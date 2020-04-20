2 Lessons From The 2008 And 2020 Stock Market Crashes

Stocks were never as cheap during this crisis as they were in 2008 and 2009, and are unlikely to quickly charge to new highs with earnings falling.

Who could have seen this coming? It's week 5 of the economic lockdown, and stocks have rallied to August 2019 levels again. If that makes sense to you, then you're smarter than me. To be fair, there is a massive deal of monetary and fiscal stimulus in the market, but the fact is that the American consumer is hurting. Completely trying to fight the Fed is silly, but given the backdrop of worsening macroeconomic conditions for the American consumer, the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus cases with the return of cold weather in October, and the outlook for S&P 500 earnings, I think it's much more reasonable for stocks to trade in a range from 22,000 to 25,000 on the Dow than a quick return to record highs. In light of this, long-term investors may consider raising some cash and moving up in the capital structure for their riskier plays. You'll still want to own stocks, but after the magnitude of the recent rally, they're less attractive. With this in mind, I'd like to share a few lessons learned from the crash.

1. It's easier to call the bottom with junk bonds than stocks.

One lesson that carries from 2008 is that during a recession, it can be difficult to precisely predict which companies will make it through the crisis and which will go bankrupt. Additionally, stock prices are dependent on valuations, which means that they're dependent on how market participants view the world. Junk bonds are interesting because they're less valuation dependent than stocks are. Typically, junk bonds have 3-6 years in duration and the companies either pay 100 cents on the dollar plus interest or they don't. Currently, given the economic conditions, the market is pricing high-yield bonds at 85-90 cents on the dollar, giving a cushion against downside that is not present in the stock market. This gives high-yield bonds positive convexity, which is a fancy way of saying they can go up as much or more than they can go down.

Source: CFA Institute

Normally, high-yield bond investors are in an awkward spot. If everything goes right, they get their money back plus interest. If things go wrong, they have asymmetric downside (negative convexity). But today, high-yield bonds are trading at discounts to par while first in line in front of equity holders and backed by company assets as collateral. This means that even in default, investors get around 40-50 percent of their investment back on average (equity holders get 0).

When you add in interest payments, this means that roughly 25-30 percent of all the high-yield debt out there could default before high-yield bond investors lose any principal over the next couple of years. For those wondering, energy bonds are probably in the worst shape and represent 10-11 percent of total junk bonds (these bonds are already pricing in default, unlike some of their respective common shares). On the other hand, it's conceivable that stock valuations could fall even if economic conditions improve, just as stock valuations have risen as economic conditions have worsened.

2008-2010 is a fascinating case study into these theories because we can easily test whether stocks (SPY) or junk bonds (HYG) or my preferred ETF, (USHY) performed better. Let's say you were a long-term investor who tried to call the bottom in November 2008. This was the month when I started investing, by the way.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Junk bonds went down less if you were early in calling the bottom and went up more than stocks over the next year and a half! If you perfectly nailed the bottom in March, you would be up more in stocks, but the cash flows of junk bonds are priced in such a way that they're more forgiving. We know bottoms are difficult to call, but investing in assets higher in the capital stack means you reduce your uncertainty and dependence on positive changes in stock valuations. With the divergence between the stock market and the economy, I think investors would be well-served by switching some stock exposure for some high-yield bonds. I'll give credit where credit is due for this idea, to well-known Seeking Alpha author Ploutos.

Other areas where investors may consider looking at are at individual value stocks they have conviction in and in funds and ETFs trading at unwarranted discounts to NAV.

2. Volatility Targeting Is Effective

I've received a lot of reader inquiries on my volatility targeting models, so I thought I would explain for new readers. The biggest misconception people have is that you can use moving average models or volatility targeting to time the market. This is not true. While I believe market timing is possible, it can't be done with one simple moving average equation.

What you can predict, however, is daily and monthly volatility. If you can predict volatility, you can size your bets so that you take a constant amount of risk over time rather than let changing market conditions decide how much risk you take. By adjusting your bet sizes, you can turn better your risk-adjusted returns into bankable cash. This is analogous to how card counters use the count of the deck in blackjack to size their bets.

Here's a rudimentary model, for those interested. The model raised cash all throughout 2008 and in late February of this year in response to the rapid rise in volatility. Moving average models performed similarly well this year, with most rotating out of the market around March 1st. Moving average models work well as volatility targeting models, but I now believe volatility targeting is more precise than any moving average model can be.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

What do volatility targeting models say now? They say stocks are still pretty risky and advise holding some cash until volatility calms down enough. One S&P 500 model I have says to have 65 percent in stocks and 35 percent cash right now, though that's a little more cash than I would want to hold. The idea behind these models is that leverage (or a reduced bond allocation) can be used in future months after the vaccine is developed to make up any ground lost and then some by investing conservatively in times like February to now. To my earlier point on junk bonds, investors might consider swapping some of their broad equity exposure for high-yield bonds, which are priced for similar upside, but historically only have around 50-60 percent of the volatility that stocks have.

To this point on volatility having a mysterious amount of predictive power, long-run research shows that individual stocks that are less volatile have better risk-adjusted returns than stocks that are more volatile.

Conclusion

Stocks have recovered nicely off of the lows, but aren't a great bargain from a volatility or valuation perspective. Right now is an inexpensive time to make sure that your portfolio allocation matches up with your worldview and risk tolerance. Equities are likely to trade in a range going forward (unless stocks somehow make all-time highs with fewer earnings per share than prior), but high-yield bonds offer downside cushion and possibly more upside than stocks. Patience will be the key to success over the next 12-18 months for stocks, which will almost certainly see a few more twists and turns before returning to all-time highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USHY, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.