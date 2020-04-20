Navigating Fear And Greed In The Current Market

During a span of 23 trading sessions, the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index dropped over 30% from a record high in February. The decline spared few shares, as we wound up on March 23rd with only about 3% of stocks in the index trading above their 200-day moving averages. That tells us that the decline was not only fast and deep, but quite broad.

From that point, we have rallied over 25% in the index in only 18 trading sessions, with over 96% of shares now trading above their 20-day moving averages. (Data from Index Indicators). That tells us that the rise was fast and sharp—and also quite broad. If we use 20% moves as benchmarks for labeling bull and bear markets, we’ve had a full bear market—and a full bull one—in a two month span. Little wonder that investors find themselves wrestling with fear of loss and fear of missing moves, often at the same time! How can we navigate such emotions during volatile market times?

Allow me to address that question with a perspective that readers might find surprising: Fear can be a positive emotion and even a personality strength. We generally think of fear as a negative emotion because it feels negative and indeed can trigger unhelpful actions. Think, however, of what our lives would be like without fear. The odds are good we would cross streets at the wrong time, take imprudent risks in relationships and markets, and expose ourselves to virus-related dangers and other adverse health outcomes. Fear is nature’s way of keeping us from objective dangers; it is evolutionarily adaptive.

Anxiety, on the other hand, is a clinical phenomenon in which we respond with high levels of stress response (fight or flight) in the face of situations that are not objectively dangerous. The young adult who is a victim of violence in his or her home life now may feel anxiety getting close to people in normal social situations. The person with a social phobia responds with overwhelming dread upon merely going outside. Anxiety is debilitating because it keeps people from promising situations. Fear is helpful to the degree that it keeps us out of objective danger.

In my work at a number of trading firms, I have participated in research to identify what makes traders successful. One fascinating finding has been that traders with superior risk-adjusted returns (high Sharpe ratio; keeping losses low relative to gains) have not exhibited the level of positive emotional experience that we might normally associate with success. Upon investigation, it turned out that these traders were unusually vigilant with respect to adverse price movement. Before counting their possible gains, they look at all the ways their trades could go wrong. As I’ve joked with colleagues, many of the best traders with decades of career success are warriors and worriers. They pursue opportunity, but with a well-honed fear of adversity. That fear has kept them from blowing up when markets suddenly change their behavior. Like physicians, they seem to operate with the credo: Above all else, do no harm.

I would submit that today’s fearful response to the market environment is entirely rational. The virus responsible for COVID-19 is indeed a novel virus: it hasn’t been seen before. That means we don’t really know how long it could take to develop, test, and distribute a vaccine, and it means that without efficient means to test/trace/isolate, it will be difficult to contain the impact of the virus once people return from social distancing mode. Absent an effective vaccine, we could be looking at a lengthy period of rolling episodes of social distancing, with ongoing impacts on economies, employment, and markets. We simply do not know the ultimate dimensions of this pandemic. Fear is a rational response to unknown odds of considerable danger.

What that means is that investors need to make two sets of plans: one for the return of their capital, another for the return on their capital. For example, my wife and I have investment accounts holding the majority of our assets, and those are largely invested in investment grade fixed income, government obligations, bank certificates of deposit, and similar low-risk assets. If we can make 2-3% on that money during a potentially deflationary period of enhanced risk, we will put that in the W column. On the other hand, we maintain a trading account that is designed to take advantage of volatile market moves and opportunities with higher risk and higher potential reward. If that accounts draws down significantly, it would sting, but would not impair our lifestyle or our estate. It is precisely the fear that keeps our finances secure that enables us to be on the front foot in selectively pursuing opportunity. As the successful money managers in my research demonstrate, fear is an essential component of performance in markets.

In my latest Forbes article, I examined past occasions in recent market history when we’ve had a sharp, quick, broad decline followed by a sharp, quick, broad rebound. There was quite a bit of variability in near term returns, but most occasions were up further one year later—often quite nicely. If we go back further in history, however, to major bear markets such as the early 1930s; 1972-1974; and 2001-2003, we find that markets often moved considerably lower for a considerable time after their broad bounce from falls from peaks. Ultimately, we’re trying to handicap whether this is a stiff correction in the market or the prelude to a much deeper and prolonged recession. That is difficult to gauge when the catalyst for the recent volatility is a novel virus—and when we are crafting novel policy responses each week. Successful investors, I believe, will listen to their fear and utilize it to “above all else, do no harm,” even as they selectively perceive and pursue the opportunities that so often accompany crises. A quick look at the relative performance of gold versus oil; technology shares versus financials; and companies with yield and strong balance sheets versus their peers suggests that the issue going forward may not be one of bull versus bear, but which assets will perform best and worst in this increasingly novel decade.

