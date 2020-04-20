Prepared by Stephanie, analysts at BAD BEAT Investing

We recently came back into a small investment in the relatively unknown Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:UNB) in January. The timing could not have been worse, for obvious reasons. Banks have been slammed by the shutdown of the economy because there is a risk of many borrowers being unable to make payments. Given this is more of a community bank, the risk is real. Now, in the summer of 2018, we told you to sell. The stock was at $52.70 at that time, following a run-up in prior years when we were bullish. The stock fell over 50% in just over a year, bottoming out just under $26 a share in 2019. Shares have returned to new lows given the action in markets.

The momentum had returned until the COVID-19 crisis weighed on financials. We added a bit to average down. In this column, we check back in on the key metrics you need to be aware of. With a dividend yield of 5% and a belief that this economic crisis will resolve itself in the second half of 2020, we are happy to hold here. The stock has just reported earnings, and we want to discuss the results.

Earnings growth

Over the last few years, we have seen annual earnings that were really stagnant. Growth resumed nicely in 2019, and we expected 2020 to be another strong year. That was until the COVID-19 crisis made revenue and earnings projections just short of guesswork. Here is the annual earnings picture coming into Q1:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

And the earnings per share pattern was similar and showed growth:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see net income was $10.6 million, or $2.38 per share, in 2019, compared to $7.1 million, or $1.58 per share, in 2018. The key is that the company has returned to meaningful growth.

Here in Q1, we were not sure what was going to happen. It was tough to handicap, especially in this environment. We felt that revenues and earnings would take a hit much like all other banks. This was true.

We saw net income decline. It was $2.2 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.59 per share, for the same period in 2019. The reduction in earnings from the 2019 comparison period was due to a combination of factors, including an anticipated low interest rate environment, planned technology infrastructure spending, continued development of newer branch locations, ongoing competition in all aspects of the business, and the initial impacts of the outbreak of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

What we think is most important to understand is what went into these earnings figures. There are some strengths in the name to be aware of.

Net interest income

When interest rates began to rise, we believed this small bank would see a boost to net interest income, and it did. However, with the 2019 cuts, we had concerns on the net interest margins. Then, rates were slashed even further to offset the impacts of COVID-19. This was most certainly the case for UNB, which saw margin erosion. What is really surprising here is that its net interest income was actually up 2.1% from last year to $8.8 million. However, management was clear that the March cuts from the Fed would indeed impact interest income going forward.

This was still impressive growth on this critical metric, and we surmised that the primary reason for this growth was that there were simply higher volumes. This is true, and the loan data and deposit data support this.

Loan and deposit growth impress

As we have said many times, loans and deposits are the bread and butter of any regional/community bank. Both loans and deposits grew year over year for the bank. Total assets were $883.1 million to end the quarter, an increase of $70 million, or 8.6%, versus the $813.3 million at the end of Q1 2019.

Loan growth was solid, thought the bank got defensive in the quarter. Total loans were at $694.0 million to end the quarter, and these increased $37.6 million, or 5.7%, compared to the $656.4 million to start Q1 2019. Deposit growth also was strong. Total deposits reached $736.1 million at year end, which was growth of $35.7 million, or 5.1%, compared to $700.4 million to start the year. It is worth noting that deposits were down slightly from the start of the quarter, and we surmise this was a bit of a "run on the bank" for cash panic in mid-March.

We want to also tell you that the bank is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") initiated by the Small Business Association as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Union Bankshares has submitted and received approval for over 300 applications in excess of $50 million. These loans are expected to be disbursed to borrowers in the coming week.

It is also important to have an understanding of the quality of the bank's assets. We have to be sure that it isn't taking on riskier loans or nonperforming assets - though all loans at this point have extra risk given unemployment and business closures. The bank's provision for loan losses was $300,000 compared to $50,000, a 500% increase over the same period in 2019.

Take-home

Valuation has not changed much, though trying to determine earnings in this environment is tough. But with shares down 50% from highs, we see this is historically very cheap for the stock. For 2020, we are now expecting that the bank earns $2.20-2.50 per share, down from our prior expectations of $2.49-2.71. We base these expectations on loan losses, offset by more loans under the PPP, while interest rates are so low that net interest income will be hit hard. Still, yielding 5%, we are comfortable holding here.

