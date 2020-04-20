Zoom And The Harsh Spotlight (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted last Thursday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: Welcome to The Razor's Edge. I'm Daniel Shvartsman; joined by Seeking Alpha author Akram's Razor as always. I bring a more generalist take. We look at specific ideas, we discuss how they might play out, we will talk about the research.

This week, we’re talking about one of the hottest topics in the market in 2020, Zoom (ZM). Zoom is the video communications company that has stepped into our work from home environment and seizes the market’s attention. As I believe, Akram has said on past podcasts, I know he said it on Twitter as well; the stock has almost been like an inverse ETF for the market. The company has become a household name; it is something that just about everybody is conducting their social lives through with its easy to use and pretty dependable app for video calls.

With great power comes great responsibility and Zoom’s received scrutiny recently for its lack of security and privacy protections. There are also plenty of questions about whether the company can hold its advantage over the long term and we haven’t even got to its formidable valuation. So, that’s what we’re talking about today, requisite disclosure here is that we’re recording this on Zoom, we’ve been using, we were ahead of the curve here using Zoom for the past few months before the pandemic started.

Before we begin; our usual disclaimer and disclosure. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. We'll disclose any positions in any stocks discussed at the end of the podcast.

I forgot to check – I don’t have any position in ZM, Zoom, Akram do you have a position before we get going?

DS: No position right now. Okay. So, the quick set-up, the stock is still up big for the year. Started the year about $70 a share, it’s at a $109 right now not many stocks that can say they are up that much. It is – I didn’t pull up the EV sales number, but it’s some really high number and just in the last week or so you’ve started to see more 50 times sales and …

AR: Trailing. It's a $35 billion market cap company, $620 million trailing revenue.

DS: Right. And they might do a billion this year, if I – or do you think that they will do a billion this year.

AR: Those number – we can get into where those numbers have to go and how does that play out eventually, but I mean yes, that was – I mean look Zoom is a bit of a bitter pill for me Daniel like I was, this was a stock that, you know when we were doing this SaaS bubble was crazy. I know it, I looked at it a while back from a private investment standpoint for someone. So, I was familiar with it, not in terms of using the product much though really. So, just the background on the story, the history, and the space and it IPO’d to much anticipation and you knew it was going to really well and it was a stock that I was using almost as a proxy for things I was shorting in SaaS and what do you want to call it, the summer, right.

Like Zoom was, you couldn’t pick on Zoom. The only thing you could pick on Zoom for was valuation. Good unit economics, positive operating margins, nice story, and like it seemed like simple product with existing competition out there, but like that was being made irrelevant by that just marginal utility advantage in terms of UX and usability. So, like if you remember like I was shorting Slack (WORK) when Slack IPO on teams, Microsoft (MSFT) giving it away thesis like, but we weren’t thinking that way with Skype and Webex and Hangouts with Zoom. And even like, a lot of that slack stuff has a by the way started significantly subsided since like, I mean, if you remember Mattermost for example there was the on-prem security privacy issue to not wanting to have your chats hosted with a slack and that was a kind of Mattermost’s pitch and there was Microsoft as just bundling it with Office, like so it seems tough, you know it’s tough to compete with free when it’s chat no matter how hit the name or whatever it is.

Well like, you could like, you didn’t have anyone willing to make that argument with Zoom. It was just like this [indiscernible] rocks. It’s that much better quality and it’s just so simple and easy to use and it is great.

DS: What do you think, so you said, you evaluated as a private investment, it’s only been public, it will hit its first birthday on the public markets in a couple of weeks and we were familiar with video chat, my Skype handle dates back to when I was in college almost 15 years ago and I don't think that was the beginning of Skype. I think Skype was around a little earlier.

AR: I could give you like a quick summary if you want on the background of this.

DS: Yes. Why Zoom, what made Zoom better, that’s what I want to get at?

AR: The Founder/CEO, Eric Yuan, I mean I guess that’s how you pronounce, I'm not sure if that’s how you pronounce it, Eric Yuan.

AR: Anyway he was an engineer at Webex and I mean, I don't know of how familiar you are with Webex, but early conferencing company, he is Chinese immigrant comes to the U.S. he wants to move to Silicon Valley, gets a job, I think he was a computer science math kind of guy background, gets a job in Webex and basically rises in Webex to head of engineering and I mean I think a lot of the code and patterns, I think he is on like 20, 30 patterns I don’t remember, something like that, but superstar at Webex and Webex gets sold to Cisco Systems (CSCO) for $3 billion to $4 billion if I remember for financial crisis, 2007.

From there, I think he starts going through this whole kind of process of he is not happy with the product. His point is like he starts meeting people and customers and you know installing Webex, the on-boarding process takes a while, setting up a room in a meeting that takes a while. Forget like the hardware component to these types of things and interfacing with that as well. Videoconferencing some of the quality wasn't great either, you would have reliability issues and customers who are generally, it wasn't something that was like a fun thing to do, right.

You didn't look at it as frictionless and from a user experience. So, I mean here is this engineer who I guess starts to a bunch of customers and they’re just unhappy with it. And he's like, he's really depressed by this and just supremely frustrated and thinks this is a major issue and he is badgering his bosses at the Cisco that you know we either need to make some major changes that exist in product or we need to build a new product from the ground up. And they weren't having any of that and I mean like at this point it’s close to $1 billion a year revenue business at Cisco and I'm sure nice fat margins and they are doing really well, and so he decides to balance I think sometime in like 2011, 2012.

DS: It looks like Zoom was founded in 2011 is what I'm seeing in the S1. So…

AR: Yes. So he bounces, raises some money here. 2011, 3 million seed are out. He got money from like a former colleague, even the CEO of Webex even invested some money in it, raises some seed capital and he builds like his product does like a beta and I mean I guess the notable things about it were, it was user experience focused. So like the first iteration. The quality was very high and the on-boarding process, which I guess had been a major barrier well like he’d completely simplified that down. And people were very impressed with it and I think they launched some time in 2013 and they did like a Series A and they had like a million customers quickly. You focused on the education vertical.

So, I think when they launched it was like, there was a free option and you had 20 minutes I think now it’s 40. The paid options were like $9 a month and I think they – like he ended up doing something like a $1 a month for the educational license and they got some quick customers, you know, they got some big universities and the feedback on the product was really good. And I mean…

DS: Just to jump in, because his name is on the patents, he doesn’t have that sort of risk that a lot of upstarts have where somehow they infringe on this or that, like he would, that’s not been a factor in Zoom’s story is that fair to say?

