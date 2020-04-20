Golden Star Resources: The Wrong Way To Play A Gold Bull Market

It's been a bumpy ride to start the year for investors in the gold mining space (GDXJ), but the silver lining is that we've seen some of the better names bounce back with a vengeance the past few weeks. Unfortunately, for investors hiding out in Golden Star Resources (GSS) that had hoped for refuge from the persistent selling pressure in the markets, the stock has been anything but a sanctuary. While the Gold Juniors Index is down 13% year-to-date, Golden Star Resources has shed more than 30% and has broken to new multi-year lows. This should not be surprising given that the company is a high-cost producer operating out of Tier-3 jurisdictions, and there are few redeeming qualities about the stock. Given the weak technical picture and inferior fundamentals for Golden Star, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid. While sharp rallies are possible even among laggards, I would view any bounces to the $2.90 level as selling opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While it's been a tough couple of months for many gold producers as they've been thrown out with the bathwater, there are only a select few that have broken down to new multi-year lows. Golden Star Resources is one of these names, along with McEwen Mining (MUX), and Great Panther Mining (GPL), as all of these stocks made new multi-year lows in Q1. The selling pressure in Golden Star has stemmed from the company's weak performance in FY-2019 after the company missed guidance by a country mile.

Golden Star reported 204,000 ounces of gold production at $1,159/oz for FY-2019, a more than 10% miss on the production guidance mid-point of 230,000 ounces, and a 20% miss on all-in sustaining cost guidance of $915/oz. The weak results mostly stemmed from continued high costs out of the Prestea Mine, with all-in sustaining costs for FY-2019 coming in at $1,937/oz, more than 90% above the industry average, and some of the highest costs in the industry. Let's take a closer look at how these costs stack up to other gold producers below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see from the chart below, Golden Star ranks 42nd out of 52 gold producers in the industry for all-in sustaining costs, with costs 18% above the industry average of $980/oz. Unfortunately, while Golden Star is expecting a better performance in FY-2020, it won't do a ton to improve the company's ranking among its peers from a cost standpoint. Based on the company's FY-2020 outlook of 202,000 ounces of gold production at all-in sustaining costs of $1,130/oz, this would still leave Golden Star in the bottom 25% of all producers from a cost standpoint. Therefore, if one is looking for a leader in the sector, it's hard to argue that Golden Star is a name worth having on one's watch-list. The company's gross margins came in at a paltry 12.7% for Q4 2019, and while the company did post positive earnings per share, we're unlikely to see any earnings growth for FY-2020 based on estimates.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we take a look at Golden Star's earnings trend below, there's not much to like here, as annual earnings per share [EPS] has gone nowhere since FY-2016. As the chart below shows, FY-2016 annual EPS came in at $0.20, and FY-2019 annual EPS came in at $0.21, growth of just 5% over three years. In this same period, the price of gold rose by 30%, from a closing price of $1,152/oz for 2016 to a closing price of $1,523/oz in 2019. This is a significant issue as it tells us that a 30% rise in the commodity that Golden Star is selling has generated next to no earnings growth for the company.

If we look ahead to FY-2020, which should be an even stronger year for the gold price, we've got an FY-2020 earnings estimate of $0.21, reflecting no growth in annual EPS year-over-year. This pales in comparison to the average annual EPS growth estimates for the gold producers among the Gold Miners Index (GDX) of 24% and suggests that the stock is a massive laggard in this category as well compared to its peers. Therefore, from an earnings standpoint, there are no real redeeming qualities for the company either.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Table & Data)

While my opinion is rather meaningless, it seems that funds agree that the stock is a sector laggard as the company has seen a steady drop in fund ownership over the past three years. As the chart below shows, we've seen the number of funds holding Golden Star drop from 82 in Q1 2017 to 59 to finish Q1 2020, a drop of more than 25%. Worse, this level of fund ownership in Q1 2020 is the lowest reading we've seen in over three years, suggesting that is a clear downtrend in place for the number of funds interested in holding Golden Star. It's worth noting that this is occurring while the stock is getting cheaper, from a share price of $3.85 to start Q1 2017 to a share price of $2.70 to finish Q1.

Therefore, it is not as if funds are unwilling to pay up for the stock as it has risen too much, but in fact, a 40% drop in the share price has still not tempted them to do any buying. This trend in fund ownership is significant because it creates a headwind for the stock. Unfortunately, if funds are dumping the stock and the trend is lower, we are likely to see eager selling into rallies as funds prefer to sell into strength vs. dump into weakness. Therefore, I would expect sharp bounces of 30% in the stock to run into selling pressure.

(Source: Author's Chart, Investors.com)

Some investors might argue that all gold stocks have seen reduced fund ownership since Q1 2017 as the sector has been out of favor given the Nasdaq Composite's (QQQ) sharp rise in the same period. While this is a reasonable argument to make, it is not true in the slightest. As the chart above shows, Franco-Nevada (FNV) has seen fund ownership increase by more than 35% in the same period that Golden Star has seen fund ownership drop nearly 30%. We can see evidence of this as the number of funds holding Franco-Nevada jumped from 958 in Q2 2017 to 1295 in Q4 2019. Based on this, we can conclude that Golden Star Resources is not being sold off purely due to a disinterest in the gold sector from funds, but instead because the stock has proven to be a poor investment and play on the gold price. If you don't believe me, the chart below should shed some light on this.

If we take a look at the below chart, which compares Golden Star Resources to the price of gold, we can see that there was one definite opportunity to be holding Golden Star, and this was in Q1 and Q2 2016. During this period, the stock was trending higher against the gold price and showing extreme relative strength, suggesting that it was a better investment than gold. However, as of Q2 2017, we've seen a completely different picture as the stock has been consistently making lower highs and lower lows against the gold price, which is a clear divergence from the best names in the sector.

The whole idea of taking on the added risk of holding an individual gold producer is to get leverage on the gold price; however, the chart below clearly shows that Golden Star investors have been getting leverage in the wrong direction. This is evidenced by the fact that Golden Star has dropped 52% since Q1 2017, during a period when the gold price has gained more than 25%. This is a more than 75% underperformance in three years and certainly explains why many funds have packed their bags. Therefore, for investors looking for a way to play for upside in the gold price, the technicals are confirming the fact that Golden Star is the wrong way to do so.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Finally, if we take a look at a monthly chart of Golden Star, we've seen the stock drop through a multi-year base to new 3-year lows, and this is not the type of price action we see in a bull market. While a rising tide should lift all boats, there are some boats that this does not apply to in this sector. Clearly, Golden Star is one of these boats, and it rarely pays off to buy new multi-year lows. Based on this, I continue to see Golden Star as an Avoid, even as it's more than 30% below where I said to avoid it six months ago, and we're working with a higher gold price. The gold sector is unfortunately known for being plagued with laggards, and there are only about twelve stocks in the industry worth owning. Buying low might look appealing to some investors, but as New Gold (NGD), McEwen Mining, and Great Panther investors have learned, cheap is typically cheap for a reason.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

There are several ways to play the gold price, but Golden Star Resources is not one of them. Some investors might believe that things can only get better from here, but FY-2020 guidance that's reflecting no production growth and industry-lagging costs is hardly anything to be elated about here. Therefore, I see no reason to go bottom-fishing here above $2.30 even with the stock down more than 30% year-to-date, and I would view any rallies to the $2.90 level as selling opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.