Will Simple Be Superior? My Curated List Of Stocks Trading Below Book

Book value is simply the net worth of a company, their assets minus their liabilities. Book value is often commonly called shareholders' equity. If you divide book value by shares outstanding, you get book value per share. When book value per share is greater than the price at which the company's stock trades in the market, they are said to be trading below book. The appeal to buying companies below book is that you are buying an asset that is demonstrably worth more than you can buy it for (as demonstrable as you can be in the stock market). Essentially, if the company were to be liquidated, you would get more than your money back.

My intent with this article is to put together a portfolio of stocks that are currently trading below book and have decent fundamentals, then measure their performance against the S&P 500. This portfolio is concentrated, simply because there aren't too many companies trading below book, and still fewer that actually have decent fundamentals. I intend to put my money where my mouth is, and put aside a tiny part of my portfolio to buy these very stocks. This won't be just a fake money experiment. If nothing else, this article can be an idea generator for further due diligence.

The List

Fonar (FONR): Fonar has two business lines, the primary being the operating of medical offices that do magnetic resonance imaging, or MRIs. Their other line of business that is minimally contributory to earnings is the sale of MRI machines. A couple of fundamental highlights:

- Revenue CAGR of 11.75% from 2010 to 2019.

- EPS CAGR of 19% from 2011 to 2019.

- FCF per share CAGR of 23% from 2011 to 2019.

- Very little debt. Debt/equity ratio of .23.

- Their operating margin has expanded remarkably, from 11.4% in 2011 to 23.9% currently.

Clearly, this is no business in decline. Yet the market has entirely tossed their prospects for profitability into the rubbish bin. They currently trade at $17.36, but book value is at $17.97. They can currently be bought for 3.5% less than their net worth. Backing out goodwill and other intangibles, their book value is $16.78. While they aren't trading much below book, they were trading as low as ~$11.20 in mid march. With as volatile as things have been lately, it of course could head down that direction again.

iHeartMedia (IHRT): IHRT derives their revenue from selling ad space on their network of 854 traditional broadcast radio stations and a variety of podcasts. They also get a little bit of money from staging live events. Fundamental highlights:

- 1.33% revenue CAGR since 2009.

- Operating margin has expanded substantially, from 9.6% in 2009 to 17% currently.

- In spite of the above, they have had negative earnings every year since at least 2009 with the exception of 2019, where EPS came in at $1.19. I will spare you the ugly details, but they were saddled with an unsustainable debt load as a result of a leveraged buyout way back in 2006. They eventually went bankrupt, emerging therefrom in May of 2019. They are in a MUCH better position now. For much more depth, please read my recently published article about IHRT here.

Clearly, their fundamentals don't appear to be as glowing as FONAR, but their case is compelling due to how much below book they are currently selling for. Their book value per share is $20.20, yet they are currently trading for $7.34. They are trading for 33% of their book value. That is mind-blowing, especially in context of their considerable turnaround as a result of being on the better side of bankruptcy. They were selling for as low as $4.32 in early April.

Foot Locker (FL): Foot Locker is certainly one of the better-known names on this list. They sell shoes, lots of them, from 3,129 locations in 27 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Fundamental highlights:

- Revenue CAGR of 5.25% since 2011.

- EPS CAGR of 17.3% since 2011.

- Operating margin expansion from 5.4% in 2011 to 8.9% currently.

- Dividend CAGR of 10.88% since 2011.

- They have also learned how to push inventory through their stores more quickly. DSI went from 108 in 2011 to 82 now.

In contrast to Fonar and iHeart, you get paid to wait with FL. Their dividend yield is currently a very generous 6.64%, with plenty of wiggle room as their payout ratio is only at 39%. Their book value per share is currently $22.66, and they trade at $22.89. I know, I know, that isn't below book. But it is darn close. At the end of March, they were trading ~$17.50, which was well below book. In fact, that was well below tangible book, which sits at $21.05. Given their strong performance and the chance that they could easily go down below book again, they deserve to be included in this portfolio.

Hooker Furniture (HOFT): You guessed it, HOFT designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. Their segment penetration includes the residential, hospitality and contract markets. Fundamental highlights:

- 11.64% revenue CAGR since 2010.

- 22% EPS CAGR since 2010.

- Operating margin expansion from 3.2% in 2010 to 5.1% currently.

- Dividend CAGR of 4.14% since 2010.

