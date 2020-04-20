Gold stocks provide leverage to gold, and are also undervalued compared to the price of the metal.

Gold stocks are going to benefit from higher margins because of dirt-cheap oil prices.

Gold miners are increasingly focused on producing value for shareholders rather than growth for the sake of growth.

The recent rally in gold stocks is likely the start of a much larger rally that will last several years.

3 Reasons Gold Stocks Are Set to Rally in 2020

Gold (GLD) has done a fantastic job of holding its value during the COVID-19 pandemic and it should continue to do so as central banks flood the market with cheap money.

But as my name implies, I am more bullish on gold miners (GDX). I believe the stage is set for a potentially explosive rally in mining shares over the next few years and an outperformance compared to gold.

Don't be fooled by the recent dip in gold mining stocks: Investors sold everything in March, including gold stocks, as many rushed into cash or were forced to abandon positions on margin calls (I was buying gold stocks heavily during the downturn and recommended my Marketplace subscribers do the same.)

The sell-off in March led to a nice V-shaped rally, and it looks very similar to gold's trading during the 2008 financial crisis, which resulted in a prolonged rally for several years.

(Credit: Yahoo Finance)

History says that if you think gold is about to go on a run, then you should own gold stocks, which provide leverage to gold prices.

For example, from the start of 2016 to the present day, the price of gold is up 59.81% compared to a 118.22% rise in the GDX (not including the dividends it has paid out). Gold rose from $1,090 to $1,694/oz, but the GDX rose from $14.12 to $30 per share. Gold miners also outperformed gold for several years after the financial crisis of 2008.

The recent rally is likely just the beginning. Here are 3 main reasons I think gold miners are set for a rally in 2020 (and beyond.)

1. Focus on costs over growth (and peak gold)

Developing new gold mines is very expensive, as well as time-consuming and risky.

Therefore, some of the smarter gold mining companies have adjusted their strategies to focus on producing the highest profit per ounce of gold produced, rather than producing as many ounces of gold as possible. This should lead to better shareholder returns.

Take Barrick Gold (GOLD), for example. The senior gold miner has released its 2019 annual report, which includes its 10-year production targets. Notably, Barrick is not forecasting any growth at all over the next 10 years - it expects to produce 5 million of ounces of gold this year, and 5 million ounces by 2029.

(Credit: Barrick annual report)

This production profile is based on its current asset portfolio, and there's a chance Barrick acquires new projects (or companies) at some point in the next few years. But I think it shows that this miner is wiser and realizes that more production doesn't always mean a higher stock price. (Barrick's stock is up 42% YTD, compared to a 2.25% gain in the GDX.)

Newmont (NEM) has also provided similar guidance, the senior gold/copper miner says it will produce approximately 6.7 million ounces for 2020, while it's forecasting production to be between 6.5 - 7.0 ounces through 2024; (Newmont has been one of the sector's biggest winners, returning 36.32% YTD.)

Instead of buying an exploration or development company and building a gold mine, we're seeing more M&A activity for the acquisition of producing assets, like Newmont's takeover of Goldcorp.

The lack of new gold supply is contributing to peak gold, meaning that gold mine supply likely reached its peak level in 2019. We're likely going to see a rapid decline in gold supply starting as early as 2022, as there are very few new, large scale gold projects coming to production anytime soon.

(Credit: Barrick Gold PDAC presentation.)

According to the World Gold Council, total mine production was 111.3 million ounces in 2019, down slightly from 112.8 million ounces in 2018. Output has been significantly impacted in Q1 from COVID-19 closures but was already set to decline through 2020, according to BMO Capital Markets.

There are just not that many top projects out there, and gold miners have been putting less new projects into production. Projects that carry high upfront capex are being put on the back burner or shelved entirely, as miners focus on maximizing profits and deleveraging by using cash to pay down debt.

One example of a project that was put into production several years ago, but likely wouldn't in present day, is New Gold's (NGD) Rainy River mine in Canada, which cost the company more than $900 million in upfront capex, and carries a $1 billion net present value at $1,600/oz gold (pre-tax, 5% discount) based on the feasibility study.