AR: Yes, there is no – this is not like a Palo Alto Networks (PANW) / Cisco, it’s none of that. I mean he was – he is on patents of Webex related stuff when he was at Webex. I mean, again this is just something where a lot of the differences is user experience. I mean his big issues were like, took you a bunch of steps to solve Webex, which customers complain about and the audio and video quality were just not very consistent and he wanted to address those issues. I mean, well actually I mean we can get into, like today when you think about it, the – clearly where sacrifice is, like I mean, I posted, so I don’t know if you saw I posted something on Twitter like he apologized this week for security failures and like, I mean we will get into that later, but I posted like a video of – have you ever seen the movie Armageddon?

DS: You know, that’s one of my holes in my pop culture.

AR: Well you know like the – Bruce Willis says after heading for [indiscernible] they put together a team to go drill the asteroid, right? And the – those – a good scene, I mean they hire these like deep sea oil drillers and they seem they show up at NASA and these deep sea oil drillers get to examine like the vehicle that they will be using to drill on the asteroids. I think it was called an armadillo, right. And it is like, you know this like RV swooped up NASA RV and like as soon as the drill team enters it they like strip it down from all like the dead weight it has in it. I know it was like a good part where it is like, what’s this a $400 ice cream scoop, we don’t need that, they’re just throwing stuff out of it, right.

Like I so went like, I mean, when I was explaining Zoom to someone last year about it’s [dilation] and like what made it so different I was like, because they had a security issue on Mac Books last summer like it didn’t do much to the stock when it was in invincible mode like in June in July, but people were like you can get into someone webcam on, because it installs a web server and that’s part of what makes it so seamless to get on it if you invite someone, it just installs itself.

You don’t have to go through this whole process and ask permissions or whatever, but my vision of Zoom of the CEO seeing is like, he built was main engineer behind the Webex product and he like makes his UX version called Zoom is that he was just like took Webex and is just throwing out all the chunk, right. The guy don’t need this, they don’t need that, and I mean like from a physical standpoint and that a lot – and some of that stuff is like what would you think would make a very light video conferencing product, would probably be removing these things around privacy permissions and security that can probably weigh down the user experience, right.

DS: Well, and it seems like, I’m not may be you have the knowledge from talking to people for the engineering, the key thing to me for Zoom is that it just works in terms of, I understand the easy to get on and stuff, but it’s also just, it stays up, I had a group Webex call for something not related to work yesterday and people kept blinking in and out with their video, it just wasn’t the same fidelity whereas when we do a work call let’s say with a big team in Seeking Alpha it’s, everybody is coming clearly there’s not, they just have to remember to un-mute themselves.

AR: Well look, remember it’s been, it’s a micro services architecture cloud native, right.

AR: So, versus this, you know monolithic built product from [indiscernible] era that you are kind of patching in, you know like this goes back to the whole argument he was making and I mean like I’m not an engineer either, but I’m just assuming that’s obviously played a huge part in the quality and the focus in terms of being very product oriented, but I do think that there are layers that have been… they have been criticized, as [indiscernible] say think. Now you got to take it with a great insult because it is competition, but Cisco, Skype teams whatever you want to call it now, even Google Hangouts like these engineers and CTOs from these products have hit out on the fact that every step in the way Zoom has favored user experience over privacy and security.

Like they had a whole [indiscernible] last summer like the person who is on the flaw like refused to take the bounty on it because he was just like unhappy with the way they dealt with it. Like you could just essentially highjack the system and they are like, oh this was an accident and you didn’t do this and like we didn’t think about that and this is what you need to do going forward, but you have seen a lot of stuff this week, I mean the NY, New York school system hit out against them. Connecticut as well during an investigation, the FBI – like this started with Mr. Elon Musk, right. So, SpaceX and then NASA ironically banned Zoom on security and then like you’ve got this whole wave of, I mean there is just weird stuff going on with Zoom like there is other stuff that’s going on in this environment like these people on Discord have you ever used Discord?

DS: I haven’t, I’ve looked at it, but…

DS: Big for gaming.

AR: Yes, and there is like, it was a whole crazy sub culture of minors on there and like, I mean it’s in and of itself this whole another universe, but you would see like the crazy stuff that kind of goes on there so I can kindly get it, but like it turns out like there is just like there is groups on Discord that are sharing information’s for like alcoholics and [indiscernible] and you know feminist beginnings and corporate like just passwords and length, so you can literally crash Zoom meetings. Well [indiscernible] what’s to call it [indiscernible] or whatever.

DS: The call with Jessica Lessin of The Information apparently they had to do it again after they got harassed or whatever the …

AR: I mean, I was thinking about, when I was thinking about this is that, I mean one thing that like since Zoom’s been public, I’ve been on every single Zoom conference call and they do the Zoom conference calls on Zoom, they’ve got the backgrounds and it’s clear and like the analysts get on visually and I was just thinking like it’s really a shame that like we didn’t get to a point where like all the sell side and lot of corporations were using Zoom, so like a short seller could just like show up on a conference call and just be like, while they are talking, you know start writing like running across a lot of fraud overstated like can you imagine like Muddy Waters crashing like in a company’s conference call or something like that with when it’s hosted on Zoom.

DS: Well then it becomes entertainment for fintwit.

AR: I mean it would have been great. It would have been great to get to that point, but they hadn’t exactly hit the – I was actually annoyed on the Pager Duty (PD) they had like, it wasn’t even not using Zoom even though when they had those summit, they had the CEO of Zoom Eric like for a one-on-one for 20 minutes and he’s wearing his Zoom shirt, his Pager Duty T-Shirt and talking about how his employee number or whatever 301 or whatever like if they had 300 employees he was like the 301st I don’t remember how many they have, but I was just like okay you got 20 minutes out of him, you featured him, I get it, everybody wants to be rubbing shoulders with Zoom, like they were as hard as can be last year and like when these companies go public they all kind of want to club together like Zoom integrates with [slack] creates a Pager Duty that holds SaaS universe and they do this conference call like in the midst of coronavirus and talking about working from home and like they are being used to remote whatever and it was like a statically call and it was messy and you couldn’t hear anything and I’m like, okay, this is not even like something I would be finding acceptable five years ago and it’s like, how, you sit there, you talk about Zoom and you do a one-on-one for 30 minutes and you sum it with like how close you are and how great a customer is, I was like and then I watch them on Twitter like do you like, you know one of those, you know what you call it when you have like ten faces a time or whatever on Zoom.

DS: Well it’s just, you are talking about a screenshot or something…

AR: Well they do the shared screen, but like – like The Brady Bunch.

AR: Yes, the gallery view and they are wishing everyone, everyone at Pager Duty wishing everyone at Zoom well through Zoom. I know like, you guys did all this so you have this whole elaborate thing that you posted on Twitter, I mean at least use them for your conference call with investors.

