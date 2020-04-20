Sailing Through The Coronavirus Typhoon

So what is a crisis and which are the best methods to get through this mess?

Many investors, especially the younger ones among us, have never experienced a real crisis.

The higher goal of the crisis

Many excellent investors have commented on the current crisis, and one of the common threads is how unpredictable and how large the range of potential outcomes is. In one word: Uncertainty.

Before every conference call we are usually told that "the future is uncertain," but few investors used to put much weight on that. By the time the conference call reaches the guidance section, a precise range of figures end up in a spreadsheet and this is supposed to reflect the inherent uncertainty of the world.

Well, now we have to move beyond this level.

The word "crisis" originates in the Greek "crisis" which means:

decisive point in the progress of a disease," also "vitally important or decisive state of things, point at which change must come, for better or worse," from Latinized form of Greek krisis "turning point in a disease, that change which indicates recovery or death" (used as such by Hippocrates and Galen), literally "judgment, result of a trial, selection," from krinein "to separate, decide, judge," from PIE root *krei- "to sieve," thus "discriminate, distinguish." (Source)

In the eyes of the existential philosophy, the experience of the world's uncertainty leads to a "limit situation":

Encounters with limit situations unsettle us, break us out of our inauthentic identifications, remove us from the social bond, and force us to come alive and find new ways of communicating."

However, according to the man that effectively founded the existentialist philosophy, Karl Jaspers, only by experiencing failure a life can be really complete.

So the experience of uncertainty actually has a higher goal: We have to move beyond our failures and impossibilities. A first step towards this goal is to recognize reality. Hence, it will be very important to precisely identify and define our possible choices.

Potential choices and optical illusions

(Made by Derrick Coetzee in Adobe Illustrator/Public domain)

Nowadays, even the daily news creates anxiety and additional uncertainty, as emerging factoids don't match expectations, contradict previous beliefs and expert statements, while the novel coronavirus remains a moving target. Everybody seems to have his own opinion on this virus (and change it sometimes), leading to thousands of different potential sensible strategies, but we will be able to actually adopt and try only a few of them.

In the end, it all depends on when the disruption will end and in what shape our economy and portfolios will be once it has ended.

Investors are presented with a few distinct choices:

Sit it out, do nothing, hope for the best. Predict an outcome and bet on or against the general market. Predict certain winners and losers and bet on/against them.

However, #2 and #3 sound much easier than they actually are, since unprecedented government and central bank intervention will inevitably skew the outcomes, save some evident losers, create others and change incentives overall. Nobody can actually predict how all this will play out.

We have to see that this is an emergency, and in an emergency previously unthinkable actions can become not simply acceptable but the only choices.

In his latest (must-read) memo, famed value investor Howard Marks relates a dinner conversation with the president of one of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks:

I asked him whether the Fed might adopt the tactic of buying corporate bonds, given the limited room for rate cuts. No, he said, it would only buy government and agency obligations. As mentioned above, a few weeks ago the Fed added investment grade corporates to its buying list, and last week it dropped down to include some high yield securities (BBBs downgraded to BB and some high yield ETFs). It also gave regulatory relief to business developments companies, or BDCs, which buy or make loans to mid-size businesses. In order to help them avoid tripping limits on their activities, the Fed said they can value the loans on their books at December 31 prices. … In other words, we’re in a regulatory wonderland where there’s no pretense that financial statements have to be accurate or current."

It looks like the respect of elementary financial rules is considered a dangerous element of disturbance in the current environment.

Some of the silliest corporate actions (like levering up to buy back shares) get a pass, while penalizing those who, mindful of potential unforeseeable dangers, had kept solid balance sheets. As a consequence, the foolhardy won't go bust and solid companies won't increase their market share as they would normally deserve. Reality is suspended.

(Sakurambo/Public domain)

This has literally been the case for Live Nation (LYV), which I described in "Predicting The Unpredictable": The company convinced its lenders to ignore Q2 and Q3/2020 results and use 2019 results of the corresponding quarters instead. The calculation of its net leverage ratio will therefore be based upon non-existing earnings. We should assume that this will remain a one-off pass given to an otherwise solid company - but who knows these days? Are we sure that, if no vaccine will be found within one year, unprofitable junk companies will be finally pushed into bankruptcy? Or will they get another pass for another year? And then? –

Another interesting example may be a so-called crisis profiteer: Think twice before investing in protective mask makers like Unicharm (OTCPK:UNICY) (OTCPK:UNCHF), as governments around the world are recognizing how important it is to maintain their own supply of these critical items instead of relying on manufacturers in foreign countries. Over the next few months, we will see lots of subsidized new manufacturing plants for protective equipment, which will lead to production overcapacity and probably huge price pressure.

In an emergency it might be okay to save some losers, too, but on the other hand, it is also okay to destroy an industry for a higher purpose.

Investing in a world of probabilities

One can see the investment universe as full of certainties, or one can see it as replete with probabilities. … Being overly certain in an uncertain, protean, and ultimately unknowable world is hazardous for investors. To be sure, uncertainty breeds doubt, which can be paralyzing. But uncertainty also motivates diligence, as one pursues the unattainable goal of eliminating all doubt." (Seth Klarman)

In an article published early in this crisis, I searched for potential second-order effects of the pandemic. I have become more cautious since then, well aware of the risk of paralysis described by Seth Klarman. However, my inaction is no stupor.

A value investor is used to seeing the world as an uncertain place replete with probabilities. But I have to see a reasonable range of outcomes first. In the current crisis I actually don't.

No, the world won't succumb to this crisis. It will emerge on the other side. What we don't know almost anything about is the shape it will have.

While human coronaviruses have been first identified in the 1960s, there has never been a vaccine against any of them. So can we be sure that there will be one, and that we will succeed quickly?

Time is of the essence here. If there won't be a vaccine within about one year, the economic, social and political outcomes of this crisis could become very different from the current consensus view. (Which is a pretty quick recovery within 1-2 years.)

But even if there will be a vaccine, the high cost of the pandemic will become visible and have its ripple effects – and we should not take for granted that the current extreme levels of monetary policy will only produce manageable results. – State bankruptcies, depression, stagflation, inflation, anarchy, political extremism, war: Pick your winner.

Personally, I have not added a single stock to my portfolio during the sell-off. I have profited from the extreme dislocation in some instances to optimize my portfolio, i.e. to reduce my exposure to high-probability risks which the market was certainly not appreciating, while increasing exposure to low-probability risks which the market was probably exaggerating. That's all.

Before the crash my portfolio had already been quite optimized for a recessionary environment and only a bit more than half of my assets were in stocks, which has cushioned the impact of the sell-off. While I am not adding exposure, I won't exit the market totally. Just like a very bad outcome further down the road, we might also get a decent and unexpectedly quick resolution. So I keep some exposure to equities, especially since there are no other smart choices. The value of cash is inflated away at breakneck speed by central banks, and the bond market is even more a dreamy wonderland than the stock market.

For me, this is not a time to act. It is a time to wait. And I am not surprised at all that Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are apparently sitting tight as well:

We’re like the captain of a ship when the worst typhoon that's ever happened comes. We just want to get through the typhoon, and we’d rather come out of it with a whole lot of liquidity."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.