10 Digital Transformation Stocks Breaking Out To New Highs

Unless otherwise indicated, all stock charts are from Yahoo Finance.

The stock markets are still licking their wounds from the recent sudden sell-off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although there has been somewhat of a rebound, the Nasdaq Composite has only managed to recover about 50% of its losses over the last two months.

The good news is that the stock market is showing its hand, telling us which stocks are likely to be winners in the seismic shift towards the new work-from-home environment. Today, there are 10 digital transformation stocks now breaking out. It is fair to conclude that the investment community believes that these stocks are positioned to benefit in the near term as they are distancing themselves from the pack.

10 Breakout Stocks For This Week

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Akamai is an " intelligent edge platform" that a portfolio of infrastructure solutions, including edge security, web, and video delivery. It has been the market leader in content delivery networks (CDN) for many years, but is now increasing its focus on cybersecurity products. Recently, Akamai's global platform traffic has grown by 30% due to the pandemic.

With the increased demand for in-house entertainment:

... video streaming service providers are competing to boost their customer base... Akamai Technologies Inc. is well positioned to grow, since the company provides the necessary platform to the video streaming service providers to compete.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

It is no surprise that Amazon.com is on the list of breakout stocks. Amazon is one of the leading online shopping sites and is proving to be of valuable service during the pandemic. The company recently announced that it will be hiring 100,000 employees due to increased volume. The increase in demand will likely translate into greater profitability and may earn the company new customers.

Amazon.com also sells Kindle, Fire tablets, Echo and other electronic devices that may prove to be popular as the economy shutdown persists. The Kindle Store provides authors with an outlet for selling their ebooks and other media content.

One thing to watch out for is that many small businesses that sell through Amazon.com are struggling to pay bills and looking for financial relief. This could impact revenue in both the short and long term.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Citrix Systems provides virtualization, networking, and cloud computing solutions worldwide. The company is ideally suited to benefit from the pandemic due to its seamless work experience across a multitude of devices and operating systems. Its applications include content collaboration for various business and personal mobile devices, endpoint management for mobile devices, and intelligent workflow. With Citrix Workspace, employees are able to work from home as easily as they could work from their office.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)

DocuSign provides a leading e-signature solution that gives businesses the facility to sign contracts and agreements digitally over the internet. Some analysts estimate that DocuSign will grow its earnings by approximately 71% in fiscal 2021 due to the work-from-home shift.

NIC Inc. (EGOV)

NIC is a leading provider of digital government services in the United States, providing the software, payment processing, and other services to more than 6,000 local, state and federal government agencies. Its portals consist of website applications that provide access to various government information channels, allowing users to apply for permits, access government records, forms, and reports. The company created the data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®.

Equinix, Inc. REIT (EQIX)

Equinix is a data center REIT that encompasses five continents, providing digital infrastructure and bare metal solutions enabling businesses to:

... deploy workloads on secure, single-tenant hardware, distributed geographically for proximity and performance. Focused on hardware-only automation, bare metal allows companies to select and deploy their own choice of operating system or virtualization software in hybrid multicloud environments.



... Bare Metal as a Service allows companies to rapidly deploy physical infrastructure at the edge. With a combined Equinix and Packet solution, enterprises and service providers can gain the agility and flexibility they need to build and deploy low-latency services at the edge either through their choice of owned physical deployments, or by utilizing the combined offering, which leverages as-a-service consumption to reduce CAPEX and resource requirements.



... For Equinix's cloud partners, an Equinix bare metal offering will also help accelerate global hybrid cloud deployments and increase enterprise consumption of their cloud services by reducing the time to market for deployments and enabling new use cases that require both public cloud and private infrastructure.

Five9, Inc. (FIVN)

Five9 provides a leading cloud-based virtual contact center platform globally, providing several applications, including sales and marketing, customer service, while offering digital engagement channels between clients and their customers. Engagement channels include email, voice, chat, mobile, and other media. The company also provides workforce and quality management and reporting tools.