DS: Well so I guess that sort of highlights though if you don’t do that it’s because you want to button up a little bit more for those conference calls. So, I guess the question with the security stuff, is, it seems to me like there are things right, and maybe you can break this out more, but it seems like first there is security as far as who is on the call and then there is also various reports of what’s actually happening to the call, they’re being recorded when you don't expect or they’re being sent, I say we have a report some calls are being backed up in China so that’s an issue and then there is…

AR: Yes that’s another thing you have to apologize [indiscernible].

DS: Sharing with Facebook (FB) and all this other so are these…

AR: Pretty much everything that you can think of that’s negative in terms of name dropping right now. China, i.e. the land of evil, which gave us coronavirus and everybody hates him, well obviously anyone who listens to our podcasts knows that that’s not exactly our view or my view at least…

DS: Not my view, but it’s a reputed – it certainly, it’s fair to say…

AR: China is not popular right now. I mean, I saw something yesterday in the Global mail in the UK like the United Kingdom wants to sue the Chinese 400 billion in damages for coronavirus. God forbid something happens to Boris Johnson how much worse it would get between them, but like I'm looking at that I’m just like what the British suing anybody.

DS: Right. It is fair to say that China’s reputation around privacy specifically is the government's reputation is relatively…

AR: It is a communist country, I mean there is so much to say, you know. Like we don't have to sugar coat it, we are not defending it, it’s a communist nation. You're not like privacy doesn't exist. It’s an authoritarian regime can't even pronounce it anymore. We know that, it’s not a secret. That’s been that way. We watched Tiananmen Square, the highlights. Like, it’s all that’s left, but it’s capitalism meets communism, we know how it works, but the point is right now in the United States it’s a target. I mean, you saw the President just two days ago like Chinese reporter was asking a question and like he's like, who do you work for? And she's like, God, you know some Hong Kong newspaper. He’s like, yes, but who owns it? China? Is it owned by the state? And she is like, no it’s a private enterprise, okay. That’s where we are right.

So what’s interesting about this from a Zoom standpoint is, one of the things that – Zoom has positive margins, right. Like 14%, 15% non-GAAP margins, good unit economics like [Multiple Speakers] and one of the things about Eric is like, he’s built a customer focused great user experience, love products that also makes money. Right out of the gate. A lot of the questions that if you’ve listened to the Zoom conference calls like a lot of the analysts are just like you guys could, do you think you are not spending enough right, I mean like, it’s like they are basically they are like, it’s great that you have these margins right now, but it just seems like you're so crossing to spend more.

And they are just basically saying like, you know if they felt the ROI was there, they would do it, but like they are not going to just [put] money away to just drive incremental top line that just doesn't make any sense to them. That’s kind of really been the story like it’s just, it’s just perfect bullet-proof SaaS and I mean look, I would be honest like, he is a really likeable CEO. So, he is like, I mean if you listen to these conference calls it’s like he tells the analysts who loves them, right. It’s like, I love you, I love you, and he jokes and he's a funny guy and he gives off a very genuine feel, right.

So that he really is customer focus like, I mean the evangelism in software has been like so overdone in the last several years, but like Zoomtopia like to me he is a genuine believer in that. So, when he comes out and he’s like, I screwed up, I apologize on security and like I genuinely believe this is really bothering him, despite his, how successful they are and how well they’ve done because this is his mission, like he really has been focused on this and he wants the customer happy and like for now to be facing this kind of situation where I mean, remember this is being used right now by like every single education school on earth, right.

You can't, I mean like let's not sugar coat it, you can't have people being able to drop in and [indiscernible] like kids studying at home on Zoom. This is the PR-wise, it’s a nightmare. And that’s where you get into kind of the complications that the upside of Zoom’s business. This is an enterprise focused business. I mean it is kind of – like he comes from Webex, Cisco cultural selling into the enterprise, education is another vertical for them, but I mean from initially getting creating the Zoom meetings to what they did really well, which I think really got them going was the connectors so like making Zoom interoperable with your Polycoms (PLT), Cisco, your hardware, these conference rooms and the amount of money enterprises have spent on that in the past basically say, hey you’ve got this. And also they benefit to from bringing your own device that whole trend to be able to use your – the existing hardware and to be able to work with BYOD that whole frictionless interoperability thing, they crossed that and that’s what really got them going in terms of the enterprise.

So, they’re not thinking about consumer. They’re not a social network. It’s not like where like now I’m talking to people around the world on Zoom who are in countries for example [indiscernible] WhatsApp and now able to use Zoom, because Zoom is unblocked. And WhatsApp by the way still is blocked, right. And you’re just like, this is just crazy. I mean like you know, you can still talk, the video calls don't work. So, this company does come from an enterprise focus that wasn't focusing on the consumer and all of a sudden people are using it as a social tool and that introduces this kind of what you want to call it a crisis of identity because let’s, before we get into how, wait a minute, I’m not sure your views are on this in general in terms of how to perform and like whether or not we’re dealing with the potential social networker here as well, and maybe have to think about it in terms of WhatsApp and TikTok and these other names.

The way I see this is, this is [indiscernible], but if you were to assume that a year from now Zoom is not like a social tool, you know that people are using for communication and it’s not let us say, let's call it, C2C or even B2C if that’s the case then what will be the legacy of coronavirus for them. It will be for like a lot of existing customers who are very happy. All of a sudden security became an issue. Right?

DS: I think, yes. I’m hard pressed when I'm just trying to think about social communication and there’s, we haven't gotten into competition per se, yet but you think about the rise of, you know, I just watched my wife as much more social than I am and she’s got video calls on Zoom, she’s got them on house party has been used quite a bit, WhatsApp like it’s all…

AR: Google Hangouts, Google Meet. (GOOG) (GOOGL)

DS: And all those other, House Party is its own thing I think, I don't think anybody – it belongs to anybody bigger (Editors' Note: it is owned by Epic Games), but Google has their ecosystem to monetize, Apple (AAPL) has FaceTime as part of a reason to be part of the iPhone owners is essentially a social network, it’s – and so, I think that the social play is just, especially because this is now forced them to focus on security. Anyhow, it's not like they can – they've got backgrounds, right, but they're not going to be able to – they're not going to set up Snapchat (SNAP) like filters or whatever, I think, very quick because they've got to really focus on security. So to me, it's – I'm – I can see over – I can see predominant B2B adoption, and I think, you know, conference calls are pretty good example of vertical that they could mine in the coming months and years, and I think it's – I've noted inside of Seeking Alpha for example, we’re a pretty distributed company as is, but I think it's also this period has open up buyers to how we can even better distribute between when people are in the office versus the people who work remotely how to balance it. So, I think Zoom still get some tailwind from that, but yes, I'm a little bit skeptical that people are going to suddenly change how they lead their social lives where it benefits Zoom’s model in any meaningful way. I don't know, what do you think?

AR: Look, that's – that's very fair. Look, I mean, I look at like production tools. I was watching John Krasinski’s Some Good News now.

