Antero Resources: Perception Vs. Reality

Given the strong reader reception to my recent Antero Resources article, "A Potential 5-Bagger Or A Zero," this is a follow-up piece where I share some high-level modeling with the SA readership.

Despite the exceptionally bullish natural gas setup for 2021, given that many U.S. oil shale producers will be forced to shut in production (and so, associated gas production will fall rapidly), as U.S. land-based storage risks hitting top tank by mid-May 2020, Antero Resources' equity continues to lag the pack.

I would argue that a great deal of this negative pricing divergence between its more respected peer group (respected by the market that is, at least as of April 17, 2020): Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Range Resources Corp. (RRC), EQT Corporation (EQT), Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) and CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is driven by perception more than reality. The market continues, and mysteriously so, in my view, placing Antero in purgatory. By the way, as I am solely focused on the largest publicly traded natural gas producers, the market has completely written off Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and Gulfport Energy (GPOR), largely due to their debt loads and high cost structures.

For perspective on Antero's stock price lag, enclosed below is a chart I created to illustrate the how dramatic that lag has been year to date through April 17th. By the way, and despite the extra time required to assemble, I would argue that a table like this captures the relative performance better than copying and pasting a few charts from a financial website.

As you can see, year to date, there has been a dramatic divergence in Antero's stock price since the start of the year. The market's three favorite natural gas darlings (Cabot, EQT Corp., and CNX Resources Corp.) are all up at least 20%, Southern is up 10%, Range is down 4% and Antero is down a whopping 52%.

Depending on time and bandwidth, I might model and share my findings for Range Resources, EQT Corp., CNX Resources Corp., Southwestern Energy, and Cabot, in that order. However, I'm short on time, as Q1 2020 natural gas-centric earnings reporting kicks off after the bell on April 29th, with Antero first to go up on the hot seat. Range Resources, Cabot, and Southwestern will also report earnings after the bell on April 30th. Conference calls will be held the following mornings for all four companies. As of now, I don't believe either EQT Corp. or CNX Resources Corp. have formally announced their Q1 2020 earnings release date.

My credit analyst professional background

In addition, before we dive into a high-level model for Antero, I want to share my professional background when it comes to energy. I spent 3.5 years as an energy credit analyst. To clarify, I was the lead credit analyst for an energy company that traded and moved physical oil, NGLs, and bunker fuel. I covered north of fifty companies on the oil & gas side and was backup coverage for upwards of an additional fifty bunker fuel-related companies (dry bulk, tankers, large carriers, and fuel traders, etc.). These physical movements were via rail, pipelines, ship (ethanol), and barges (bunker fuel). My credit memos were written for my boss, the head of Credit, and shared with my then CFO for open credit lines north of $1.5 million. In the physical oil world, unless you are moving large quantities via VLCCs, oil is moved via pipeline (on a barrel per day basis) or rail on a total volume basis. So, for example, we could sell 2,000 barrel per day (on a pipeline) for 30 days, and payment is then due the 20th of the following month (it is the 25th for Canada). So, although your open credit exposure is only for a maximum of 50 days, dollar values can be massive (as we didn't net), given that open trade credit is often a prerequisite for traders looking to win highly competitive deals with E&P producers. Now my boss and CFO were conservative, by nature and as a company, which makes sense, as oil trading is a low-margin business (and as an aside, credit groups seem to only get blamed for mistakes and rarely praised for great work), but naturally and invariably, you are taking some credit risk, especially given the massive absolute dollar values.

For perspective, we traded with nearly all of the majors (Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP plc (BP), Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Total (TOT)) and many of the U.S. shale players (mostly in the Bakken) and pipeline companies. The more potentially profitable deals often involved trading with less creditworthy entities (non-investment grade companies or unrated privately held firms). We also did a lot of business with the U.S. refiners, notably Phillips 66 (PSX), Valero (VLO), Tesoro (before it was acquired by Marathon) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC). Most interestingly, we did a fair amount of business with trading titans, such as Vitol, Trafigura and Glencore (GLCNF). Other trading shops included Mercuria, Gunvor, Castleton Commodities, Koch (Flint Hills), ADM (ethanol), etc. Some of my credit memos were straightforward and pedestrian one-pagers, and others were highly complex and bespoke. For example, my most complex memo was when I had to speak with CITGO America's CFO, Curtis Rowe (really nice guy and very sharp, by the way), to understand and synthesize how the valuable CITGO assets (three major refineries and its vast gas station network) were ring-fenced from PDVSA (Venzuela's national oil company). For context, Venezuela has been in an economic depression for at least five years now, and PDVSA was the country's cookie jar and how it funded most of the Venezuelan government and its social programs. When oil prices crashed, led by the big decline in oil prices starting in second half of 2014, PDVSA desperately needed CITGO's free cash flow to fund the Venezuelan government. However, due to a prior bond deal, when PDVSA monetized much-needed cash via a bond deal, these U.S. assets were then ring-fenced and cash flow restrictions (to prevent cash flow leakage) were firmly in place. I then had to synthesize, for my then CFO, the complexities in a crisp three-page memo. (That said, I left the energy credit firm in the summer of 2018, so I am no longer close to the CITGO credit story. I would guess the situation might have deteriorated in 2019 and especially in 2020 given the epic crash in oil prices and the recent super-weak refining crack spreads.)