During the pandemic, Five9 has been active in moving universities' and business entities' contact center agents to a work-from-home structure, generally within 48 hours.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA)

Okta provides a platform called Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of applications that manage and secure identities.

According to the chairman and CEO Todd McKinnon regarding the new stay-at-home economy:

companies need a lot of flexibility to let their people work from anywhere and Okta offers a seamless security platform that allows employees to work from any device on any network.

OKTA has recently signed partnerships with leading endpoint management providers Carbon Black by VMware (VMW), CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) and Tanium to enhance its identity cloud portfolio.

These partnerships will allow Okta to integrate a wide range of device risk signals to its identity cloud. Thus, the company’s clients will be able to leverage Okta’s solutions combined with endpoint risk detection to deliver exceptional access security.



Moreover, Okta’s application is designed for iOS, Android and Windows, thus ensuring availability across devices. This will enable the company to collect risk signals from devices themselves as well from its partners.

Note that Okta recently reaffirmed revenue guidance and improved operating profit guidance for fiscal 2021.

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS)

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security, vulnerability management, and compliance solutions both in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to scan IT assets, analyze security data, prioritize vulnerabilities, as well as recommend and implement remediation actions. It also allows for asset tagging and management and other applications:

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments.



... Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Veeva Systems is a juggernaut in life sciences customer relations management (CRM). The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, which includes CRM applications along with data and master data management solutions. The company also provides Veeva Vault, which provides content and data management applications and R&D functions.

Chief Executive Peter Gassner indicated that:

... despite the many painful challenges associated with the coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic also made it a "really exciting and busy time for Veeva and our industry."

Gassner also stated that:

Veeva was offering Engage at no charge through September, that more than 100,000 licenses had been "provisioned," and that usage of Engage had increased tenfold in just two weeks.

Company Fundamentals

In this market environment, I believe that it is important to focus on companies that have a strong balance sheet and good free cash flow margin.

(Source: Author)

Qualsys and Veeva Systems have incredible free cash flow margins of approximately 40%. They also have very low debt/equity ratios. Akamai and NIC Inc. also have a good free cash flow margin and reasonable debt/equity ratios.

Stock valuations

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ one of the above ratios, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Readers that follow my work recognize that I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. Normally, the Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

However, in this case, I am going to use something I refer to as the "forward efficiency score estimate," or (FESE), for the X-axis. FESE is similar to the Rule of 40 calculation, except I am employing a forward estimate of revenue growth and forward earnings provided by analysts.

(Source: Portfolio123/Author)

There are no pass/fail criteria that one would see in the Rule of 40. One reason is that the FESE calculation tends to be very conservative due to conservative guidance, and typically scores significantly less than for the Rule of 40, which is based on historical data.

The scatter plot gives me an idea of the stocks that are overvalued on a relative basis. I employ an exponential best fit in the above chart due to the characteristics of FESE versus the forward sales multiple.

On the chart, I consider 5 of the ten stocks to be overvalued. These stocks are DocuSign, Equinix, Five9, Okta, and Veeva Systems.

Summary and Conclusions

Despite the havoc created by the pandemic and subsequent bear market, there are 10 digital transformation stocks currently experiencing a breakout to 52-week highs. These stocks are mostly believed to be beneficiaries of the work-from-home trend and the pandemic. I have identified four companies with strong balance sheets and good free cash flow margin, properties that I feel will carry the companies through the pandemic and expected global recession. These four companies are Qualsys, Veeva Systems, Akamai, and NIC Inc.

Then, I determined the relative stock valuation using a home-brew technique that plots the forward sales multiple versus FESE. From the resulting scatter plot, I have come to the opinion that five of the ten stocks are overvalued. These stocks are DocuSign, Equinix, Five9, Okta, and Veeva Systems.

Based on the company fundamentals and relative stock valuation, my favorite stock is Akamai Technologies. Which stock is your favorite? Let me know in the comment section!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.