AR: And like when I see I'm like this guy just started Jimmy Kimmel show, right, from like his house like I was talking to a friend in the media space and they’d already reached out to them. They're like they’ve – they have like 40 brands that want to work with him already. Like, I mean, he's – this is like – it’s a business already, a success story, and I mean what's his toolkit?

AR: …Internet connection Zoom and, you know, his charming personality and his wife's charming personality and the fact that he's got, you know, Rolodex and you know what, there is like that one-on-one kind of intimacy that comes when you watch these people like, I mean, like they did the Alexander Hamilton and you see that and you're like well, you know, what's – do you really need a studio? And if you've got someone like John who knows everybody like he can definitely book guests and how much more convenient is it and like how easy it's going to be for him to do what he's doing and like is he now like a late night competitor with everybody late night if he wants to do this full time, like, right?

DS: Well, he's ready for the role because it's very easy for him to look directly into the camera there.

AR: Yes, but when you think about it like what's the key piece of technology being used for something like that and its video conferencing.

DS: Yes. Yes, it's interesting to think – I also think we're still, unfortunately I would say, relatively early days in all of the – I mean we're in week four in Europe. I think in the States it's probably week two or three of widespread lockdowns. I do think that you are going to see some snapback to where people are going to want to see normal programming and experience normal social life as we think of it pre-coronavirus and I understand that there's going to be waves of…

AR: No, of course, 100%. Look, let's try to avoid the contemplating the time and the, whatever we want to call it here, the curve essentially or the return to some level of normalcy and the timeframe. Daniel we have done that a couple times and I’m just like that's always such a [indiscernible] like I mean I – the chat I had yesterday with these people that I'm friends with in the ad space, the disruptions in digital advertising like once you start talking about this and then you start talking about college football and whether or not that's going to come back to normal and how that affects budgets and education and whose bought – whose done media spend that like they can't get back and how the movie studios are changing the way they're spending and they want to use influencers instead of programmatic like it – you're like okay, it was Armageddon again, right?

It's like it doesn't matter if we go back to work tomorrow, you're going to be dealing with this for a while so I don't really want to think about that. I agree with you. Let's just assume from a standpoint that Zoom is benefiting and that they definitely have a tailwind whether we want to sit there and conclude is this something that's competing with WhatsApp, right? I mean when you think about it like Zoom right now is what 33 billion?

DS: Yes, I think it’s a little less last I looked, and once I have the wrong share code. I feel like it’s a little bit closer to…

AR: Yes, it got up to about 45. It's come down notably in the last 10 days, right? I mean – and this has happened. On the flip side, I was amazed at how high it went. I mean I sold the stock like at 112 or 114 at the very beginning of this. Like I had actually bought this on like in the 70s when coronavirus was going on in China and I was like how – just why is this not getting a bid? You know why does everybody buy Alteryx (AYX) and RingCentral (RNG)? Like I don't get it, yes. And then I just took off and I sold it and I started buying PagerDuty and I'm like what was I thinking selling Zoom? Because it did just become so like it – it's one of those things that picked up the, what do you want to call it, cultural phenomenon?

DS: The zeitgeist.

AR: Yes, the zeitgeist. The educational system had to be a big part. Zoom University and the college kids now having like parties on it and I think that was a big deal and I think that like going back to, you know, this our Pinterest, Twitter, like I think, you know, all these people in financed just started like seeing their kids using it and everyone's on Zoom, Zoom, Zoom, Zoom and then like it got just filtered into the stock market very quickly and then that just took a life of its own.

DS: But I – like I still – so I guess what – maybe let’s take that for competition for a second is, it still seems like their security issues aside ahead of the game even Google – Google Hangouts is, I would say, the closest, but I've used just in the past few weeks. WebEx, I think Zoom is well ahead of it in terms of ease of use and just uptime. I think uptime is the killer feature just that this video works and you feel synchronous and you feel like you're actually in a conversation.

I think Zoom better than – you know better than WebEx, better than Google Video, Google Hangouts is relatively close. It's much better than Polycom, which we used to use for – like group meetings. Polycom, I would always come in a couple of seconds after the office, so that was not a lot of fun. Whereby it was one and a colleague used for a call, I think he switched to Zoom…

AR: GoToMeeting’s.

DS: GoToMeeting’s and all, GoToMeeting’s pretty – you know some, I believe, there are Seeking Alpha authors who like GoToMeeting’s, but yes, I just feel like just from the pure product, is there Skype? I still use Skype for my family. They're still on Skype and FaceTime. FaceTime, I think is generally, but both also like you stick around for 40 minutes or so and they seem to get tired or something. And so, I don't know. The [indiscernible] do you see somebody that's actually close enough to Zoom to [indiscernible]?

AR: I mean you obviously – you could have – I mean like what I see is, what cable and use is using WebEx or Skype, right. So, whenever you see it in CNN or Fox and they're on one of those two, but as far as businesses and consumers and anybody who’s [indiscernible] you know they're on Zoom. So – but I mean like look, the numbers that you're getting out of being quoted out of like Google and WebEx on usage is very high, so, I mean, there's no getting around that. So they have plenty of customers.

There's a big install base there and, you know, there's an ecosystem for them to leverage. But I – it's – you’re right like competition wise, it's not like something you're really concerned about when you look at it and we didn't even get into – I mean things are differentiated. They've also – they now have a PBX, which is great, right? So Zoom phone is a recent product from them. I think that was like 2018. We didn't get much into the differentiator that they've been in terms of interconnectedness like people build hardware for Zoom. I mean one thing that I think is interesting, my brother was trying to get like because he's got a newborn kid who's just kind of growing up now he’s like – I think he’s two and they have Facebook Portal.

DS: Okay.

AR: And, you know, the grandparents on both sides love that from an interaction standpoint because of the way the camera works hardware wise and following you around. So, I mean that's kind of, you know, an AI and a hardware type and Facebook is now actually, I think, trying to do more, as far as marketing that product, but that's kind of – I mean, if I think of something that I've seen in action that's differentiated in video, Portal is definitely high quality and it's definitely the way it works in terms of auto zooming in and out and what it does there is impressive, but other than that, no, I don't really think about competition.

DS: And we've talked about Facebook a lot, let's just to sort of play because they're always – they are a proven copy and overtake competitor, I mean obviously, the other fangs or whatever are fierce competitors, but the – what's interesting to think about with them is they've got obviously the virtual reality interest and they've got the inherent user bases. They have the live products. Facebook Live and Instagram Live are both considered effective ways to broadcast not necessarily to group video call. It does seem – what's also interesting though about those ad giants is, as you've said, digital advertising can be quite disrupted. They obviously have the balance sheet to not worry, but do you think there's any chance that a year or two from now, we're talking about Facebook really becoming the threat to Zoom? Or do you think that that's just too [idea] focused?

