Big Lots: Expect Activist Intervention And 60+% Potential Upside

Big Lots is already up 45-50% from the lease sale buyback and has 60-110% more upside from current levels.

Big Lots (BIG) is a well-known discount retailer headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company operates 1400+ stores in 47 states, selling products across the following merchandising categories: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Two of the three activist hedge funds, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Capital, that went after Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) are now coming after this discount retailer to execute “big” changes at Big Lots. The activist group laid out actionable/practical recommendations to the management team and shareholders in an open letter. With the investor group's 11% stake in the company, the probability of activists' changes seems very likely, which can drive the shares to $30-40 range.

Why The Activists Will Succeed

Before the recent 45-50% upside swing from lease/buyback agreement, Big Lots had been underperforming other discount retailers, while the entire off-price retail industry has been in expansion mode over the past five years, up until the coronavirus started weighing on the economy. Not only has the company underperformed on various profitability and operational metrics, but the management has also expressed reluctance to make changes that unlock tremendous shareholder value. Besides the issues around operational side of things, management made poor capital allocation decisions where it bought back $1 billion worth of stock at highs and increased capital expenditure over the past four years that had no impact on the EPS, ROIC and operating performance but drove down cash and increased leverage.

Here are the suggestions/changes the investor group included in the open letter to management: 1) Monetize $1 billion of real estate assets; 2) Restore the treasure hunt appeal of the stores; 3) Cost-cutting and margin expansion; 4) Capital Allocation: buybacks and improve operating and financial flexibility; and 5) Replace the entire nine-member board. With the investor group’s 11% stake and support from Big Lots shareholders, the activist success seems likely.

On 8th April, 2020, management closed a $725 million sale/lease buyback agreement with a private equity firm. Net of expenses and taxes, the firm received a whopping $550 million in cash. (FYI, that amount was close to the company’s market cap just about two weeks ago!) Management “intends to use the net proceeds from the sale and leaseback transaction to fully pay down debt on its revolving credit facility, provide additional liquidity.” Also, “for other corporate purposes including investments in growth initiatives and potential share repurchases pursuant to future authorizations from the company's Board of Directors.”

Management might have sold the distributions centres to monetise the assets for cash to navigate through the COVID-19 storm, but I strongly think the activists (Macellum and Ancora) have Big Lots investors on their side. When things get back to normal, I think the activists will put pressure on the management/board to implement the remaining changes (2, 3, 4 and 5), with one of those demands already out of the way ($550 million property sale). It’s again worth mentioning that it was the same investor group that went after Bed Bath & Beyond and won the proxy battle in 2019. They made structural changes to Bed Bath & Beyond - sold underperforming businesses, pushed the CEO and BODs out and appointed new directors. And here’s what’s interesting: Macellum and Ancora joined forces with Legion Partners, and the investor group owned a combined stake of just 5% in BBBY, which is half of what they currently own at Big Lots. With the activists' previous track record and a massive 11% stake in BIG, I think Big Lots management will eventually throw in the towel and agree to all the demands of the investor group.

2020/2021 Earnings, Cash Flow and Forward Multiple Estimates

Note: Please feel free to download the model from supporting documents below and play around with the dropdown on the top left-hand side corner to get a sense of the revenue and margin growth rate assumptions. Please refer to the notes column for the rationale/assumptions behind the numbers.

The timing of the above-mentioned catalysts (2, 3, 4 and 5) occurring is unknown, and it can change any minute depending on market developments. I don’t see these catalysts as one-time events, but they are long-dated opportunities that will develop over time, often disregarded by impatient investors. By now, the market has already priced in the $550 million gain from the real estate sale and a possibility of debt paydown along with management returning free cash flow to shareholders through buybacks or dividends, or even both. In the model below (supporting docs), I’ve included the impact of sale/leaseback on 2020 and 2021 earnings, cash flow and enterprise multiples under three scenarios.

Base case: For 2020, I’ve incorporated the impact of the real estate sale on earnings and cash flow, and used management’s updated guidance with regard to COVID-19 for 2020 figures. For 2021, however, I've forecasted earnings and FCF under normal operating conditions and with no activist changes or intervention as a conservative estimate.

Bull case: Assumptions and growth rates are close to base case for 2020, due to high uncertainty and lack of information regarding COVID-19’s impact on 2020 earnings and business outlook. For 2021, however, the numbers are based on the activists' (Macellum and Ancora) proxy win and assume the successful implementation of all the activists' demands (cost-cutting initiatives, CAPEX reduction, share buyback, move to closeout/off-price store concepts, change in board, etc).

Worst case: Assumes a recessionary scenario and activists refraining from challenging Big Lots board as the company reels from the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Applied to both years (2020 and 2021).

Under the base-case scenario, BIG could generate 2020 EPS of $2.64 per share excl. one-time items. Also assuming no buybacks.