That mine has been plagued by higher-than-expected capex and all-in cash costs which exceeded $1,630/oz in 2019 (New Gold's stock price is down nearly 80% over the past five years). New Gold also owns a massive 8.6 million ounce Blackwater project, and with a $1.86 billion price tag (upfront capex), I think there's very little chance this mine gets built anytime soon.

NovaGold's (NG) Donlin Gold project, which is a 50/50 JV with Barrick Gold, is perhaps another example of a large gold project not likely to get into production anytime soon.

The deposit has 39 million ounces of gold resources and would produce 1+ million ounces of gold per year. It carries huge leverage to gold prices and might make sense to build at higher prices, but upfront capital of $7 billion+ presents a huge obstacle.

2. Higher margins from low oil

(Oil prices have collapsed to under $20/barrel as of writing. Credit: MacroTrends)

Gold miners are benefiting from higher gold prices, but will also likely benefit from much lower oil prices.

The mining and processing of gold require the consumption of energy and thus oil, as diesel gas is needed to operate heavy machinery and vehicles to transport gold ore. This is especially true with open-pit mines, where a haul truck or dump truck is required.

West Texas crude oil prices were down 8% on Friday to $18.27 per barrel, and we haven't seen prices this low since 1998. Prices are down more than 60% for 2020. There's no recovery in sight - the OPEC supply cuts have done nothing to stop the free-fall in prices.

There is no feasible agreement that could cut supply by enough to offset such near-term demand losses. - The International Energy Agency's Oil Market Report for April

For 2019, gold miner AISC ranged from $564/oz on the low end (Kirkland Lake Gold) to $2,000/oz+ on the high end (Harte Gold). The average is somewhere between $950-1,150/oz, and this may come down a bit because of lower oil prices.

Gold prices are trading above $1,600/oz for a considerable period of time, and oil prices are down 60% from Q4 2019, so I believe this means we'll likely see margins greater than $500/oz for most gold miners. The margin expansion should show up as soon as Q1 results are released, and carry over into Q2.

3. Undervaluation compared to gold

Gold mining stocks have a long way to go to catch up to the recent gains made in gold prices. I believe gold stocks are deeply undervalued compared to the price of the yellow metal, but we'll likely start to see this valuation gap close a bit this year.

The best way to track the value of gold miners compared to gold is the HUI to gold ratio. This takes one share of the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index (HUI), which is a basket of the major gold mining companies, and divides it by an ounce of gold. (Credit: MacroTrends)

Gold trades at $1,684/oz and the HUI at $244 per share, therefore the ratio is .144X. You'll see above that this ratio has ranged from as low as .10X in 2015 to as high as .64X in 2003.

I am expecting the ratio to bounce back to its median of .25X at some point over the next 1-2 years as gold miners produce stronger profits and more investors start to realize that gold miners are a good investment in the current economic environment.

The upside in gold mining shares is high as the average ratio of the past 15-20 years has been around .25-.30X. For example, with a gold price of $2,000/oz, this would mean the HUI would trade at $500 per share (.25X ratio), a little over 100% higher from the current price.

You can also make a case that several gold miners are undervalued based on price-to-earnings ratios.

For example, Barrick Gold is currently trading at a trailing P/E of 10.78, Kinross Gold (KGC) trades at 10.63, and Newmont trades at 15.54, while the S&P 500 P/E ratio is at a current level of 20.61 (the median is 14.82), according to Multpl.com.

Keep in mind that these P/E ratios are based on past earnings and do not reflect the stronger earnings that gold miners are likely to be reporting in 2020.

Gold stocks: Final thoughts

I believe gold stocks (both gold miners and gold streaming and royalty companies) are a great buy here for the following reasons:

Gold mining companies appear to have learned from their mistakes of the past and are focusing on maximizing profits and shareholder returns, versus growth for the sake of growth.

Very few new, large mines are being brought to production, and we've likely reached peak gold production.

High gold prices and lower cash costs due to depressed oil prices will lead to margin expansion. We're likely going to see higher cash flow and earnings in the coming quarters.

Gold miners continue to pursue accretive M&A opportunities. I think we'll see a wave of consolidation in 2020, there are plenty of opportunities for miners to cut costs by combining projects, teams and resources.

Gold stocks provide leverage to gold and will likely outperform. However, not every gold stock is worth owning and many mismanaged companies will underperform. Investors should be selective and focus on investing in the best assets and management teams.

