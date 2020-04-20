Roxgold: The PEA Confirms Seguela's High Potential

The CAPEX is projected only at $142 million and there is a high probability that Roxgold will be able to finance the mine construction without any external financial sources.

Ascot Resources (OTCQX:AOTVF) wasn't the only company from the gold mining sector that released the results of an economic study this week. Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) released them too. And although in the case of Roxgold, it is only a PEA, not a feasibility study, the numbers are similarly impressive. The PEA was prepared for Roxgold's 90%-owned Seguela project located in Ivory Coast. The project consists of several open-pit deposits, namely Antenna, Ancien, Agouti, and Boulder. The deposits contain measured & indicated resources of 529,000 toz gold, at a gold grade of 2.3 g/t, and inferred resources of 508,000 toz gold, at a gold grade of 2.9 g/t. As can be seen, the grades are very good for an open-pit operation.

Source: Roxgold

The PEA outlines an operation where ore from the four open pits will be processed at a central processing facility with a throughput rate of 3,500 tpd. The average annual production is estimated at 103,000 toz gold (92,700 toz attributable to Roxgold), over initial 8.2-year mine life. However, over the first three years, 143,000 toz gold (128,700 toz attributable to Roxgold) per year should be produced. The AISC should be only $749/toz gold over the mine life and $600/toz over the first three years. The initial CAPEX should be only $142 million. At a base-case gold price of $1,450/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) equals $298 million ($268 million attributable to Roxgold), and after-tax IRR equals 66%. At a gold price of $1,650/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) equals $382 million ($344 million attributable to Roxgold), and the after-tax IRR equals 81%.

The numbers are very good, but there is space for further improvements. Not only by fine-tuning the proposed processes but especially by adding more ounces. The four deposits are still open, moreover, there are additional exploration targets on the Seguela property covering an area of 363 km². Roxgold mentions over 28 highly prospective exploration targets and at least 3 emerging structural corridors. There is a high probability that the feasibility study that should be completed sometime in Q1 2021 will present even better numbers.

Source: Roxgold

What is important, Roxgold should have absolutely no problem with financing the mine development. As of the end of 2019, it held cash & cash equivalents worth $41.8 million and its debt amounted to $32.6 million. The Yaramoko mine is expected to produce 120,000-130,000 toz gold at an AISC of $930-990 this year, and the same volume of gold at a lower AISC of $750-850/toz in 2022 and 2023. The gold price averaged approximately $1,580/toz in Q1 2020 and although it is higher right now, there is no warranty that it will remain at its current levels for the remainder of 2020, let alone in 2021 and 2022. But even at a more conservative gold price of $1,500/toz, Roxgold should generate a cumulative free cash flow of $152-226 million over the 2020-2022 period, assuming that the non-sustaining expansion and exploration CAPEX remains in the $15-22 million range every year.

Just a reminder, the Seguela CAPEX is projected at $142 million. It means that there is a high probability that Roxgold will be able to finance the Seguela mine construction purely from internal cash flows. The feasibility study should be completed in Q1 2021 and the mine construction should take only one year. It means that if everything goes well, the gold production could start during the summer of 2022.

Source: Roxgold

Barring any unpredictable coronavirus consequences, any major delays can be caused only by the permitting process. However, the probability of major permitting delays is low. The Ivory Coast is a mining-friendly country. Among mining companies operating in the country include Barrick Gold (GOLD) (Tongon), Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) (OTC:EDVVF) (Ity, Agbaou), and Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) (Sissingue, Yaoure). It is also important to remember that Roxgold owns only 10% of Seguela. The remaining 10% represents a free-carried interest owned by the government of the Ivory Coast. It means that a smooth permitting process is also in the interest of the government. Roxgold expects the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment to be filed during Q2 2020. If everything goes well, the permits should be obtained in early 2021.

Conclusion

The Seguela PEA confirms the upside potential of Roxgold. Roxgold's current market capitalization is $281 million and its enterprise value is $272 million. It's not too much for a company that should be able to generate free cash flows of $152-226 million over the next three years (maybe more, if the gold price stays above $1,500/toz). Moreover, after Seguela gets into production, probably in the middle of 2022, it should help to double Roxgold's production volumes, and probably also to push the company-wide AISC lower. Based on these assumptions, Roxgold's share price should at least double over the next two years. Further upside potential is provided by the growing gold price and also by the highly probable continuation of successful Seguela property exploration. But it is important to note that although the upside potential looks really good, the current market situation is complicated and the near-term share price development is hardly predictable. This is why the investors should be cautious and patient, not investing the whole dedicated sum of money at once.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ROGFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.