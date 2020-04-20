Getting Cannabis To The People - 4/20 With Andrew DeAngelo (Podcast)

Summary

Happy 4/20 with Andrew DeAngelo, co-founder of Harborside, which recently went public on the CSE and the first cannabis dispensary to receive a legal license.

We discuss why cannabis companies are so good in a crisis, being laser focused on profitability even in this market cycle and why the politics of cannabis can be so frustrating.

We also cover why this is the time to improve as leaders and companies and absorb the deep teaching moment from COVID.