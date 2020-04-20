OGE Energy: Not So Much 'Money, Honey'
OGE stock has underperformed the S&P Utility Index over the past 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-yr investing periods.
With the demise of its midstream MLP, OGE’s earnings will be flat to down from 2018 to at least the end of 2020.
While currently rated A- for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth, investors should expect the rating to decline over the next few quarters.
OGE Energy (OGE), formerly Oklahoma Gas and Electric, is a midcap utility servicing much of Oklahoma and parts of western Arkansas. After jettisoning its natural gas distribution network in 1926, OGE operates with