(Source: Author's own analysis. Data from 10-K)

The real estate sale could potentially leave the company with $600+ in FCF this year, i.e., close to its current market cap or price ($17 FCF per share).

At least for 2020, the probability of an upside scenario is low (activist intervention). If it does occur, it can leave the company with close to $22 FCF per share.

(Source: Author's own analysis. Data from 10-K)

I know that the forward EV/EBITDA, P/E and P/CF figures look ridiculously low relative to industry average (explained below) under both base and upside scenarios. The extra cash inflow from property sale ($550 million) drove down enterprise value to $408 million. The activist intervention could further aid the decline in P/E, P/CF and EV/EBITDA multiples and improve FCF going forward.

(Source: Author's own analysis. Data from 10-K)

Activist Concerns

Not only revenues were flat over the past five years, but also Big Lots experienced deteriorating operating performance during that period, with EBIT margin down 150 points since 2015 on an adjusted basis.

(Source: Refer to supporting docs below)

Activists claim that the company’s EBIT margins are way below its peer average (Burlington (BURL), Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Ross Stores (ROST), TJX Companies (TJX), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI)):

(Source: Investor Group Sends Open Letter to Shareholders)

As a percentage of revenue, SG&A went from 32% (FY 2015) to 34.20% (FY 2019), and the company increased every expense item below gross profit. A couple of years ago, management implemented “operation north star initiative,” which was expected to reduce expenses by $100 million and drive top line growth to mid-single digits. In reality, the top line was almost flat and SG&A continued to increase. This was reflected in declining ROIC that went from 20% in 2017 to 13% by the end of FY 2019 (Morningstar).

The investor group also claims that - “value has been destroyed through the Board’s ill‐timed capital allocation decisions to repurchase $1 billion of stock since 2014 at an average price of $46 a share and an average annual weighted PE valuation of 16x, when the closing price as of March 5, 2020 was just $16.61 (currently valued at 4.5x PE on LTM earnings).” (Source: Open Letter) The activist group isn’t opposed to buybacks, but the repurchases were carried out in the front of declining margins and at high valuations.

(Source: Refer to supporting docs below. From FY’09 to FY’19)

As I already mentioned above, there was a tremendous growth in the off-price retail sector within the US, which is apparent from the success of TJX, OLLI, HD and RST, where the respective stock prices have almost doubled over the past five years, until the COVID-19 event. While Big Lots markets its products as value for money and “Big/Extreme value,” the activists say that the company moved away off-price items and it currently represents less than 10% of revenue, down from 40-50%. Management provided no info on this, so I’m sceptical about it.

In addition to that, management invested in a series of costly remodels and claimed those will boost sales. But in the end, CAPEX almost doubled as a percentage of revenue since FY'17, and there seems to be no improvement in revenue, gross and operating margins.

(Source: Refer to supporting docs below. From FY’09 to FY’19)

Management’s poor operating decisions and capital allocation choices led to rapid declines in the share price. This is evident from Big Lots comparables relative to the industry peer group.

(Source: Morningstar, Refer to supporting docs below)

Peer Group: Home Depot (HD), Costco (COST), Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart (WMT), Ross Stores, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s (LOW), Kohl’s (KSS), Target (TGT), Five Below (FIVE), Burlington.

As you can see from the above, the market has been undervaluing Big Lots relative to competitors with similar business models over the past five years. Big Lots' discount from peer average and the market demonstrates management/board’s inability to execute realistic strategic plans. Surprisingly, over the past 10 years, only one independent director made an open market purchase - which says a lot about the board’s confidence in management’s strategic plans. Lastly, the investor group appointed nine highly qualified board of directors as a replacement to the current board that clearly lacks operational oversight and failed to create shareholder value. If the activists end up executing their plans, it gives a massive boost to the share price from the current levels of $17-20, and the stock could trade at its 2018/2019 range ($30-40), or 60% to 110% upside!

To Sum Up

If the remaining catalysts materialize, there will be significant changes at Big Lots that revalue the business close to its competitors like Ross Stores, Burlington, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Costco, Target and Home Depot. Management at least optimised the balance sheet by selling the valuable real estate property, which should help them navigate through these uncertain times. For now, the activists seem to be pretty quiet, since company management is busy dealing with the COVID-19 storm. As things get back to normal (hopefully), the likelihood of a board shakeup seems high. If that turns out to be the case, the activist intervention could lead to EPS and FCF improvements (as shown in the model), and we expect the stock to trade close to its peer EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples (60-110% upside). Even if the base/bull case doesn’t work out, Big Lots is sitting on half a billion dollars' worth of cash (incl. the $550 million sale), and it will also receive extra cash from $290 billion government stimulus package. As a result, the company has enough ammunition to navigate through the current economic decline and provides enough margin of safety if things get even worse.

