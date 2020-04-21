Zuora: Buy Into The Subscription Economy

The balance sheet is rock-solid and can cushion many years of losses, if needed.

ZUO is the market leader and is positioned to profit from the strong tailwinds for years to come.

Do you want a tech stock that has minimal exposure to the coronavirus, may even benefit from it, and more importantly, doesn't trade at 60 times sales? Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) enables its customers to provide subscription services. The company has plenty of cash on its balance sheet. While sales growth has slowed in recent quarters, shares are too cheap at around 6 times trailing sales. Furthermore, management is optimistic that growth may accelerate in the future as more industries embrace the subscription economy. I rate shares a buy.

"The end of ownership. The rise of usership." (Zuora)

Powering The Subscription Economy

In this evolving world of subscription-based businesses, ZUO not only fits in, but it is also powering the trend. ZUO enables customers to monetize their subscription services:

As the market leader, ZUO has amassed an impressive customer list including big names like Salesforce (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT), and Zoom (ZM). ZUO is the secret sauce that powers many of the most popular companies today:

Don't think that subscription services apply only to traditional technology companies. ZUO has seen its customer base expand to include industries such as manufacturing, business services, and more:

ZUO puts it best: previously people cared about ownership of things. Now people care about turning those things into services. The shift from ownership to usership is a global phenomenon, and ZUO is positioned to capitalize on this global opportunity with customers in every continent:

As the subscription-based economy continues to develop, ZUO benefits not just due to an expanding customer base but also due to expanding revenues from existing customers. ZUO's business model scales with its customers:

In 2019, total revenues grew 17% to $276 million and subscription revenues grew 25% to $206.6 million. Management has guided for revenue growth to accelerate to the 25%-30% range as more and more industries embrace the subscription based business model. ZUO has positioned itself to benefit from these powerful tailwinds for years to come.

Solid Balance Sheet

With the coronavirus causing great uncertainty in the markets, I cannot emphasize enough the importance of strong balance sheets.

ZUO has $172 million in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. It has no long-term debt on the balance sheet. ZUO saw free cash flow burn decline from $37 million in 2018 to $25 million in 2019. The company is guiding for 2020 to see free cash flow burn of around $22 million. It also guided to be cash flow breakeven by the final quarter of this year. With enough cash to account for several more years of losses, the balance sheet is a source of strength.

Rock-Bottom Valuation

It is hard to believe that a coronavirus-resistant name can trade so cheaply. ZUO has guided for this year to see total revenues of $303 million and subscription revenues of $241 million. I only use subscription revenues because professional service revenues, the other component of total revenues, have negative gross profits.

ZUO trades at 6 times trailing subscription revenues and 5.4 times forward subscription revenues. For a company growing revenues at a double-digit rate, that is an unbelievably low multiple. What's more, revenues may see accelerating growth.

Management stated that "we see ourselves as a portfolio bet on the entire subscription economy, a position that gives us the opportunity to deliver 25% to 30% sustained growth over a long period of time. (Q4 Earnings Transcript)"

Even if we assume no acceleration in revenue growth, its current 16% revenue growth rate supports an 8 times price to sales multiple, assuming 25% long-term net margins. My 12-month fair value estimate is $15, or 8 times forward sales. Shares have 56% potential upside.

Risks

As its customers grow, ZUO earns more in revenues. This is a double-edged sword, however, as the higher costs may make it worthwhile for companies to develop their own subscription service. ZUO may experience pricing pressures from its larger customers in such events. It is unclear if any customers are seeking to bring the subscription costs in-house.

The subscription service market is highly competitive, which may impact ZUO's pricing power. As the market leader, ZUO benefits from its reputation, but will need to continue innovating to differentiate its product from competitors. I'd think that companies would not want to risk disruption in subscription services and thus there may be some stickiness to the product, but I wouldn't count on that alone allowing ZUO to increase margins.

ZUO is not currently profitable and its path to profitability relies on operating leverage from a long growth runway. If the subscription service market turns out to be smaller than expected, then ZUO may not be able to reach my projected 25% long-term net margin profile, and this would materially impact valuation estimates. I am doubtful, however, as I instead see subscription services as a rapidly expanding market.

I anticipate some sales volatility due to COVID-19. It is highly likely that ZUO does not achieve its previously guided sales targets in 2020. That said, I view its business model as one that will retain relevance beyond COVID-19. I have confidence that ZUO's net cash balance sheet will enable it to survive long enough to return to such a growth thesis.

Conclusion

You can find gems if you look hard enough. With a strong balance sheet, ZUO is squarely positioned to benefit from the tailwinds of the subscription services economy. While sales growth has steadily declined to the mid-teens, it is possible for sales growth to accelerate in the future as more industries move towards subscription offerings. Shares are too cheap at 6 times trailing sales. I rate shares a buy.

