NXP Semiconductors: Bargain Buy In Europe

With over 60 years of experience, NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Europe's largest semiconductor company by market capitalization and is the leading automotive semiconductors supplier globally. In the wake of electrification and autonomous vehicles, automotive semiconductors require designs with better computational power and performance. NXP has developed a world-leading Autonomous Driverless Assistance System ("ADAS") that utilizes radar and sensors to detect objects around the vehicle, which is highly applicable for safety features in high level autonomous vehicles, including adaptive cruise control, lane change assistance and blind-spot detection.

On top of its market-leading product lines, NXP offers attractive valuations relative to other European competitors, also backed by its solid business model which generates stable free cash flow and its diverse distribution channels with distributors accounting for half of its sales.

Excellent Financial Position

NXP has continuously decreased its cost of goods and saw its gross margins increase steadily to 52.92% in 2019. Net margins on the other hand have been typically low, with several exceptions:

2015: Gain of $0.5 bln on sale of NXP's Bipolar Power business line and RF Power business to JAC Capital

We recognize these gains as one-off and unlikely to contribute to margins going forward. We instead refer to NXP's strong cash flow generating ability, which has been positive for the past 10 years with an average free cash flow margin of 20.33%. Even in 2019, where NXP acquired Marvell's (MRVL) wireless business for $1.76 bln, the company's free cash flow managed to avoid falling into negative territory.

Additionally, NXP is backed by a solid balance sheet. In 2015, the company merged with Freescale in an $11 bln deal in which it saw the massive expansion of its balance sheet. NXP's equity continued to grow after the merger, but declined from 2018 onwards due to share buybacks from the company after the failed merger with Qualcomm. More importantly, the company has been able to increase its assets at a higher rate relative to its debts, contributing to its debt-to-assets ratio decreasing from 0.84x to just 0.52x. NXP's ROE, ROA and ROCE have also been positive in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Strong Technology Portfolio

NXP has an enormous product portfolio which includes its market-leading ARM-based Cortex i.MX microcontrollers, RF transceivers, power management and other analog chips and sensors. These products allow NXP to capture a multitude of end markets. The company's operations are segmented into four main end markets, which are: 1) Automotive, 2) Industrial and IoT, 3) Mobile, and 4) Communication Infrastructure.

Its automotive segment products include driver assistance transceivers, in-vehicle networks, microcontrollers and processors, media and audio, safety and power management, sensors and smart power drivers. NXP's ADAS portfolio which includes radar and BMS solutions for power management, infotainment digital clusters and vehicle connectivity solutions are all high growth areas. In the industrial and IoT market, its product highlights include ultrawide band technology which intersects auto and mobile technologies and crossover processors for the secure edge computing market. Finally, its mobile and communications segment targets the upcoming 5G wave with massive MIMO in RF power and millimeter wave.

Although its products span across various end markets, automotive is where NXP really excels at, accounting for nearly half or 48% of total revenues in 2019. It has developed a cutting-edge ADAS, supplying to some of the world's largest automakers. This has been the result of its increase in R&D spending. From 2015, NXP has increased its R&D spending as a % of sales from 13% to over 18%. Its ADAS leadership can be seen through its partnerships with automakers such as its deal with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) which will see its MEB platform incorporating NXP's V2X connectivity and BMS technologies. As vehicle safety features continue to become increasingly popular, mostly due to regulation, we believe that ADAS will be NXP's key driver to growth, also noting management's expectations of 25% to 30% CAGR for this auto subset.

While our previous coverage of the Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF) acquisition of Cypress shows Infineon taking market share leadership in automotive semiconductors, NXP is still in a good position to compete. While automotive remains the largest segment for both Infineon and NXP, both companies are taking slightly different approaches. Infineon is trying to provide a wide portfolio of automotive semiconductors for a more complete solution for the modern vehicle. Meanwhile, NXP is much more focused on creating the world's best ADAS, which puts it in direct competition with Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA). With Europe being the home to some of the world's largest automanufacturers, NXP may have the homeground advantage against these American peers.

