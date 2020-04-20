High Dividends: What I Have Been Buying

Here is a look at a few of the picks I have been buying during the dip.

We want to buy income cheap, but we also want to make sure it is secure.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

At High-Dividend Opportunities, we have been getting a lot of questions from members about "what should I be buying". There are a lot of great deals in this market, but it can be easy to be hyper-focused on "the best" deal and not properly diversify.

Here is a quick hits list of investments in the HDO portfolio that we view as particularly attractive right now, while not being excessively risky. These are picks that we have a very high level of confidence the dividends will be sustained, even if we see more turbulence in the future. I have been adding these to my portfolio. All of these picks will provide a high level of income that we will be able to enjoy for many years.

When share prices crash, do not waste your time worrying about unrealized losses. Reach into your greedy side and recognize that today, income is much cheaper than it was a couple months ago.

Triple-Net REITs

Triple-net REITs are highly diversified, tend to have very strong asset coverage, and their "triple-net" leases mean that the tenants are responsible for most property-level costs.

These REITs have seen their prices beat down by the threat that many tenants will be unable to pay rent. In its earnings call, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) CEO Jackson Hsieh explained the situation:

So far, we have received and are evaluating 126 tenant requests. There are a few points I want you to walk away with as it pertains to rent deferral requests. First, all the rent deferral requests we are evaluating are rent deferrals and not [forgiveness]. Second, we are evaluating each tenant deferral situation on an individual basis and by no means does a request for rent deferral result in an agreement. While we will absolutely work with and support tenants in order to get them back on track we will also enforce our contractual rights under our leases. Third, as we negotiate rent deferrals we are considering any government stimulus that a tenant might qualify for in the near term. And finally, many of you have heard of tenants who certainly can pay rent, but choose not to. We believe this is an unfair burden to place on landlords and actually impedes our ability to assist smaller more challenged tenants and we will pursue all of our rights and remedies under our leases to the [fullest extent] in those situations.

He went on to explain that the company has collected 60% of rent so far for April and anticipates collecting another 5-10%. 62% of its properties are fully open and operating.

SRC recently demonstrated that it can still raise capital with a $200 million term loan at LIBOR +150. With $800 million in liquidity, SRC has plenty of cushion to get through the current turbulence, and if it is not needed, for new investments. The environment for acquisitions should be very positive as the economy starts moving forward again.

The exact numbers will vary from REIT to REIT, but we expect similar actions from most. The preferred shares of triple-net REITs are a very conservative option and many are trading at a discount to par. SRC-A (SRC.PA) is one of several triple-net preferred shares where I have been buying the dip.

REIT Preferreds In "Hard Hit" Sectors

Some sectors have been hit quite hard, like hotels, strip malls, and malls among others. The market forgets what REITs are - they are not operators, they are landlords. They make their money primarily from owning the real estate. While they are not immune from tenant issues as defaults can result in less revenue, REITs always have the option of finding new tenants.

Another benefit of REITs is that they tend to have very large amounts of liquidity. After all, they routinely make very large purchases that utilize 60%+ debt. This means that REITs usually have the capability of accessing capital representing a full year of gross revenue or more. A tenant in a shopping center might go out of business forever, but if that shopping center draws traffic, a different tenant will be interested in renting the location.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. 6.50% CUM PFD C (CDR.PC) is one example of a shopping center REIT that has been sold off aggressively. CDR had several development plans, which will likely be delayed by a full year. However, it has plenty of cash on hand and exposure to many tenants who are doing strong business - like grocers, pharmacies, home improvement stores and other "essential" businesses that still have their doors open.

Here are CDR's top 20 tenants. We have highlighted those that are "essential" businesses and are still open across the country.

Source: CDR

CDR is going to get through this tough period. The CDR-C preferred is a great option here, with a more secure dividend. At $14, it yields 11.6% with 78% upside to par.

Gas Stations and Convenience Stores

The oil market has been in turmoil and that has caused the price of everything related to it to collapse as well. We see an excellent opportunity to invest on the gas distribution side of the business. While demand for gasoline is currently low, it will recover quickly when people return to work. In the meantime, convenience stores are still open and are a quick place for people to stop and pick up various items.

Global Partners LP (GLP) is one company in our portfolio that focuses on gasoline distribution and station operations, or GDSO, which accounts for 85% of its margins. It is one of few companies still operating in the current crisis.

Source: GLP

This business is still operating, might see a bit of a slowdown, but when the economy starts rolling again will recover quickly. Our favorite way to take advantage of this is GLP-A (GLP.PA) which was recently trading at $20.50 for a yield of 11.9% plus 22% upside to par.

High-Quality Fixed-Income Funds

Fixed-income investments were hit extremely hard by the liquidity sell-off in March. This sell-off was caused by large institutions selling at any price to raise cash. Banks were worried that companies drawing down lines of credit would hurt their liquidity, unknowns about how large the Covid impact would be had many frightened. They wanted cash and didn't care what kind of losses were realized to obtain it. Anything that could sell was sold. We wouldn't be surprised to find a few nice executive office desks on eBay.

The Federal Reserve stepped in to provide liquidity, but much of the damage had already been done. It is important to note that this sell-off was primarily driven by a desire for liquidity, not out of concern for the underlying credit quality of the holdings.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) is one of many opportunities in this sector we have taken advantage of. PCI holds a large portion of non-agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS. While NAV took a hit primarily due to MBS investments, PCI holds a lot of very old MBS that was bought in 2012-2014 at dirt cheap prices. These older loans have been paying and are likely well below the value of the real estate.

Unlike some mREITs, which held mostly MBS, PCI has the ability to offer up other non-MBS collateral to satisfy margin calls. So they would not have been forced from any of their positions unwillingly.

Some might fret over the NAV loss, but we are confident it will recover. Consider what we saw with PTY in 2009 - it maintained its dividend in the face of a 60% drop in NAV and its NAV steadily recovered.

Data by YCharts

PCI just declared its dividend unchanged for April at $0.174/month. At a price of only $18.00, PCI is yielding an impressive 11.6%. For one of the best managers in the fixed-income space, that price is an absolute steal.

Conclusion

These are some of the picks that we view as being exceptional deals in this down market. We are biased toward preferred shares and fixed-income right now because we believe these will recover very quickly and can be held until they are called.

As always, we encourage investors to remain diversified, all investments carry risks both seen and unseen. Having no more than 2% exposure to a particular pick will help protect you if one does not perform as anticipated.

March was a difficult month for many portfolios, but the pain of seeing red also means that there are opportunities to buy at much lower prices than you have been able to buy in the past or will be able to buy in the future. Now is the time to grab high-quality fixed-income investments that will provide you with out-sized yields.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLP, GLP.PA, SCR-A, PCI, CDR.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.