AR: Yes, I think that's – but you can't rule that out, obviously, and I don't think, you know, in this day and age, you ever want to say, there's no way that happens or I mean we are at a point where people like making bold predictions, but I don't think that's a bold prediction you want to make. I think Facebook is still focused on so many other things and maybe more ecommerce and Instagram and – but I think that they're more interested in hardware and AI and that's something where – I mean from a tool standpoint, a lot of what Zoom has done well feature wise is adding things on into that, right? Like the transcription and the, what do you call them, the backgrounds and the voice, texts or whatever that they've been doing? Like it's got – it's a pretty robust tool, right? So I don't necessarily think that Facebook has got the culture to focus on an enterprise video conferencing tool you know.

DS: Which is still where the money is here, it's still – I guess that was also what I was saying with consumer too, it's hard to see how Zoom can make that a…

AR: I mean and that's where you get into other things like I mean RingCentral has been in focus lately because they've launched like a poor man's version of a competing product here and these two had been partner. There's overlap here and competition and another place where I saw recently Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), I think, is launching a product.

DS: Yes, Vivu or something.

AR: Vivu or something, yes. I think TikTok has something in this space that they want to do. Like TikTok’s got like the whole suite for themselves, right, of enterprise collaboration tools. There's – and then you do kind of wonder like do these guys [but heads] with Teams and Slack, right, like, you know – like for example, in terms of big consulting firms, I know my sister-in-law, they're using Teams for video conferencing. I know that the New York School System now switched to Teams from Zoom. So, I mean and that's the biggest, I think, school system in the U.S., right? So it's – these are notable things to consider in the sense that if security for some – at least in education is something that gets in the way, they have a – China is also a problem for them, dude.

So, understand Eric is a Chinese immigrant. He’s a great American success story, but he's a Chinese immigrant who comes off also as a very clear Chinese immigrant based on his language skills and in this highly contested time, and, you know, I don't know if you saw the piece in the Huffington Post onto this facial recognition company, ClearView.

DS: I did not.

AR: Oh! You need to read that some - [indiscernible] and Peter Thiel and this facial recognition tech startup. It's crazy story.

DS: I don't even know.

AR: I don’t even know where to begin with that, but all of Zoom's production, product team, R&D wise is in China and like I mean…

DS: It’s part of their cost control.

AR: Yes, so like cost control and like you got to be thinking – I mean if your story is like you're a very well developed product, that's critical human resources. So, if your top engineers are there and their poachable and it's [replicatable] in China, I mean if you get into – want to get into all the [indiscernible] that occur in terms of when it comes to technology, so it's one thing to kind of like outsource a support, but it's his R&D team, right, is in China. So, I mean it's about a third of Zoom’s employee are based in China and for a software company, I think, that's a big deal, and these are things that in this climate, he's kind of – he's been on a honeymoon.

It’s a success story. And now you've got this – you’ve got people in Congress passing the Anti-China Act, right, I mean and you’ve – this stuff is we’re not passing, proposing and whatever, but you've got the – you've got this [indiscernible] you’ve got this election and you’ve got security now and focus where do you want to be if you're this tool, public schools, education system, government decisions, like if they just basically say you can't have. This can't be used because the product’s designer security, [flaws], risks exposure whatever is considered Chinese sensitive. That could be a major issue. Now, you can’t envision it like on the surface here, but I mean it's a risk that has come into the equation recently. I mean you had it a little bit on the surface before with the trade war, but it comes front and center now and I mean, I think that's definitely – that’s a challenge for them.

DS: Maybe let’s then kind of come to a close with the devaluation. It's obviously a formidable one. Does it – when you're looking at the stock, you know, there's – it's one of these things I always think it's interesting with stocks because there's that perception game. Zoom is the work from home play, is the coronavirus play, and so, you feel dumb that you want to go even though it's just – you know I looked – they are free of cash positive, but they're still trading at 260 times free cash flow. I mean this is a dumb example.

AR: Okay. It’s…

DS: They’re 50 times sales or whatever you said. How do you – is there – you had said you wanted to think about how they would justify this. How do you feel…

AR: Oh! I mean I joked and then a lot of people picked up on it. I mean I had tweeted – I did the Tweet compare when it was 160 and the market was seriously depressed when it was in full inverse ETF mode and it was another market cap larger than the entire U.S. airline industry and I think I pivot picked up on that or like some others but I mean like, you know, I had just literally that day I was just like all right, this is crazy and I – so I added it up just to see where they were at when I saw because I was just like it's more than half of IBM and it was like, you know, like you just started doing the numbers and you're like this is – and that day Facebook was down to like a 350 or something [EV] and things were getting silly and it was almost the same size of service now and it was bigger than Workday (WDAY), you know, like it was getting more expensive on the way down.

By virtue of both – everything else falls off a cliff pretty quickly and it went up another 60%. So, you had kind of that dynamic with it where you – like you couldn’t have just help, but look at it and be like this is not to make fun of it, but they reported earnings March 4, okay, and they gave a guidance of about $925 million. I think like $910 million to $920 million revenue or something for the coming year and that was obviously a notable day for them because they have to guide for the – it was their first time as a public company giving an annual guidance for the coming year, and when I had looked at this, I’m gone long, and I mean, I bought a bunch of call options and I lost a lot of money actually on it in end of November, early December, but I was basically like I'm buying this at $67, that’s like 16, 17 times forward at the time because I was like they're going to do about [$610 million to $630 million or $640 million].

I think they ended up doing like [$620 million] or something or whatever this year and I think they'll get close to a billion next year. I think in my model I had like [$980 million, $990 million] or something [$990 million] call it a billion in revenue. So at the time I was just doing the math, you know, it was like a $16 billion EV and I was like 16 times forward sale for is expensive and it’s not something I typically would want to pay like and more often than that would be shorting, you know, but in this case, I was like it's going to grow into this valuation over time. I mean like I'll buy it and maybe I'll lose. If I'm – and I was thinking, you know, from a risk on standpoint, SaaS stocks are going to rally. So, I was like this is one that could go back and trade back, you know, in the 20s. That was my thinking then and because I – just there was nothing not to like about it and I couldn't find anything structurally on the business, so I was like finally, I've got it in evaluation where I can hold it for two years and that was my thinking then.

Now, you got to be like they could potentially blow those numbers away, okay. The sell side knocked the company this week. I think there was a couple of negative notes, Credit Suisse and Ventures like I don't know who else, but generally, around like the Security, which became public, but also on like what percentage converts to free, right? And this was part of my PagerDuty thesis, right? So, I was just like Zoom, you may already have it. You're going to use it more. I mean one of the interesting things when they reported earnings was they pointed out that like our margins are going to be lower because usage is up and its…

DS: Right, we’re not making money.