You also get paid to wait with HOFT. Their dividend yield is 4.6%, well supported by a payout ratio of only 42%. Their current book value per share is $23.15, yet they are trading at only $13.88. Backing out goodwill and intangibles, book value per share is $16.95. They are trading below tangible book value.

Escalade, Inc. (ESCA): ESCA sells sports, gaming, and recreational equipment like basketball goals, archery equipment, trampolines, exercise stuffs, game and billiard tables, etc. Interestingly, their primary customer is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which accounted for 21% of their revenue last year. Fundamental highlights:

- 5% revenue CAGR since 2010.

- Nearly flat EPS.

- Dividend CAGR of 19.58% since 2010.

The fundamentals at Escalade aren't exactly glowing. For revenue to grow at a decent clip but EPS to be struggling is a tell-tale sign of operating issues. Their operating margin has been contracting since 2014 where it was at 11.2%. Now it is only at 6.1%. Nonetheless, they have products with decent economics, and they sell their stuff primarily through the biggest retailer in the world. Their book value per share is $8.73, but trade at $7.35. You get paid to wait with Escalade. Their dividend yield is currently 6.8%. However, their payout ratio is rather high at 80% of earnings. That yield won't last if they have to cut the dividend so as to not have it exceed earnings.

Movado Group (MOV): Movado group sells higher-end watches throughout the world. They cater more to the higher-end market. Fundamental highlights:

- 7% revenue CAGR since 2011.

- 4.67% EPS CAGR since 2012.

- 26.76% dividend CAGR since 2012.

MOV has the same issues as ESCA in that their operating margin has been struggling. It peaked in 2015 at 12.2% but is now down to 6.1%. Furthermore, to have EPS growth that was sluggish compared to revenue growth is embarrassing in light of the fact that they have been buying back shares, reducing shares outstanding by more than 11% since 2015. Buybacks are supposed to juice EPS, but the growth just hasn't been there. Their dividend yield is currently at 8.5%, with room to wiggle as the payout ratio is at 44%. Note: MOV has suspended their dividend due to COVID-19.

MOV has a book value per share of $22.63, but they only trade for $9.41. Tangible book is $14.95.

Summary: Clearly, some of these companies are just better than the others. Some of it has to do with the economics of their product offering. Some of it has to do with historic results and execution. In weighting each of these holdings, I would probably go with something like 20% for FONR, IHRT, FL, and HOFT, and 10% each for MOV and ESCA. We can gain additional insight when we compare the historical stock performance of each of these companies to the S&P:

These charts show data going back ten years, except in the case of IHRT that came out of bankruptcy last year. FONAR was far and away the superior performer, knocking the socks off the S&P. Escalade beat the S&P for the entire time frame except for very recently where it took a more pronounced hit. Hooker has mostly lagged the S&P, with a few occasions of swift surges. Foot Locker has beaten the S&P almost the entire time, except for very recently. Movado has had periods of marked outperformance, and periods of tracking in line around the S&P. Interestingly, MOV started struggling before the coronavirus came on the scene and wrecked everyone else. IHRT has struggled since coming out of bankruptcy.

Between the combination of the very brief fundamental data I already shared and the ensuing stock charts showing past performance, if I had to pick one based only on this limited data, I would probably bet on FONAR. However, I am more intimately aware of some of the nuances behind a few of these companies, and it is on that basis that my top pick among them is actually IHRT. Again, read my recently published article on them for a more thorough treatment. But for the purposes of this article, I am going to stick with the weightings I mentioned above: 20% for all but MOV and ESCA, who each get 10%.

Conclusion

Be advised, I did NOT conduct any semblance of a "deep dive" on these companies (with the exception of IHRT). To reiterate, my intent was to go with a super simple strategy to see if it can outperform more complex approaches. That strategy was that the company had to be trading below or at book, and they have to have decent fundamentals. You could even call this a cigar butt approach. If each of these companies trades up to book value within the next year, this portfolio (with my specified weightings) would return 64.5%. Even if it takes two years, that would be a CAGR of 28%.

If it takes three years for those companies to get to book value, that's an 18% annualized return. Even if it takes four whole years, CAGR on the portfolio will be 13.25%. That's darn good. So let's see. Yes, I am buying all these companies. It will be a very small percent of my overall portfolio, but I have confidence it will work out. Of course, it means nothing if these companies can't generate earnings. It will all be for nothing if their assets shrink or their liabilities balloon as a result of the current crisis. That will naturally affect book value and ruin the whole premise of my approach. But again, we will see. I hope that at the very least, this put some names on your radar worth researching further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHRT, FONR, FL, HOFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.