With over one third of NXP's revenues derived from China (mostly automotive), there appears to be some concentration risk. However, we feel this is appropriate given the fact that China is the world's largest market for both semiconductors and vehicles. In 2019, China accounted for nearly 28% of all vehicle sales, surpassing every other country.

While car sales have plummeted due to COVID-19, dropping as much as 40% in March compared to last year, the long-term growth prospects remain strong given the low car ownership rate in China. In 2019, only 18% of the population of China owned a vehicle. This is extremely low when compared to Europe and the United States, where car ownership rates are three and four times higher respectively. Considering China's huge population of 1.4 bln, there is an enormous opportunity in this market.

In the immediate future, we see NXP's exposure to China and the automotive market negatively impacted as sales plummet not only in China but also on a global level. However, we believe that the long-term opportunities remain strong given the low Chinese car ownership rate. In addition, we see the rise of EVs also supporting China's overall vehicle growth. EV deployment has been growing rapidly over the past 10 years, with the global stock of electric passenger cars passing 2.2 million in 2019, an increase of 10% from the previous year. Despite the rollback of highly favorable government subsidies which led to the decline in EV sales for 2019, we view the long-term growth trend to remain intact, buoyed by shifting consumer demand and the dual credit scheme. By 2025, BloombergNEF estimates that around 50% of the EV market share will be held by China.

Attractive Valuation

Company P/E P/S P/BV P/FCF 5-Year CAGR NXP 11.89x 2.86x 2.68x 2.83x 9.47% Infineon 21.57x 2.29x 1.91x 12.92x 12.31% ams AG (OTCPK:AMSSY) 2.55x 0.4x 0.45x 3.95x 32.34% STMicro (NYSE:STM) 19.98x 2.27x 3.05x 10.76x 5.24% Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF) - 0.57x 0.98x 9.2x -7.6% Average 14.00x 1.68x 1.81x 7.93x 10.35%

Based on a non-GAAP EPS of $1.99, NXP's P/E ratio of 11.89x is lower compared to all of its European peers aside from ams AG. Infineon, also a market leader in ADAS, is priced at 21.57x. With a five-Year CAGR of 9.47%, we believe NXP's valuations are not fully justified given its superior edge with ADAS chips. While its P/S and P/B ratios are higher than the industry average, we believe free cash flows are the bedrock to a company's valuation. As such, when looking at its Price-to-Free Cash Flow ratio of only 2.83x (significantly lower than the industry average of 7.93x), it becomes very apparent to us that NXP is undervalued.

NXP's free cash flow margins have been increasing for the past 10 years except for 2019 due to its $1.76 bln acquisition of Marvell's wireless connectivity business, which explains the substantial increase in capex for the that year. Meanwhile, its 2017 was unusually high as capex included the divesture of Standard Products for $2.75 bln. Overall, NXP's capex has been much lower than operating free cash flow. With significant R&D already incurred, we see free cash flow increasing even further in the coming years.

Based on discounted cash flow analysis with a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.91x (European semiconductor industry average) and a discount rate of 5.88% (company's WACC), while assuming 0% revenue growth for 2020 (accounting impact from COVID-19), NXP still has a potential upside of 35.77%.

Verdict

Overall, we view NXP as an excellent company all around with a wide product portfolio. Backed by solid fundamentals, NXP has attractive valuations supported by its competitive edge in automotive. As the company continues to expand its auto capabilities with its market-leading ADAS products utilizing radar, power and infotainment, it will likely strengthen its market position in the automotive markets with China as the key driver for its growth. However, NXP is presented with challenges in the near term, as the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to take a huge toll on car sales in China and globally, and further headwinds from the rollback of government subsidies for electric and hybrid cars in China. Beyond that, however, we still like NXP for its long-term opportunities in the rapidly growing automotive ADAS market driven by a low car ownership rate in China and the rise of EV. With NXP's stock price near five-year lows, this is an opportune time to pick up NXP on a bargain. We rate NXP as Buy with a price target of $120.99.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

