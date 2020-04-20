Oil: Winter Is Coming In The Shale Patch

Forecast where the money being taken out of shale may eventually go to shore up flagging oil production.

Introduction

News that the rate of new coronavirus infections seems to be leveling off splashed across my TV screen, as I sat nursing a third cup of coffee in the wee hours. As it did, it occurred to me that perhaps some re-grounding in the thesis and direction I saw for oil might be in order. Right now everything related to energy and oil and gas in particular seems to be imploding. News of inventory builds and demand destruction has dominated the news over the last few months, and crushed the stocks of every company we cover. Will it be this way forever? Of course not, now that we can see an end... sort of to this cataclysm down the road a piece. With the idea that there will be a tomorrow ahead for most of us, let us do some prognosticating what it may look like.

Something worth remembering amid reports of oil demand collapses on a daily basis, this year we will add about 80 mm people to the world's population. The next year slightly more than that, and so on for each succeeding year. So as bad as this bug has turned out to be-mostly for the global economy as we adapt to it, it's not going to affect the upward trajectory of the rise in population by a measurable percentage. Factoid #1.

That makes the current dark and gloomy period that we are currently in... a blip. In order to meet the basic energy demands of a world where the population goes from the current 7.8 bn to ~10 bn thirty years from now, we are going to need more units of energy, not less. Factoid #2.

Source

The next thing that will drive energy consumption is the growth of the world's middle class. People like you and me use a lot of the stuff and most projections (here's one as an example) show this sector of global population increasing by ~40% in the next decade.

Source

To no one's great surprise, I suppose after making the case for the 40-50% growth in the middle class, an estimate for energy use shows an equivalent track upward in the EIA graphic below. Factoid #3.

The final broad question that we will address here is what will the impact of oil and gas be in 2050? The EIA graphic below shows that it will be about what it is now on a percentage basis, and in absolute terms...oil and gas will have to deliver about 30% more BTU equivalents in 2050 than they now do. So let's let that factoid sink in. In spite of all the renewable (solar, wind, biofuels) growth over this time, we will be using more oil and gas in 2050 than we do now. Significantly more. Factoid #4.

Source

There you have the thesis for remaining in or entering new long positions in oil and gas companies at the present time. They are historically cheap now and will remain so for most of this year in all probability. But, these discounts will not last forever. The ones that survive - not all will, will begin to see increased revenues and profits as activity inevitably picks up to supply the needed quantities of oil and gas.

As a result of the growing population and size of the portion that is middle class, energy use will rise dramatically over the next 30 years. And, the portion of that energy supplied by oil and gas will be higher than it is now.

It is important to note that all the information presented is based on forecasts by public and private entities. And, all of it pre-dates the COVID-19 advent. My feeling about the effect of COVID-19 will be covered in the next section.

Living in the Coronavirus age

I think a couple of years down the road we will have adapted to the reality of COVID-19. Meaning it is going to be around, at least for a time. A year or two anyway. The world has changed permanently, no doubt. But, has it changed radically? I don't think so. People like to do the stuff they like to do.

Social distancing is here to stay. We've had a shock that is going to make us keep some distance from folks we don't know, and perhaps wear a mask in crowded areas. That doesn't mean we aren't going to travel or dine out, go to our offices, take cruises, fly places, or attend large events, like football games. We will do all of those things, we will just do them a little differently than in the past.

The exact forms these changes will take are still evolving, and too nebulous at this point to try and detail. But, in my view, however these changes come to pass... life will go on pretty much as it did before.

I'll take a couple of guesses just for fun. That middle seat in economy class...is a gone pecan, it's just going to cost more to fly. Here's another one. When attending large group events your temperature will be taken. If you're elevated much at all, you'll get an immediate, on the spot virus check before you are granted entrance. Pic below shows arrival queue in Bangkok, Thailand.

VOA news This has been done for years in Asian airports

I for one, can't wait to get on an airplane and go someplace - in an aisle seat that is, like Maine for instance. I have a Fall trip to Maine already booked. My wife and I have taken this excursion for at least the last ten years. It is incredibly important to us. The only thing that will keep us away is if the infrastructure upon which we rely, airlines, hotels, and restaurants crumbles away in the interim. My bet is that there are a lot of people like us. Then multiply us by millions.

