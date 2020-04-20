OGE Energy: Not So Much 'Money, Honey'

While currently rated A- for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth, investors should expect the rating to decline over the next few quarters.

With the demise of its midstream MLP, OGE’s earnings will be flat to down from 2018 to at least the end of 2020.

OGE Energy (OGE), formerly Oklahoma Gas and Electric, is a midcap utility servicing much of Oklahoma and parts of western Arkansas. After jettisoning its natural gas distribution network in 1926, OGE operates with two segments: regulated electric utility and midstream master limited partnership. As the article title implies, OGE has not been a streaker for investors in the utility sector over the longer term.

Money, honey; Money, honey; If you want to get along with me

This is the refrain from a tune first offered by the Drifters in 1953 and made popular by Elvis Presley in 1956 as part of his debut record, and could describe the plight of long-term investors in OGE. Has their investment shown them the money?

OGE has a rich history of providing electric services in Oklahoma, dating back to 1902

Founded in 1902, OGE has a history of being the major utility serving the state of Oklahoma. In 1986, OGE acquired the midstream company Enogex with its 10,000 miles of gather and transportation pipelines serving what is now known as the Anadarko Basin. Included in the area is the SCOOP-STACK field, once considered a hot spot of natural gas exploration and a primary energy resource outside the Permian. In 2013, during the fever of financial re-engineering for utilities with natural gas assets, OGE joined private equity firm ArchLight Capital and CenterPoint Energy (CNP), a Houston-based utility, to form a master limited partnership. OGE contributed its Enogex subsidiary and CNP contributed its midstream services assets to form Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL). OGE retains a 25.5% interest in ENBL and a 50% interest in its privately held General Partner.

OGE services 860,000 customers and operates 7,081 megawatts of generating capacity. Customers are split 33% residential services, 27% commercial, 13% industrial, 12% oilfield, and street lighting 11%. While generating slightly more than half its internal needs, in 2019, its fuel breakdown was 72% natural gas (boiler, combined cycle, simple cycle), 23% coal, and 5% solar. Of the $3.5 billion 5-yr regulated asset expansion budget, 41% is to be spent on improving the reliability and resiliency of its existing electrical network, 35% on electrical distribution systems, 12% on power generation, and 5% on its FERC-regulated transmission lines. Below is a map of its service territory:

In 2019, OGE’s regulated electric utility reported net income of $350 million, or $1.74 per share, compared to $1.64 per share in 2018. Enable Midstream contributed $81 million in earnings in 2019, or $0.41 per share. However, Enable contributed $144 million in cash distributions to OGE. In 2018, Enable contributed $109 million to earnings, or $0.54 per share, and $141 million in cash distribution. Consolidated 2019 EPS was $2.16, and about flat with 2018 consolidated EPS of $2.18. The improved performance in 2019 for the regulated portion of OG earnings were mainly from more favorable weather, customer growth, and higher regulated asset base.

As of the end of Feb, management’s per share guidance for 2020 is for regulated utility earnings to be between $1.72 and $1.78, or about flat with 2019. At the time, management was looking for Enable to contribute $0.43, but with the ENBL’s distribution recently cut in half, halving ENBL’s contribution to OGE’s earnings is probably reasonable, or $0.22. This would create 2020 consolidated earnings of $1.97. More importantly, cash distributions from ENBL to OGE will decline from $144 million in 2019 to $72 million in 2020.

CenterPoint, OGE’s partner in Enable, has been hit hard due to their investment in ENBL. Late last year, Texas utility regulators started expressing concern that CNP’s exposure to ENBL could negatively impact the financial health of the utility segment and began requesting a “financial fence” or an outright sale. With MLP prices crashing, CNP was unable to adequately satisfy regulator’s concerns and in a recent ruling the regulators decreased both the utility’s allowed ROE and the percent of equity in its rate base – a double bad whammy. This led Moody’s to change CNP’s outlook from stable to negative on April 3.

While CNP has a larger exposure to ENBL and their reduction of $155 million in annual cash inflow is twice the reduction for OGE, investors should be aware of the risk OGE could follow the same path.

S&P Credit has the utility regulatory environment in both Oklahoma and Arkansas as Average 2-2. According to Morningstar, return on invested capital has slipped from a sector-beating 12% in 2012 to closer to sector average at under 7% in 2019. M* believes the COVID-19 virus could negatively impact utility earnings by $0.04, to $1.71, and could delay some of management’s capital expenditures over this year and next.

Over the previous 10-yrs, OGE returns have under-performed the S&P Utility Index (XLU) – regardless of the periods chosen. The charts below, courtesy of dividendchannel.com, certainly tells a sad tale for most investors of OGE since 2010.

10-yr returns

5-yr returns

3-yr returns

1-yr returns

Overall, OGE Energy is a utility I would rate as Neutral. Earnings appear to be flat to down from 2018 to at least 2020, and dividends yield is an above average 5.0% with a growth potential in the 4% to 5% range. While OGE has earned a 10-yr earnings and dividend growth rating of A- from CFRA, investors should expect its rating to move down to B+ or Average over the next few quarters. In my opinion, there are better potential selections in the utility segment.

I bought into CenterPoint common shares in Feb 2016 and its convertible preferred (CNP-PrB) in Nov 2019. As a strategically defensive move last Dec, I placed stop-loss orders on many of my equity positions to reduce the number of shares for most holdings, but exited all together for some. As share prices continued to rise after the New Year, the stop-loss order triggers were adjusted upwards as well. All my CNP common shares and half my preferred shares were sold on Feb 24. I bought Enable in March of 2016 and sold all units in Feb 2019. I have never owned OGE common stock and don’t plan on adding it anytime soon.

Much like the song implies, OGE Energy has not provided much ‘money, honey’ and it won’t get along with me.

Addendum:

‘Money Honey’ was first recorded by the Platters in 1953 but was made popular by Elvis Presley on his debut album in 1956. Rolling Stone magazine ranked ‘Money, Honey’ number 252 on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The song has been covered by multiple singers from The Grateful Dead to the Jackson 5 and Aaron Neville. My favorite is the slide guitar aficionado Ry Cooder as offered on his Into the Purple Valley album of 1972. In researching this article, I stumbled on a video of Elvis warming up his band using this song. The Ry Cooder version is a great example of his incorporating the slide guitar in an old R&B classic. Enjoy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.