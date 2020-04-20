Coronavirus Roundtable - Framing The Unknown (Video)

by Daniel Shvartsman

We recently published a roundtable discussion on the macro environment, and our panel agreed generally that whatever this market has become, we're still in the early phases of how that plays out. And with a bunch of unknowns that are knocking each other about - an unsizable earnings drop, unprecedented stimulus, unclear market sentiment - investors need to figure out what framework will help them get through this.

We continue our Roundtable video series with Lawrence Fuller of The Portfolio Architect. In an interview recorded April 16th, he provides his way to think about valuation, the economy, opportunities in the commodity sector, and how he's thinking about downside, which is most important in his view.