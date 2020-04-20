Markets Still Virulent With VIX Reading At 38

When I last wrote, "The VIX Is Catching A Bid From Coronavirus," on February 26th, I didn't have a clue to what extent the equity markets would plunge. The CBOE VIX has a way of quantifying fear and greed levels among retail investors and institutional money managers. I would have never thought I would be updating readers on a VIX level in the thirties, being inexpensive, and cautionary, again. The VIX again is warning those investors who are declaring, "death to the bear market," and signalling that the global financial markets have not been eradicated of the coronavirus.

The CBOE VIX At 38

Whenever one is trying to measure greed or fear within financial markets, the CBOE VIX has to be number one on the list. Every day at work as a Risk Manager, I review the VIX. For those of you who don't know what the VIX is, the VIX is a real-time market index that represents the market's expectation of 30-day forward-looking volatility. According to the CBOE, the VIX has seen levels as low as 11.42 earlier this year, and as high as 85.47. The chart below doesn't do justice on what was being priced into equity markets just three weeks ago:

Data by YCharts

Typically, when the VIX trades near the 10-12 range, equity markets are experiencing high levels of complacency. What we don't know is how much equity markets can pull back, and at what velocity. However, we don't need to know exactly how much equity markets can pull back, but that they are mean reverting just like the VIX. Since the market lows of early March, the VIX is down over -53%, while the Dow Jones Industrial (DIA) is up over 30%:

Data by YCharts

The above-listed chart is the best illustration I could show any investor in where we have come from in such a short time-frame. Since the coronavirus pandemic shutdown started, countless small and large businesses have been shut down, not earning revenue, and not spending capital. With such an economic slowdown in our midst, I ask you, does it make sense that the Dow Jones is only down -18% since its high? Better yet, does it make sense that our primary gauge of fear and greed is off over -53.86%? As an active Risk Manager, I can say, this is by far the most troubling and disconnected market period I have ever seen in my career. Even more than a sub-prime mortgage fueled debt bubble that caused financial destruction from 2007-2008.

Professionals Have It Wrong With The VIX

Lately, professional investors have mentioned the occurrence of the VIX breaking below 40 during the financial crisis in March of 2009. That 40 level is a significant one for some VIX watchers as indeed, the bull market did start when the VIX fell to similar levels after having hit a closing high of 80.86 in November of 2008. However, VIX market speculators are usually reactive and not proactive. Let's take a look below at the CBOE VIX Asset Manager Long Positions:

Data by YCharts

Not to pick on fellow market professionals, but these money managers are again not properly hedging with VIX, as values have dropped considerably. This is always one of my largest concerns, when you see professional money managers not being aware of the potential downside of what could happen. If a second wave of the virus appears, it seems professional investors as well as individual investors are not properly prepared.

I want to show one more VIX chart that should caution long-only investors currently. Below is the CBOE Equity Call Volume Index in orange, and the Put Volume Index in blue:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, investors are almost purchasing twice as many call options as they are put options again. One last takeaway is the amounts of calls that are being bought when you compare it to the short-term market bottom in March. Currently, investors are purchasing more calls today than they were when markets were at bottoms. Investors should not follow the trend here in call options purchases before we get some type of retest of the bottom, or one last leg lower in equity prices.

Looking Forward With The VIX

When markets make such violent moves up and down, investors always feel left out. What I have learned in my career managing risk and investments is to ignore the crowd, and have a plan ready. While the VIX is still elevated at a level of 38, investors should note that the fear index is well off -53% since the all-new high set a few weeks ago. Investors should not assume that this means equity markets are risk-on, and a new bull market has begun. Patient investors looking for entry points into this equity market will eventually get them. Using quantitative risk management indicators such as the VIX, investors can measure what markets are reading in one data point. I caution investors who try to speculate on market bottoms or market tops, but encourage investors to set a plan in place for slowly and gradually purchasing risk assets. If you are thinking about a way to hedge, there is nothing wrong with raising more cash, as equities rally off the bottom, or allocating more money to short-term treasury bond funds (SHV). With markets moving five-hundred to one-thousand points in a day, it can be very difficult in staying patient. One thing I do know is markets can trade lower more than you can stay solvent. Patient investors will be rewarded using risk management tools, such as the VIX.

