in the present. SWN, along with the rest of the E&P industry, is currently undervalued due to conflicts halfway around the world. When the OPEC deal happens, the share price of these companies will increase. The demand for oil and gas is also significantly lower than what it is typically. When concerns over COVID-19 start to subside, and the world returns to normalcy, oil and gas demands will also rise. Growth will also accelerate if the economy grows due to the Fed's policies.

SWN is trading at $2.51 per share currently, which is up from a March 20th low of $1.28 per share. I expect, at least in the short term, this stock's price to rise. The effects of oil prices returning to normal are already showing. Internally, the company is becoming more productive as it continues to restructure its operations, and externally the world is primed for increased oil and natural gas demand and price. In the short term, I believe this stock is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.