AR: …and we don’t make more money. It's not metered the way it's running. So, it's actually taxing on them and they're doing a lot of free, so they need to convert that into paid. So when they gave – when they talked about the impact in – on their Q4, they were just like, you know, there's nothing in the numbers from coronavirus, but that was end of January. They came out on April 1 and said that they had 200 million people, 200 million people in meetings a day from 10 million at the end of December and March. So –and I mean like I know at least half a dozen people who were not paying for Zoom in the end of February who are on subscription plans now, the free users no longer was cutting it. So, you got to start thinking – I mean that's 20x in terms of use.

I mean a lot of that’s got to be education and like, you know, every university turning to it pretty instantly, so like you can't like be thinking in terms of paid customers, but you got to think what's like what's the monetary impact and that's where it's – I mean it’s obviously challenging you model because you have to have a view on how does churn work here, what's the education system look like next fall worldwide, okay, like is it – like what percentage is remote and what percentage is back in the live classroom, and then there is the element on just people using it as a tool like what – how many people who got on it continue to use it for fun and entertainment and in a social manner and as like what like what percentage of that is like a flame out and what is it? And then, you know, what's the uptick from work from home in the enterprise and that usage, and then what's the offset on security and competition?

So – but I mean I think where they stand today, I don't know, I wouldn’t be thinking they can do 1.2 billion like that’s to me got to be conservative like if they can't do $1.2 billion. I mean obviously you’re going to change your views by, I could say, the end of the year in terms of how the – like the trajectory could drastically slow the subsequent year, but you got to be thinking like, you know, 1.2, 1.3. I don't know if that’s 1.5. I don't know like can they do – like are they – can they do 50% more than they were doing before if this keeps up at the rate it is because you have people now who are actively paying for it for three months at like 20 times or 10 times what you'd been thinking of beforehand and what they had been modeling. I mean what's your view on that?

DS: I think – yes, I think it would be a little bit if it's hard to write a bull story that doesn't begin with revenue moving up like you said because otherwise if it's just business is normal then at this valuation, their – this valuation has to be pricing in some uptick obviously. I think you can make the case that more usage is going to convert into something whether it’s that they change up the business model whether it’s…

AR: I mean you don’t have – its converting into significantly more revenue than they were expecting in the beginning of March already. That's for sure, okay. I've done the homework to convince myself of that clear. I’ve actually thought – looked at it yesterday, you know, as it was down again, and I was like, I mean, this is where I sold it when this all started before like when the President was still in denial and like it didn't seem like this think would win that four weeks ago. I'm looking at it and being like and that was before they even reported because I – when it went into earnings and I was out of it I was like they're not going to see any impact because of the free usage and I was just thinking globally not yet before things that happened in the U.S. at the level they had and I didn't think they’d factor that into guidance because they would take the view that there was – they would factor into guidance from the margins, but they really wouldn't be – they wouldn’t – they're going to take a wait-and-see approach as far as what turns into paid usage if that is going to have to depend on how long this crisis last and they’re obviously not rooting it for it to continue, okay. But like Slack did the same thing. So, Slack went through this thing where they reported, they gave this like tempered guidance and then like they came back like 10 days later and they are like we had the most sign ups ever, so…

DS: The CEO tweeted – had a tweetstorm.

AR: Yes, and he gave like a whole recap of it. if Zoom was to give a financial update, it would be a note like they're going to knock the cover off the ball for the next quarter, right, as far as – I don't know anybody like I'm sure these numbers are going to like could widely surprise people. So, my thinking is do I buy that stock today and either they come out with an update that knocks it out and then I sell it or I sit in [its earnings] and take that good news and then worry about everything we've discussed now in terms of security. I mean because you're not going to see any negative adjustment, financial and like this is where you got to start thinking like I get a huge boost then I'm going to have some churn that's notable. This is a business where if things normalize, okay, or let’s not say if, when things normalize somewhat that they see a drop off in demand, there's just no getting around that.

DS: So, according to the numbers we have on our site, 925 or 926 is still the estimate for 2020 – for this fiscal year, 1.25 for next year. What do you need to see – you said 1.2 is sort of a – to me that sounded like it would be disappointing if they became below that. What would you need to see as an eventual 2020 number?

AR: I mean let’s take an example of something that surprised people this week and I’m not like really into it or anything, but like I just noticed it, Wayfair (W).

AR: Wayfair went up a lot; they came out and they’re just like, you know, we were growing at this rate in January and February and that rate doubled the last two weeks of March and stock went up like 30%, right. I mean all furniture stores are closed down and whatever. I guess some people were ordering it. I did – I haven't looked closely, I just looked at the headlines, right, because on the flip side, I’m in store at Shopify, right. If Shopify gave an update that like actually caused the stock to go down, but then of course, Shopify had been performing well. Wayfair is a freaking disaster; it’s been fantastic short, right. I mean…

AR: …for the last year, right. I mean it’s been one where it didn't come back. It didn't make a new high as we’re making new lows, and then like it got cremated. It actually raised money just recently in the 40s.

DS: And they’ve had layoffs and I mean I’ve [indiscernible].

AR: Yes, all kinds of problems and you're like how the hell did they see such an uptick? And it seems like it was one of these perversions that's occurring in this environment where they soak up all the demand. Like I've been looking for adjustable dumbbells, I can't find them anywhere in America unless I want to go on an eBay (EBAY) and pay $1,200 for $300 dumbbells. There's clearly an element. So when I think of a Zoom, okay, I think of Zoom as like the ultimate [indiscernible] like everybody got on it and then they went through that month maybe where they can use it up, but then you get to this point where a significant amount of people are paying them. Does that double their growth rate? Is that conceivable in such a short time period? It is.

It’s not hard. I mean if he's going to tell you that we’ve gone from – we've gone 20x up with the amount of people meetings, yes, because of the way meetings work. It's a different dynamic and you have people sitting in meetings who aren’t paying and like, you know, if you're inviting the man and you’re the host, but you definitely have a situation where they – going from 920 million, which is what you were expecting without coronavirus, okay, and I was expecting a billion so like what – remember any SaaS stock, high visibility, you're planning on beating by [$5 million to $10 million] a quarter for one of these. First you’re first; you’re guiding annually; you’re going to probably be even more conservative. The SaaS talks don't miss [indiscernible] revenue numbers, okay. We’re like you have to be really, really bad at it.

Like there's billings, there’s dollar based retention changes, but generally speaking, what they guide, you got to factor in there's 10% upside in the year. To me, if they're guiding for like 910 to 920 they can do – like they got to be thinking they could do 960, 970. So, my $1 billion target isn’t –you know 990 or whatever isn't insane. So, now in this environment, I got to be thinking I have a huge surge in Q2, Q3…

DS: User base now.