The reason I left was because I felt like I was severely underpaid for my skillset and there were only two or three really interesting deals per year, like a CITGO, or a deal with a privately held company where I had to stretch and flex my mind and intellectual limits to write a high-quality credit memo. Also, although I was the backup for bunker fuel trading and the credit lines were much smaller (in the absolute dollar sense), the credit risk was much higher. Notwithstanding frequent deals with the APM-Maersks of the world, or a handful of strong players, bunker fuel trading was the Wild West. There were so many customers, and information on privately held small bunker fuel traders was scarce, therefore, we needed Lloyd's List to manage all of the privately held companies. By the way, my experience with bunker fuel credit led to (and smartly, I might add) almost 100% avoiding all shipping stocks. To this day, I have never got involved in a shipping stock, outside of one or two small scalp trades. I write under Courage & Conviction, but even I am simply not brave enough to touch any shipping stocks. I would rather go to casino and get a nice meal and show out of it as I lose my money.

The reason for sharing my relevant background is because I often field comments from readers that imply I'm somehow uninformed or a neophyte when it comes to analyzing energy companies. Everyone is entitled to their own set of opinions, and I welcome constructive criticism that enhances the conversation for the betterment of the readership. However, the random mud-slinging based on making a stock recommendation that didn't pan out only mars the discussions.

Modeling Antero Resources

Here is a look at the company's FY 2018 and FY 2019 production. The market is fully aware of these results, and this information should be reflected in Antero's stock price.

In terms of FY 2020, here is what my model looks like based on Antero's March 24th guidance, inclusive of hedges. As you can see, like in any model, I had to make some assumptions for NGL production (the split between C3+/Ethane), as well as the realized prices for Ethane and C3+.

Based on this information, I am modeling $1.05 billion of operating cash flow in FY 2020. By the way, Antero's management recently decreased its FY 2020 capital expenditures to $1 billion (from $1.15 billion in January 2020).

So if cash flow from operating is roughly $1.05 billion and Antero Resources owns 139 million shares of Antero Midstream (AM), then it should receive $171 million in annual dividends from AM. Antero's FY 2019 interest expense was $228 million. However, because Antero bought back $225 million (face value of 2021 and 2022 bonds) and I anticipate it bought a lot more in from January 1st to April 17th, therefore, I expected FY 2020 interest expense could be closer to $200 million.

If we put it all together, Antero Resources has a good chance of being cash flow-neutral in FY 2020. For perspective, Antero's cash burn (EBITDAX less its CAPEX) was $174 million in FY 2019 and a whopping $494 million in FY 2018. And it was even more eye-catching in FY 2017, at a burn of $973 million, as Antero's management was hell-bent on becoming a top-five natural gas producer.

I would argue that despite Antero's impressive production growth profile over the past three years, which has vaulted the company to second-largest NGL producer status in the U.S. and fifth-largest natural gas producer, the market has semi-permanently placed Antero in the penalty box due to this persistent outspend of $1.64 billion (EBITDAX - Capital Expenditures) cumulatively over the past three years.

However, because of its great hedges, and depending on realized C3+ prices (remember the uplift from International CPG prices), Antero Resources might be cash flow breakeven in FY 2020! That would be a nice positive infection point and should re-rate the stock.

Moreover, the outlook for natural gas in FY 2021 looks great and the curve should continue to move up. If Antero's management team got the green light (this is speculation on my part) from its banks to monetize 2021 hedges, perhaps half of its gas hedges, in order to buy back unsecured November 2021 and December 2022 debt (at a nice discount), then the equity upside is even bigger. After all, this would be super-accretive now that the FY 2021 natural gas strip has moved up nicely (from $2.10 MMBtu to roughly $2.60 MMBtu).

Conclusion

Antero stock has dramatically underperformed its peer group year to date in FY 2020. The company has been placed in the penalty box for years of dramatic cash flow outspend driven by its firm transport commitments and a cozy relationship with Antero Midstream. However, given Antero's massive C3+ production and its status as the fifth-largest natural gas producer, along with great 2020 natural gas and oil hedges (and solid 2021 natural gas hedges only), the company could be cash flowbreak even in FY 2020. This would be a dramatic positive inflection point. Moreover, natural gas prices have dramatically improved given the upcoming oil shale shut-ins and the high inherent decline rates for all shale wells. As roughly 62% of Antero's FY 2020 revenue is from natural gas (inclusive of hedges), this 2021 setup is very bullish, yet the market seems to be ignoring it. Finally, as I noted in my last piece, I anticipate that Antero's management might shock the world and might have bought back a ton of AR 2021 and 2022 bonds ($300 million face value or more) at a healthy discount to par. We will find out on April 29th.

And one final housing keeping note: Glen Warren and Paul Rady own north of 25 million shares of Antero, or 8.7% of its total equity stake (based on a share count of 286.7 million shares). I thought they owned more, but this is still a very healthy equity stake.

Glen Warren owns 10.2 million shares.

Paul Rady owns roughly 14.9 million shares.

Appendix

Exhibit A

(Source: Antero Resources IR (3.24.20))

Exhibit B

(Source: Antero Resources FY 2019 10-K (pg. 51))

