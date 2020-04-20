Washington Prime: Stress Testing For COVID-19 And Thoughts On Preferred Shares

There does not appear to be any value even for the preferred stock in a bankruptcy.

Washington Prime (WPG) was facing a perfect storm from e-commerce and mass store closures. Then the coronavirus hit. In this report, I estimate how much NOI and rent can decline before breaching unsecured debt covenants. I also give my take on their preferred shares. My findings show that it doesn’t take much to cause WPG to require a renegotiation of the covenants, making it very difficult to express any sort of optimism for either the common nor preferred stock. I reiterate my sell rating for WPG.

A Talk With The Covenants

In December, I wrote an article explaining why WPG may soon breach its covenants. The problem is that whereas WPG’s biggest unsecured debt maturities are in 2022 and onward, a breach of the covenants could accelerate those maturity dates. At the time, debt to total assets stood at 56.1%, dangerously close to the 60% limit. We can see below that this figure has inched higher to 56.9% at year-end 2019:

(2019 Q4 Supplemental)

I had already assumed that WPG will breach the covenants due to both continued deterioration in financial results as well as needing to issue significant amounts of debt to fund its redevelopment projects. Those concerns were valid even prior to COVID-19. If we set aside those concerns for now, how much can COVID-19 impact WPG’s financial results before they breach the covenants? According to its debt documents, total assets is defined as taking the trailing 12-month EBITDA and using an 8% cap rate for enclosed malls and a 7% cap rate for open-air properties. On the conference call, management indicated that open-air properties make up 27% of total NOI. NOI would only need to fall about $17 million before WPG sees debt to total assets breach 60% - that implies that rent only needs to decline 2.6%.

Green Street recently estimated that retail landlords have only received 30-50% of rent payments for April. That alone would imply that WPG may already see a 5-7% decline in rent for the year. It is clear that WPG will most certainly have to discuss its covenants with its lenders.

This is before even considering further difficulties collecting rent for the rest of the year, as well as any vacancies and rent concessions given as a result of COVID-19. I am estimating that Class A malls will see occupancy decline at least 1,000 basis points. If we are optimistic and assume that WPG will see rent decline by 1,500 basis points, then that would lead NOI to decline $95 million, or 20%. Debt to total assets would stand at 72%.

It wouldn’t be so easy for WPG to “buy” itself out of the covenants. Based on the above optimistic assumptions, WPG would need to reduce debt by about $600 million to reduce debt to total assets to 60%. In total, WPG has $1.8 billion of unsecured debt. This isn’t likely to be an easy market for WPG to attain sufficient financing from unencumbered properties to take out the unsecured debt, as $1.8 billion is a hefty sum. Furthermore, over 80% of the unsecured debt matures beyond 2022, meaning that WPG would need to theoretically pay a significant premium to redeem future debt. These factors significantly reduce WPG’s options. It would appear that WPG is now entirely at the mercy of its lenders to give it breathing room for its covenants.

Thoughts On Common And Preferred Shares

Should you even consider gambling on the common or preferred stock?

If we assume that WPG is able to make it through 2020 and 2021 without any issue with the covenants, then what is the current valuation and what is the potential upside? One might be tempted to look at 2019 FFO of $1.18 and declare that WPG trades at over a 100% cash flow yield. This is deceiving because it is ignoring the debt. WPG isn’t able to pay out FFO to shareholders, so we shouldn’t value the common nor preferred stock based on FFO.

Consider that even if the equity were worth $0, then WPG would trade at a trailing 13.4% cap rate (based on $476 million in 2019 NOI and $3.6 billion in debt). In other words, if WPG’s portfolio has a valuation with a cap rate greater than 13.3%, then theoretically, the stock's fair value estimate is $0, and the preferred stocks also would have no value. With 223.8 million shares outstanding, WPG trades at a 12.0% implied cap rate based on trailing 12 months NOI (prior to adjusting for any impact from COVID-19). If you are looking to own the preferred stock, WPG trades at a 12.6% implied cap rate. Both the common and preferred stock look like dangerous propositions. I anticipate that WPG may see NOI decline at least 20% due to COVID-19, and that WPG will need to enter bankruptcy in order to restructure its debt. WPG would have an estimated $380 million in NOI. What about the preferred stock? It may appear appealing due to its 25% yield and the fact that WPG hasn't yet suspended preferred dividends. For the preferred stock to have any value, the company would need to be valued at a 10.7% cap rate based on that NOI estimate. It is hard to believe that this would happen because class A mall REITs Macerich (MAC) and Simon Property Group (SPG) currently trade at implied cap rates around 9.5-11%. At this point, owning the common or even the preferred stock is counting on all of the following to occur:

We see a quick resolution to COVID-19.

WPG sees minimal negative impact from COVID-19.

The covenants aren’t breached, or if they are, the lenders are willing to give WPG time to remedy the covenants.

None of these conditions look likely, let alone all of them. It’s hard to get bullish for either the common or preferred shares.

Conclusion

Even prior to COVID-19, WPG looked certain to breach its covenants over the next few years. COVID-19 appears to have accelerated this event, as WPG would need to see revenues decline by only 260 basis points before it breaches the debt to total assets covenant. Considering that I believe Class A malls may see rent decline by upwards of 1,000 basis points, it is all but certain that WPG will breach its covenants. Those thinking that the preferred stock offer safety may be disappointed as there does not appear to be value in the company beyond underlying debt. I reiterate my sell rating for WPG.

(Tipranks: Sell WPG)

Disclosure: I am/we are short WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.