Finally, remember that point I made about the middle class growing. Traveling and taking trips is one definition of being middle class. The Travel Industry which consumes probably 25-30% of global energy will resume its upward trend.

Direction for shale oil production

I think it will become increasingly evident that the heydays of shale have passed. Even the EIA is forecasting a drop of ~1.1-mm BOPD by the end of 2021. I think they are wildly optimistic and actual total U.S. production will be under 8 mm BOPD by the end of 2020. Taking into account-

Impending collapse of much of the shale industry through bankruptcy of all but the most efficient participants. The most recent survey of energy execs in the area served by the Dallas Fed, is fairly pessimistic as regards prices that would keep them in business. Dallas Fed

Dallas Fed Shutting in production. Now under discussion from a regulatory aspect, and in practice from marginal operators as production costs exceed selling prices currently.

The 60-70% typical decline rate for shale production.

Lack of new drilling to provide incremental new production.

Lack places to put produced oil, and refined products over the short haul. STEO

We think shale production exits 2020 at around 5-6 mm BOPD. A thirty to forty percent decline from current levels. I have done some calculations to reach this rather surprising level. I will discuss them in a future article.

Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), made it plain just how its priorities would stack up in a 30% capex reduction the company announced for 2020.

The bulk of the capital spending reduction will take place in the Permian Basin in Texas, reducing the pace of drilling and well completions. Deepwater discoveries offshore Guyana will not be affected and the company will delay the investment decision for the Rovuma liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique that was expected later this year.”

MarketWatch

Other major players, Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), will adopt similar approaches to shale.

Finally, I am not the only one forecasting a sharp decline in shale production. Rystad, an energy consulting firm, has modeled production at several price scenarios.

Rystad

So as the industry begins to recover in the second half of this year, along with rising demand forecasts, where will it turn to deliver the oil and gas needed to supply the requirements of the modern world?

Deepwater

The case for deepwater exploration and development is pretty compelling really. It's an area that's been under-capitalized the last few years, as all the money was going into shale development.

Rystad

Rystad

A couple of takeaways from the graphics above.

First, there is a good deal of deepwater work already planned for the next few years. I think as a result of shale being de-emphasized in capital budgeting, money will be re-allocated to deepwater. Certainly as compared to oil sands - very high cost/environmentally destructive, shelf work - fewer opportunities.

Second, as you might expect, conventional discoveries have been on the decline as noted in the second graphic. This is due in part to the original high of developing them as most conventional plays are now in deepwater. One way of interpreting this graph is that we are reaping the rewards of investments made 10 or more years ago, and soon these reserves are going to play out.

Rystad

There is surely some recognition in the industry of the need to begin the conventional cycle anew as you can see from the third graphic that investments in deepwater are scheduled to rise.

This year will probably be an all-time low for new project sanctions as the rationale basis for taking an FID is pretty sketchy at the present, thanks to the COVID-19 induced demand decline. 2020 is a lost year. When the ground firms up, I expect a flurry of them.

Finally, as has been previously discussed, project redesigns and vendor price concession have lowered most deepwater GoM project breakevens in the low $30s and even below that in some cases. This is significantly cheaper than most shale development.

Chevron with a number of projects under FID review is targeting development costs of $16-20.00/bbl in the GoM.

Your takeaway

I hope this article has made you feel a little better about the investment case for upstream energy companies. They are beaten down to be sure, but a time will come when these assets will be more accurately valued by the market, and those who were able to see past this downturn will profit immensely. There's an investor saying to "Buy when there is blood in the streets." That certainly characterizes the upstream oil and gas service industry at this juncture in time.

We have been looking hard at the upstream service sector in the DDR over the past few weeks for places to stash some money in the hope of revival in share prices in an industry recovery.

Right now we are limiting ourselves to the three major upstream players, Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), and Baker Hughes (BKR). All of these companies have the liquidity and resolve to cut costs that will enable them to reach the eventual upturn. If you would like specifics we've put out public articles on all three recently.

All of these companies have rallied nicely over the past week, and we aren't sure it can hold. While we are interested in increasing our positions, we think better prices may be just around the corner when the reality of the current oil glut reasserts itself in investors' minds. We are counseling watchfulness and patience over the next few weeks.

