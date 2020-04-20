COVID-19: Where We Are

We take a look at the massive surge in equities over the past two weeks as well as some notable progress on the COVID-19 containment front.

The market continued a remarkable rebound last week off its recent COVID-19 meltdown levels. Stocks have just staged their best two-week stretch since the 1930s. While the virus is far from contained, we are making progress on a variety of fronts. First, testing turnaround times and capacity have improved markedly, and we are testing more and more people every day.

A Stanford study recently concluded if we test everyone in an area, we will find a greater proportion of the population has had the virus. Most individuals have had no discernible effects, which is why this coronavirus is so easy to spread and hard to contain. This sort of random sampling throughout an area hopefully happens on a much bigger scale in the near future. It would greatly reduce the official ‘mortality rate’ and hopefully also lessen the anxiety and panic levels in the general population. As importantly, it also should lead to better policy decisions on the local, state and federal levels.

In addition, we are making progress as COVID-19 daily deaths decline, albeit with fits and starts. One widely followed model shows this decline could accelerate in coming weeks which should buoy confidence in the markets and restart the economy.

More equipment is getting to impacted areas and the vast majority of the healthcare system is not overwhelmed. In fact, many hospital systems are laying off personnel as the wave of COVID-19 cases has yet to materialize in their regions. Healthcare demand in these areas has fallen off a cliff with cancellations of elective surgeries and falls in just about every other infectious disease due to virtual lock-downs and social distancing. In just one example of this, 65% of the hospital beds at Mayo Clinic are empty, as are 75% of the operating rooms.

New York which once projected it might need 30,000 ventilators or more, has only seen peak use of approximately 5,000 and hospitalizations are falling. The CDC is currently predicting peak ventilator use for the whole country of just under 17,000 units. Some of our vaunted media were projecting that the country may need up to one million ventilators in the country earlier in the outbreak. Hundreds of thousands of ventilators will be produced by the time the crisis is over. Hopefully, they will be forward stockpiled with other needed medical equipment and testing capacity around the country, so the nation is better prepared for the next pandemic. Something that should have done after the Swine Flu scare of 2009/2010, but wasn’t.

Last week's rise in the market was remarkable given the depth of massively negative economic readings that hit mid-week (I, II, III, IV). Over 20 million people have filed for unemployment claims in the past four weeks; something it is hard to get one head around. The recent rally in the markets, despite the current huge economic contraction, confirms two things. First, the market is always looking ahead six to nine months. Second, it is very hard to 'Fight the Fed' and the central bank is deploying massive liquidity into the markets, something that even dwarfs their efforts in response to the financial crisis just over a decade ago. Something few, including myself, thought would ever happen again in their lifetimes.

Equities were buoyed last week by increasing focus on opening up the economy. This will be done on a regional basis and in phases. We are hopeful here in Florida that some normalcy will start to return to the Sunshine State in approximately two weeks. Despite having approximately four percent of the overall death toll of The Empire State, some of our local politicos have enacted most of the same overly restrictive social policies. Some beaches in North Florida reopened on Friday, a welcome sign.

Germany will start to reopen its economy Monday, which is huge for Europe given the country is the biggest economic engine on the continent. Texas, which has been spared the fate of large state brethren New York, will start to allow additional shopping, hiking and some medical procedures next week as well.

Stimulus funds are also starting to hit the economy. The over 20 million that have filed unemployment claims over the past month will get not only their regular state unemployment check but $600 a week from the federal government for up to four months. The Treasury started to send out its $1,200 checks to those taxpayers under a certain income threshold a week ago and that should also provide a needed boost to consumer income. It should also keep most consumers paying their bills for the time being.

Stocks were also bolstered on Friday as beleaguered Boeing (BA) announced it is restarting commercial production at its Puget Sound facilities and also at its military production facilities in Pennsylvania. These actions will put more than 30,000 high paying workers back on the job. While a drop in the bucket compared to recent layoffs, it was a nice confidence boost.

Finally, Remdesivir from Gilead Sciences (GILD) showed very good progress in a 125-person study in Chicago of reversing symptoms in individuals with severe cases of COVID-19. My opinion is this compound will be speedily approved by the FDA by end of this quarter and should be a key component of the arsenal to treat this outbreak.

The $64,000 question for investors and the markets is how fast can this outbreak be contained and how quickly the economy can restart. More importantly, will the outcome of these events produce a V, U or L-shaped recovery?

While a V-shaped recovery remains one possibility (and one I assign a greater chance of than the second coming of the Great Depression), I believe the most likely outcome is a U-shaped recovery. This means we are going to see many fits and starts before a full economic recovery can begin and before the COVID-19 outbreak is not an issue for equities or economic growth. If one believes a L-shaped depression is the most likely outcome, they should remain out of the market.

May is going to be a key month in determining which way the markets and economy go from here and we will watch the month unfold closely. It is encouraging insider buying continues at a much faster pace than earlier in the year and at some of the highest levels of the past decade.

Updating Investment Strategy:

My investment approach continues to be the same. I am only putting new money to work on days where the S&P 500 is down at least three percent on the day. Over ninety percent of the dry powder I am deploying into the market on these declines is being done via simple covered call strategies. I prefer using long-dated just out-of-the-money call options, as these provide the most option premium income and provide the most downside risk. April call expiration happened on Friday which freed up some significant additional cash in my portfolio as numerous covered call positions expired in the money.

In biotech, I continue to favor names for these buy-write orders that have fortress balance sheets and are either already profitable or well on their way to being so. I outlined a couple of these types of concerns in this recent article. There are other similar sorts of candidates in other parts of the economy like this fast-growing home builder we just profiled during the week.

And that is our current take on the markets after another turbulent but profitable week for equities.