AR: …and then maybe like a notable tapering off, but still better than the original trajection – that trajectory that we had at the end of the year. I would be thinking that they can be at – they should be at minimum 1.2 billion this year. Like it could be something that big in terms of impact on their business, and when I think of it that way then it's just like all right, so if you're buying this where it is right now like roughly at – or if it gets back to – let’s say it drops another 10% then, you know, you're paying, you know, 23 times forward sales. I’m like say that – but like that's – this is where it gets kind of tricky. Does the growth rate really drop off next year at which point you're playing that game? But I mean if you’re a trader right here, it's worth a long maybe.

Definitely it comes down another 10%, but when you get out further on the curve, its – yes, I think it gets harder because you could have churn, you could have – so you’re going to have churn and then it’s a question of how much did you pull forward and then you can go back to these things like data security, privacy and China. When the imminent concern over the health risk goes away and we start talking just focusing on the economic issues and 5G and Security like this is definitely a company where the fact that their product team is in China is something that may come up and this incident and the FBI looking into it and whatnot is definitely going to be something that they’re going to have to deal with, so I guess that's an offset on that.

DS: Yes, it’s interesting because the way you frame it – the trade is – you know is the obvious thing is that people are going to be using this a lot and so their – but it's like with everything else in this environment, you're trying to see what's a temporary effect and do you make it through that temporary effect if it’s a down side or do you – how much you benefit if it’s an upside, but then also what's going to be a lasting change? And so, for Zoom, we have on the upside, maybe there's new and long lasting adoption or maybe just the user base like they get a level up, but then their growth rate kind of continues as if this hadn't happened just with a bigger base etcetera and on the downside you have that they're actually going to have to spend more, does it affect the UX, does competition figure it out because they've given them this opening ironically given the security issues. So yes, I mean that’s…

AR: I mean it is confusing. I mean like going back to our discussing earlier when you think about just for them from an identity standpoint, they get tempted to be a consumer and we just had this whole new massive [indiscernible] for us because what exactly is an enterprise video software company, video conferencing company going to be worth max market cap, right? You're not thinking…

AR: …a 100 million max, right. I mean it’s a competitive space when you get into UCaaS and PBX and in the hardware and everything else like there's limitations here. So, that's when you start thinking where are you as a consumer tool and whether they start looking at their valuation. I think – and what about acquisitions? You know like are they – is there something for them to buy here? Like do they look at their market cap today? And we’ve seen this so many times in the past and you always wondered with companies like this because we're well past the lockup, so it's not like hey, I have this crazy valuation that it's over inflated because my shares are locked up.

Like insiders have been selling like this is not like a secret here. So, they can raise more cash. I don’t know they don't necessarily need it, right, or is there a reason to get a big [indiscernible] like we've seen the likes of Shopify and Twilio do at times, but I mean they're in a position where they can look at other businesses in the software space. Like we're not talking about just tiny add-on acquisitions, you know, like this is a company that is, what is it, three times the market value of Twilio now? I mean and that's like why you're CPAS leader with their context center as a service and notifications [indiscernible] like there's so many things that they could conceivably do if they wanted to.

I mean I have thought about them buying PagerDuty, right, but not like it strategically fit, but it’s like what if they just want to go into that space, right, like what if they want to be part of the monitoring space and what if they’re just looking at potential acquisitions [indiscernible] look these things are really cheap and our stock price is gold and currency right now and we could use it because we are in an environment where revenue visibility has been coming at a premium. Like look at Netflix like we got people like, I read some of the comments on our Disney thing and there was that one person who told us to stay in our lane and not – and come back to text [indiscernible] and I mean and I get that and that’s fine. I personally think streaming has been – media is something where we’ve touched on so many things.

DS: Yes, we’ve been [indiscernible].

AR: It is and its – if it's not in the lane let alone like dead center of the lane, it's hard not to view it that way, but Disney and Netflix, having the same market crap, is not exactly far-fetched scenario as far as enterprise value. Actually market cap, I thought they’re like we discussed it last time and they passed them before a day or two, but let’s say on EV and that's because when you look at the Netflix's business right now with all the stuff they used to talk about in the past about criticism and we're not going to go back [indiscernible] time, but they just have visibility and when I look in Zoom today like it has visibility. Those – it’s a premium on visibility.

Like we said, the premium here is absurd and if you're a long-term investor, and I don't know what that even means anymore, but if you are a long-term investor and you’re thinking well, okay. This is what the multiple is going to be looking like this year like let’s say we go to this exercise, right, [indiscernible] what if they do $1.5 billion; what if they grow faster off of this larger base and they more than double this year in revenue? And that brings the multiple down notably like if you get to 1.5 then you’re like okay, I mean, you know, this falls another 10%.

It's like I’m paying the same multiple as Everbridge (EVBG) like that's okay, I'll buy Zoom particularly at their margins. But then their multiple changes drastically next year if that growth rate falls off a cliff because that's the way you got to look at it because you got to look at this, you're going to lose a lot in terms of normalization and it's going to make a success story look like it hit a wall because of this gyration back and forth and that's like – that's a tough exercise to go through because you got – it's like I want to [indiscernible] here and that goes back to the inverse ETF factor of it from before where it was like defensive and now it's like the market, people have calmed down a little bit and like those slightest crack or problem emerged, and you know, it's gone from, you know, 162 to, you know, 105 yesterday I think at one point in a week.

DS: Right, which is the other thing to keep in mind is that those that fly high you get in that sort of volatile reaction lube too so.

AR: I mean clearly that’s the view of our trading. I mean they're in, they're out, they're in like I don't think you have that many people in it who were looking at it in the same way of people who were in it last year and that's where you have to sell side with – like the notes that came out this week were rational notes and they’re like we're trying to be objective and they want to build you these elaborate models, but modeling this thing over the next three quarters is like mission impossible.

I mean in the same way, it’s a difficult mission to model like a Disney (DIS) or Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL). This is just as difficult because we're going to swing – we potentially could swing multiple times, kind of a huge surge and then that huge surge is like some – a combination of pull forward and then fall it off by, you know, a return to normalcy drop in – and like the decline in activity that comes of that, so it’s like ah! I’m canceling my Zoom. I’m canceling my Zoom. Like people are going to go to a point at – by the end of this year where they look at all the stuff that they subscribe to in this entire – you know while they’ve been home like I need to get rid of this. I subscribe to CBS’, what do you call it, streaming service?

DS: Well, NBC's got theirs coming out. I’m not aware.

AR: Yes. So, I subscribed to CBS’ and like that's not worthy of keeping, but I haven't canceled yet. I’m all on my one-year free from my app, my new iPhone on Apple. There's no chance in hell I’m going to be paying them for that, right? I like all content, but unless they have like some show that like literally achieves Game of Thrones status and I have no choice and I don't know how it’s going to even get to that like with the amount of content that's out there today like it's very hard to – for a show to come out on that level and achieve that type of, let's just call it like popularity and cultural phenomenon, I think. So, [indiscernible] which just launched, which is interesting because I had some views on how that works.

