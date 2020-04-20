KeyCorp's Provisions Expenses Likely To Remain Heightened

Net interest margin will likely decline even further due to a full-quarter impact of interest rates cut in the second quarter. Moreover, the payroll protection program will reduce margin.

After plunging in the first quarter, earnings of KeyCorp (KEY) are likely to slightly recover in the coming quarters on a linked quarter basis. However, earnings will likely be much lower in the remainder of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of last year. KEY will likely continue to book high provisions expenses as the economic outlook has worsened since the first quarter, which will drag earnings this year. Moreover, KEY’s net interest margin will likely contract even further in the second quarter as the full quarter impact was not visible in the first quarter. Additionally, the paycheck protection program will decrease the margin due to the low spread built into it. On the other hand, continued strong credit demand under the paycheck protection program will support the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings per share to decline by 52% year over year in 2020 to $0.78. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, the uncertainty regarding the depth and duration of the economic downturn poses risks to earnings and valuation. Based on the risks and uncertainties, I’m adopting a neutral rating on KEY.

Provisions Expenses Likely to Remain Elevated Due to Exposure to High-Impact Industries

KEY’s earnings plunged in the first quarter due to a surge in provisions expenses to 35bps of gross loans. Provisions expenses will likely remain elevated in the coming quarters because the economic outlook has considerably worsened since the end of the first quarter. Moreover, KEY has significant exposure to industries that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 8.1% of total loans are to high-impact industries like restaurants, sports, entertainment, hotels, and tours, as mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation. In addition, around 2.6% of total loans are to the oil and gas sector. The management expects net charge-offs to be at a high level of 40bps to 60bps of loans in the second quarter. Considering management’s guidance for the second quarter and my economic outlook, I’m expecting KEY to book provisions expenses of $1.4 billion in 2020, or 122bps of gross loans, up from 47bps of gross loans in 2019.

Paycheck Protection Program to Affect Margin and Loan Growth

The earnings plunge in the first quarter was partly attributable to a contraction in net interest margin, NIM. Going forward, NIM is likely to decline further in the second quarter as the full quarter impact was not visible in the first quarter. Moreover, the management expects the paycheck protection program, PPP, to reduce NIM by around 7bps, as mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call. PPP has a low spread because it carries a low average yield to facilitate businesses affected by the lockdown. Furthermore, the management expects the increased excess liquidity to pressurize NIM in the second quarter. Based on these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 15bps in the second quarter and then by 8bps in the third quarter of 2020, on a linked quarter basis. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Continued strong loan growth will partially offset the pressure of NIM reduction on net interest income. The demand for relief credit pushed up the loan growth rate to 9% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter. The management has received over 38,000 applications under the PPP to date, as mentioned in the conference call. Low interest rates are also likely to drive loan demand in the remainder of 2020. Consequently, I’m expecting net loans to increase by 17.5% year-over-year in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Capital Markets to Drag Non-Interest Income

After plunging in the first quarter, KEY’s non-interest income will likely recover in the remainder of the year, but it will still be lower compared to last year. Non-interest income declined in the first quarter due to market-related adjustments of $92 million. The management does not expect similar adjustments in the upcoming quarters, which is why non-interest income will likely recover on a linked quarter basis. However, I’m expecting non-interest income to be lower in the remainder of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019 because I’m expecting the market to turn bearish again in the coming months. Moreover, merger and acquisition deals are likely to be postponed until late 2020 or early 2021, which will further reduce non-interest income in 2020 compared to 2019. Consequently, I’m expecting non-interest income to decline by 12% year over year in 2020.

Earnings to Decline by 52%

Non-interest expenses will likely decline this year due to management’s initiatives to cut costs. As mentioned in the conference call, these initiatives include branch rationalization and reduction of expense level for supporting the current team. As a result, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to decline by 4% year over year in 2020.

The expected increase in provisions expense, dip in NIM, and decline in non-interest income will likely drag earnings this year. Meanwhile, loan growth and reduction in non-interest expenses will likely support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting earnings per share to decrease by 52% year over year in 2020 to $0.78 per share. The table below shows my income statement estimates.

The depth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are still uncertain. If the effects of COVID-19 get worse than my expectations, then provisions expenses can exceed the estimates leading to a negative earnings surprise. Therefore, the COVID-19 related uncertainty poses risks to earnings and valuation.

I’m expecting KEY to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.185 throughout the remainder of 2020. Although the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a high payout ratio of 95%, I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the management noted in the conference call that it is in a good position to maintain the dividend. The dividend estimate suggests an attractive dividend yield of 6.9%.

Offering Good Potential for Capital Appreciation but with Considerable Risk

KEY has traded at an average price-to-tangible-book ratio, P/TB, of 1.40 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $12.8 gives a target price of $17.9 for December 2020. The price target implies a 65.5% upside from KEY's April 17 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high upside suggests that KEY is offering a feasible opportunity for capital appreciation. However, the uncertainties related to the depth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic pose risks to earnings and valuations. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I’m adopting a neutral rating on KEY.

