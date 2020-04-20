Tech Turmoil Ahead

The forward PE ratio is now trading at a 13-year high of 25x based on Wall Street'searnings assumptions which are almost certain to be overly optimistic.

To think that the tech sector on the whole can continue to grow revenues during a deep economic downturn shows a lack of understanding of how the economy actually works.

The Nasdaq is a great investment for anyone who believes that valuations and economic growth do not matter. Unfortunately, they matter greatly over a multi-year period.

The Nasdaq is a great investment for anyone who believes that valuations and real GDP growth do not matter. Unfortunately, they matter greatly over a multi-year period and the combination of expensive valuations and a weak growth outlook almost guarantee weak long-term returns. From a shorter-term perspective, we could see investors chase glamour stocks higher, but the divergence in market internals suggests now is a good time to take profit and initiate short positions.

The Nasdaq 100 is now up year-to-date despite a collapse in the economic outlook. Investors have latched onto the tech sector as something of a safe haven given that many of the big names dominating the index have not suffered the kind of disruptions seen in other sectors, while some companies such as Amazon and Netflix have even benefitted from the global lockdowns. According to BofA's Fund Manager Survey investors greatly increased their relative exposure to the tech sector in April amid a broad-based shift towards 'defensive' positioning.

The Tech Sector Needs The Real Economy

The problem is that equity market returns are not driven by the outlook for the next quarter's earnings but by the return of cashflows over many years. To think that the tech sector on the whole can continue to grow revenues during a deep economic downturn shows a lack of understanding of how the economy actually works.

As explained in U.S. Growth: Flattening The Curve, the U.S.'s large consumer services sector is the beneficiary of a productive manufacturing economy which allows enough essential goods and services to be produced so that consumers can afford leisure time. Without people producing real manufacturing output, people cannot afford the luxury of watching Netflix or ordering goods from Amazon. Similarly, while business services are crucial in facilitating the efficient production of economic output, Google cannot grow advertising revenue if goods producing industries are not growing. With this in mind, the fact that the Nasdaq 100's market capitalization is now almost half U.S. GDP suggests that the tech sector is priced for an economic boom at a time when the exact opposite is taking place.

Nasdaq 100 Market Cap as a share of U.S. GDP

Source: Bloomberg. *Data from 1984-2001 based on author's calculations

Even before the coronavirus outbreak the Nasdaq was experiencing sharply declining revenue growth, with the 5-year CAGR coming in at 6.2% in real terms in March. We expect this growth rate to continue declining towards the rate of real GDP over the coming years as the huge companies that dominate the index essentially become victims of their own success and find it difficult to continue growing revenues due to their already-dominant industry positions.

Nasdaq 100 Revenues, 5-Year CAGR, %

Source: Bloomberg

The Bubble Rivals The 2000 Peak

We think there's a strong argument to be made that the Nasdaq is a bigger bubble now than at the 2000 peak. From a valuation perspective the current price-to-book ratio of ~6x is still a long way from the double-digit levels seen back then, but the growth outlook is far worse.

Back in 2000 Nasdaq 100 revenues amounted to around 4% of U.S. GDP and many industries were in their infancy and were looking forward to decades of double digit growth. Furthermore, the economic outlook was relatively bright with a relatively high national savings rate, lower levels of private and public debt, and a growing working-age population. Today, Nasdaq 100 revenues are 12% of U.S. GDP and the economic growth outlook is far worse than it was 20 years ago. As explained in Brace For Sub-1% Long-Term Growth and U.S. Growth: Flattening The Curve we are facing a long-term economic growth rate of around 0-1%.

Nasdaq Revenues, USDtrn and % of U.S. GDP

Source: Bloomberg. *Data from 1995-2001 based on author's calculations

Add to this the threat of antitrust action against big tech and we get a long-term outlook for the Nasdaq that is as negative as it was at the 2000 peak. We do not expect to see an 83% decline as was the case back then, but from a 10-year perspective we could easily see the index down 50% in real terms.

Even if we take the forward PE ratio which is now trading at a 13-year high of 26x and assume that real revenue growth remains at its 5-year CAGR of 6.2% and net profit margins remain near all-time highs of 13.9%, it would still take around 16 years for investors to earn their money back.

Nasdaq 100 Price to Forward Earnings Ratio

Source: Bloomberg

Waning Participation Warns Of Declines

In the short term none of the above really matters much as sentiment and liquidity drive price action. However, we are starting to see signs that broad risk appetite is fraying at the edges which suggests downside risks dominate the near-term outlook.

While the Nasdaq Composite Index has recovered strongly from its March selloff to reclaim its 200DMA, only 19% of the index's components have managed to do the same. Based on data going back to 2001 this is the first time we have seen such a divergence between the overall index and its constituents.

Nasdaq Composite Index and % of Components Above 200DMA

Source: Bloomberg

The chart shows instances when the Nasdaq Composite was above its 200DMA but less than 30% of its constituents were above their respective 200DMAs. We have only seen three such instances of such divergence: The bear market rally following the initial declines from the 2007 peak, which gave way to a >50% decline; the short-term top following the recovery from the October 2011 lows which gave way to a double-digit decline; and early March this year following the recovery from the initial selloff from the peak.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.