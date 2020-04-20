New Gold: Getting Wrapped Up For A Deal

I believe the stock is an excellent tool for short-term and mid-term trading.

Production was 103,435 Au Eq. Oz. for 1Q’20, down 16.1% compared to the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to a 12-day suspension of operations at the Rainy River Mine.

Image: The Rainy River gold/silver mine in northwestern Ontario. Source: New Gold, Inc.

Investment thesis

The Canadian-based New Gold, Inc. (NGD) is mainly a gold producer with two producing mines in North America, the New Afton (a gold-copper mine in British Columbia) and the Rainy River (a gold-silver mine in Ontario).

The company also owns the Blackwater project. The project presents proved and probable reserves of 8.2 Au M Oz and Ag 60.8, respectively.

I said in my precedent article that the company’s limited asset portfolio makes it riskier and weaker compared to other gold miners. This new gold equivalent production is another testimony about the vulnerable financial position of such a small company that can be in a lot of trouble pretty quickly.

As I have said in a precedent article, New Gold shows some potential for growth, particularly entering 2020, when the Rainy River mine turns fully operational, and CapEx will drop, allowing the company to generate enough free cash flow.

However, we are not quite there. I was expecting some good numbers this quarter, but we will have to wait until the third quarter to be able to analyze what has been accomplished at the Rainy River.

The investment thesis for New Gold is not as simple as it seems because it involves many vital ifs that could affect the company significantly.

I see the new partnership at the New Afton mine, completed at the end of the first quarter, as an excellent opportunity for NGD to protect itself from a slide in gold prices while solving immediate liquidity issues. I believe this financial deal has been done at the right time and brings crucial financial support that could eventually be required if things get worse.

Thus, while I do not see any particular interest in investing long term in the company yet, I believe the stock is an excellent tool for short-term and mid-term trading. The potential of a takeover or a merger with another gold miner is an idea that makes sense, and I may eventually start a small long-term position based on that eventuality on the next bump down.

Gold production details for the First quarter of 2020

The company announced on April 15, 2020, the gold equivalent production results for the first quarter of 2020. The gold production numbers were disappointing, as the chart below is indicating, compared to 1Q’19.

The gold price realized in 1Q’20 was $1,458 per Au Oz and $2.56 per Cu Lbs.

Details per metal are indicated below:

Gold production was low, especially for Rainy River.

Below is the quarterly gold production for both mines since 4Q’17. The company indicated that the Rainy River Mine produced 51,106 GEOs (50,381 ounces of gold and 61,265 ounces of silver) for the first quarter. However, the period included 12 days of the temporary 14-day suspension of operations announced on March 20, 2020. Operations resumed on April 3, 2020, and will gradually be ramped up.

The New Afton mine produced 52,329 GEOs (16,409 ounces of gold and 18.5 million pounds of copper) for the quarter.

4 - Guidance 2020.

Given the rapidly changing and unpredictable environment caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the company is withdrawing its guidance for 2020.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

New Gold looks like a turnaround story, but there is always something in the way that pushes it a little down. This time and after having some technical problem at the Rainy River the preceding quarter, the mine was forced to shut down 12 days in the first quarter due to the COVID-19. The mine restarted production on April 3, 2020, which means that the second quarter of 2020 production will be affected as well.

One crucial element announced by the company at the end of March is that the miner completed a strategic partnership with the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan at the New Afton Mine for upfront cash proceeds of $300 million.

Key Transaction Highlights Provides New Gold with immediate cash proceeds of $300 million at an attractive cost of capital, materially reducing New Gold’s net indebtedness and increasing financial flexibility.

New Gold retains full operating control over New Afton during development of the C-Zone as the mine transitions to expand its operating mine life.

Ontario Teachers’ is a world-class financial sponsor whose support of New Afton serves to increase New Gold’s visibility and its vision of creating value for all stakeholders.

Overriding buyback option provides New Gold with the flexibility to potentially re-acquire 100% of New Afton in the future.

New Gold will retain 100% of the exploration claims outside of the New Afton mining permit area and has granted Ontario Teachers’ an option to acquire its proportionate share of these claims upon conversion into the joint venture interest.

New Gold now has approximately $600 million in total available liquidity, including roughly $400 million in cash and cash equivalents.

A critical element for the future is the potential of the Blackwater project, which is now resurfacing with gold reaching a record high. It is a large project with CapEx of about $1 billion and probable reserves of 8.2 Au M Oz and Ag 60.8, respectively.

Technical analysis

NGD experienced a support breakout of its old descending channel pattern early in March and quickly dropped to $0.40, which is now a support. The new pattern is called an ascending channel with line resistance at $0.83 and line support at $0.62.

The gold price is an essential indicator of NGD. If the gold price turns a little bearish next week, I believe NGD may eventually cross its support and trade as low as $0.50. Conversely, if the gold price continues to strengthen toward $1,800, I believe NGD may well trade at around $1.00.

Author’s note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the “Like” button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NGD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.