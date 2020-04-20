Coronavirus Roundtable - Framing The Unknown (Video)

Summary

  • We continue our coronavirus roundtable series with Lawrence Fuller.
  • He presents his downside target and makes the case for why, and talks about how the stimulus is meant to offset our GDP plunge.
  • He shares his thoughts on commodities as potential beneficiaries of this environment.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We recently published a roundtable discussion on the macro environment, and our panel agreed generally that whatever this market has become, we're still in the early phases of how that plays out. And with a bunch of unknowns that are knocking each other about - an unsizable earnings drop, unprecedented stimulus, unclear market sentiment - investors need to figure out what framework will help them get through this.

We continue our Roundtable video series with Lawrence Fuller of The Portfolio Architect. In an interview recorded April 16th, he provides his way to think about valuation, the economy, opportunities in the commodity sector, and how he's thinking about downside, which is most important in his view.

This article was written by

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long GLD.
Lawrence Fuller is long Coffee, Gold, Silver, Sugar, and Oil.
Nothing on this video should be taken as investing advice.
A transcript of this video will be available later this week.

