Getting Cannabis To The People - 4/20 With Andrew DeAngelo (Podcast)

Summary
Happy 4/20 with Andrew DeAngelo, co-founder of Harborside, which recently went public on the CSE and the first cannabis dispensary to receive a legal license.
We discuss why cannabis companies are so good in a crisis, being laser focused on profitability even in this market cycle and why the politics of cannabis can be so frustrating.
We also cover why this is the time to improve as leaders and companies and absorb the deep teaching moment from COVID.
Topics include:
- 8:30 - Andrew, along with his brother Steve - founded Harborside (CNSX: HBOR), which opened 13 years ago after receiving the first legal license in the world in Oakland, CA. After a career ending tennis injury Andrew became involved with cannabis, became an activist and in going from illicit to legal market, helped pass Prop 64. Recently went public on CSE. From small family business to publicly traded company.
- 10:00 - Hard to be encouraged by regulations from Prop 64 - after losing Prop 19 in 2014, activists learned many lessons and created great framework for Prop 64 - ie, lower barriers to entry, much lower taxes and much less regulation but that was disrupted by celebrity and high funded donors that wanted to be associated with legalizing cannabis in California. Consultants said you can't win with those parameters and much of that effort was changed - clearly it was flawed in its iteration even more so than they thought. Working to fix it so they can work with the legacy/illicit market, but there's a long way to go.
- 12:30 - Reason haven't fixed the regulatory problems yet is because industry isn't capitalizing on political power - too divided and fragmented - at least 50 different trade organizations in cannabis industry. Companies building moats around their business which is ruining the industrial hemp industry in California and now can't grow hemp for CBD. Bad behavior within the industry itself and the political system is a tough nut to crack. As we're seeing now with COVID and this fiscal and economic crisis - food, medicine, home supplies and cannabis likely to grow over this time and more local municipalities may decide it's worth their while to legalize medical and adult use cannabis. A fiscal crisis makes prohibition look foolish and the hope is to take advantage of that opportunity.
- 15:00 - Dispensary revenues hitting highs, but expect volatility and ebbs and flows due to stockpiling. And government needs to let cannabis companies get their cannabis to the people during this time. With MA not allowing adult use cannabis during COVID, it just pushes people to the black market which only spreads the virus more.
- 21:20 - Decision to go public on CSE was an issue of survival - Harborside in a 280E case and the liability was estimated as high as $30 million, which wasn't a liability they could carry on their balance sheet as a private company. The public markets presented a way to manage that liability. Thankfully, the court ruled that the liability was actually $11 million, which could have been dealt with privately but because they didn't know how much the amount would be going public made the most sense. Other companies getting resources from capital markets put pressure on them as well.
- 26:00 - While going public during a crisis wasn't what was planned, there are still some undervalued companies. Investors will warm up to those companies at some point in this cycle after this cycle of fear has passed. Optimistic that exuberance will return - let's hope it's rational this time.
- 31:00 - Cannabis and industrial hemp building toward major commodity infrastructure - important to not leave out legacy farmers and small legacy cannabis businesses. Opportunity in hemp over next 5 years is tremendous - room for everyone as long as companies avoid being greedy and building moats. Non-profit models should be included in cannabis industry in some places - that's working extremely well in Spain for instance.
- 40:00 - CBD market - CBD works best with other cannabinoids but still a lot we still have to learn about. Worried we're going to turn it into snake oil unless we really crack down on telling true stories about CBD, not empty promises. Worried FDA is making it too hard for small farmers with their barriers of entry.
- 43:00 - Cannabis industry going forward - worry about big corporations coming in and pushing out small growers and taking it all. But many people and advocates and legislators calling for inclusive behavior as opposed to monopolizing behavior. But there will be moments of struggle - a couple trade associations in NY came out against home growing for instance, which should be respected and enshrined in law - home growers aren't a threat to anyone but illicit/legacy market. Have to keep fighting for an inclusive market.