The Schlumberger Bet

We have traded Schlumberger (SLB) many times at our firm, and in the beginning of April, we started buying up the stock once again, even though we felt oil prices would continue to face pressure. We wanted to accumulate in anticipation of the reopening of the economy and commerce stepping up globally. We have always maintained a core position, which is obviously underwater in the long-term account, but sold off a massive position in energy (and other sectors) in February, as we have previously stated. While demand erosion has been more than real, oil prices will rebound later this year. Despite global moves to curb oil production, we think immense cost-cutting will benefit the oil service stocks, and we are positioning accordingly. We continue to believe we will see a ramp-up in the stock similar to what we saw coming out of the doldrums of 2016.

When we last checked in on SLB we said that we:

"believe the 15% dividend yield is not likely to last, either because shares will rally or the dividend will eventually be cut".

Now, our belief that a cut was possible was predicated on that coming later in the year. We also stated:

"we do not see management cutting just yet, after recently announcing dividends for the year. One or two quarters like this will be fine - after that, the dividend would be in real potential jeopardy".

The company just reported Q1 earnings, which we had predicted (with a hint of the obvious) would be rough. With the report, management also cut the dividend 75%, which did surprise us, but after our internal roundtables on this position, we concur that the move was the right one to preserve cash. In this article, we discuss the strengths and weakness in the key metrics we follow. We still think you can scale in here in the mid-teens and lower for a longer-term position. Let us discuss key stats from Q1 that you should be aware of.

Revenues

We all recognize the pain that oil price declines have caused. We saw revenues declining sizably in Q1. Admittedly, expectations were all over the map. We saw revenues coming in lower on the devastating decline in pricing and demand. We thought down 10% was a solid base to work off of, but we were pleased with the result of $7.46 billion, though it snapped a string of Q1 revenue increases:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Make no mistake, Q2 will be even worse. There is a good chance those year-over-year revenues are cut nearly in half. Oil was weak pretty much a week after the New Year and really has been in a downtrend ever since, exacerbated by stay-at-home orders across most of the states in the U.S. The Q1 slight top line growth looks good in retrospect. With the cut in revenues, we are pleased to see management cutting expenses too. But revenues were nearly 200 million above what we thought we would see, though they missed consensus by $60 million. Revenues were down 5.4% as a result versus last year. We thought Q1 2020 would have continued to see nice gains ahead of the COVID-19 crisis, but the rapid reversal was sharp. Oil prices are at decade lows here. We know demand and pricing data has been disastrous. Despite the cuts, we need demand to perk up. Nothing happens without that. To help cope, expenses have been slashed.

Expect draconian cuts the next two quarters

When oil prices declined from 2014 to 2016, Schlumberger worked to cut expenses significantly to maintain profits. We are now seeing this again, and are now at those levels of cuts to protect profit margins. The company had been scaling back to control expenses ahead of the crisis as oil prices had moderated in the winter. That said, with the fall in revenues from last year, we were pleased to see that expenses were very comparable to last year for Q1:

Source: Q1 earnings

When revenues rise, we usually expect a rise in costs. When they fall, we hope to see a fall as well. We saw a pretty similar set of expenses. In Q1, with the revenue carnage, we expected to see a drop in expenses, but we think the real cuts will be reflected in Q2, when that report comes out this summer. Q1 total cost of revenues was $6.62 billion, which fell from last year. Research and administrative expenses were about on par with last year, but note the massive impairment charge.

These $8.5 billion impairments were all recorded as of the end of March. Therefore, the first-quarter results did not include any benefit from reduced depreciation and amortization expense as a result of these charges. However, going forward, depreciation and amortization expense will be reduced by approximately $95 million on a quarterly basis. As a result of market valuations, Schlumberger determined that the carrying value of certain of its reporting units was in excess of their fair value, resulting in a $3.1 billion goodwill impairment charge. This charge primarily relates to goodwill associated with the company’s Drilling and Production segments. Another $2.2 billion relates to the company’s 2016 acquisition of Cameron International Corporation, and $1.1 billion relates to Schlumberger’s 2010 acquisition of Smith International, Inc. There were also severance charges writeoffs in several North American projects. We expect similar charges in the industry from other competitors, as these market conditions have been painful!

Earnings

As you saw, the top line surpassed our expectations, while expenses declines were in line with our expectations, with the exception of the added impairment charges. Overall, margins were pressured from last year, coming in at 10.4% versus 11.5% last year. Earnings per share were $0.25, down from $0.30 a year ago:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This was a solid adjusted earnings result. This was a beat of $0.04 versus our estimates, though we expected revenues to be hit harder. We really know the damage will be felt in Q2. But we are buying for improvements in H2 2020, at lows not seen in recent history.

Looking ahead

We still see operational expenses being cut massively. The company recently said its Q2 outlook for North America land operations anticipates a rapid reduction in rig counts and completions activity, with the rig count projected to potentially reach 2016 trough levels. We think it will get there, frankly.

Internationally, one has to think that the COVID-19 situation will impact field crews and a number of operations during Q2, and the company is planning for reduced activity due to customer budget cuts. The total impact remains to be seen, but with a price in the low teens, the market has priced in disaster.

Despite the mess of the last two months in oil, Schlumberger has a fairly impressive financial position overall still, and should be well-positioned as a company for a while. Something that really surprised us was the cash flow. Despite the challenging environment, cash flow performance during the quarter was solid, as the company generated $784 million of cash flow from operations. That was more than double what was generated in the same quarter last year. Very impressive.

More is being done to preserve capital. The company is reducing its structural and variable costs, and restructuring the organization to match activity where necessary. Great cost-cutting work has been done. Some of the savings include furloughing personnel, cutting salaries, lowering headcount and closing facilities. Management is also taking a hit. The Board of Directors and executive officers have voluntarily agreed to reductions in their cash compensation. On top of that, management has reduced its capital investment program by more than 30%.

We like the actions being taken and think you can position yourself in this beaten-down name.

Suggested play

Scale into a position here. A sample position allocation we would recommend:

Tranche 1 - $15 (15% of position)

Tranche 2 - $14 (20% of position)

Tranche 3 - $12 (25% of position)

Tranche 4 - $10 (40% of position)

Note, it is possible a lower tranche may not get filled. This is a high-quality problem, because if shares rise, you make money on a smaller position.

Final thoughts

Energy is so out of favor. While the sector has risen a bit, you have a chance to get into this quality name for the long term. We are the ultimate contrarians in many ways, and this pick is against the grain. But that is what we do.

We encouraged moving to heavy cash in mid-February. We encouraged you to get very defensive with a number of hedges in late February. We think scaling into quality names is a solid play for traders and for long-term investors here, and the play above fits this mantra.