I actually wondered why like – why Apple didn't go that way, but like I'm already thinking that I want to be pairing things down like within a year and I'm listening to God knows how many different podcast and like, you know, you're on Twitter and all these things like this behavior is not sustainable and I’m subscribing to like new things and new services and newsletters and you're going to get to a point where you’re going to cancel all of these things and like I think for many people Zoom is going to be something…

DS: In the cancel book.

AR: In the cancel book, yes.

DS: Okay. Alright, let's leave it there. I think it's a lot of – yes, it's just – it is obviously as a headline such an interesting stock for our market, but I think also those deeper issues should show the uncertainty here. And so, I think that's really interesting.

AR: I mean, where do you – where are you on it as a production utility tool from like do you see this as being something that entertainers are all using on a regular basis in the future?

AR: If I want to launch my own, sorry if I want to launch my own, what do you want to call it, broadcasting service covering NBA games, okay, and I'm like, okay, you know what? I don’t like to be picked up from a network, I’ll just start recording and doing my own play-by-play, I’ll see if I can build an audience like…

DS: Well, I think it's going to – well, you know, that specifically you have to deal with the right still, I think, but I do think it's the same as I would say, I think it accelerates something that might not have happened as quickly. I can give – again, start with the Seeking Alpha example, we had forever been thinking oh! you know podcasts you can kind of do from home and you can figure it out and we've got into a reasonable level just home recording and using Zoom and other software tools to kind of get the production levels decent, but video, you know, advertisers are not going to be happy.

You want to have something that's fresh of quality and I think this has opened people's eyes to, well, no, you can probably do a lot of the stuff that you do in a normal production level. I don't think you can replace scripted television to resume, but broad – news casting or whatever else I do think that's opened people's eyes. And so, yes, I do think they will get some incremental head – tailwind from that that they would not – that they would've taken longer and it’s not just a pull forward. So, I do think that's there. I do think…

AR: Like personal trainers on Zoom like that's been a popular thing.

DS: Yes, I could see that.

DS: Already.

AR: …IPO tool with subscriber service and classes, did the fact that this just made it easy for every single trainer who is working in a gym or anyone in the business of doing – trying to generate money because they got laid off from something else or whatever, teaching classes on Zoom that this should become a new competition. Did this just change the – an advantage that like someone like Peloton had because Zoom all of a sudden became a platform for anyone who wants to do something like this?

DS: Yes. Yes, I think that's essentially what's happened here is that they've widened up the potential. You get that user base, they have to pay a little bit more for servers and they're going to have to clean up, invest more in cleaning up the security, but it does give them – as I think people see how smooth this is I think it will open up other used cases that some we’re seeing and speculating on and some which we might not know yet or just not be aware of. So, yes, I think in general, you're going to see for all the volatility you're saying about, you will see churn, you will see people go back to normal, etcetera. I do think they do pick – I think they are – if you look at five years from now and imagine alternate universe without coronavirus.

I think five years from now Zoom is likely much better off than they would have been and I think their revenue is significantly higher as a light – as a result of picking up those – just these users and opening up new used cases because they – and this is to go back to their history. This is what's interesting is because they focused on what I think is that one feature everybody cares about, which is that the video works the same way that I feel like Google. I think the thing they figured out was that you have to load the search results quickly or whatever, you know, but it's like you find that one feature that actually people care about whatever else they say, and in their case, it's that the video works.

AR: I mean to me, the thing that's – is like you just click on the link.

DS: Yes.

AR: I mean that's also part of the problem as far as permission, security and it loads on your computer and then it's in the background, but it really is as frictionless as it can be. Other question for you, where are you on China backlash on this? Do you think the CEO's background, the location and the security, is this something that he's dealing with in six months or is this, you know, a flash in the pan and they don't think about much of it?

DS: I don't have a strongly informed opinion. I would say the security aspect of it is a lasting thing until they figure it out. I think the – I'm skeptical. I'm not putting a lot of weight yet I could be [putting around].

AR: There is kind of[Indiscernible] right, I mean like Luckin Coffee just blew up. You had the other [indiscernible] education yesterday.

AR: Dan David, you know, Wolfpack, very good guys. They're out with [IT].

AR: Right, which is going back to, you know, my former favorite [indiscernible] largest shareholder. So, I don't know if we’re like in a systemic China risk base I think like this isn't a China based company. It's got, you know, 700 or so engineers in China and some infrastructure in China, IT infrastructure in China, but…

DS: You can see the product. I guess that's where I – because it's U.S. based, so you have more faith in the financials and because you just – it's you know, you can bite into the product as it were in a way that…

AR: Yes, of course, you don't worry about trouble, what you worry about is that they're dealing with something where everybody's face ID etcetera can potentially be accessed by people in China [indiscernible] China…

DS: Yes. I think that’s…

AR: …exposure to China security like that's where you go back to what you see. I was very surprised – I mean like on the education front, New York reacting so quickly on this thing and I think I mean like it was funny listening to Pivot and Scott and [indiscernible] talking about the – her experience because they've been doing a lot on this Zoom thing lately and they – that is entertaining when you sit and hear them talking about porn and him explaining fisting and whatever, but you're also at the same time like, well, okay, I mean like I don't have kids, but I did…

DS: It’s kind of horrifying.

AR: Yes, right like clearly government officials and education – Department of Education should be thinking about immediate directive that this is on hold and if you can switch to something else, that's where they kind of run an issue and I mean I guess maybe like from – like for a long-term investor, maybe that's enough right now to give a little pause because the thing that made this thing from a competitive standpoint so bulletproof because, again, we're not talking about video conferencing being something like you said when we started this like they didn't invent the wheel and that marginal simplicity, ease of use and it just – like you said, it just works so well and that's something he focused on so much is what made you think with this that like I'm not worried about Microsoft and Skype for business or Hangouts like this is a landslide, you know, this is a winner take, all player in its space, and these developments, which have trusted into the spotlight could actually harm that.

DS: Yes, I think, you know, they’ve made it so that password requirement is a default, so I think they're taking some steps trying to – I guess what – I don't think – again, I think it's still a ton priced in here. So that's where, I don't want to brush that off, I think so far the fact that he's taking – the CEO has been proactive and does seem to still have decent goodwill and I would also say, you know, maybe it's just I'm in the wrong deck having been in the 2010s regulatory driven fears, I’ve – just bearish that the regulators as somebody who is generally believes in smart and thoughtful regulation, I just don't think regulation has proven to be a major bear, catalyst for any number of companies. And so, I wouldn't – on the one hand, I think individual school systems will continue to take caution until they feel that Zoom has its act together, but I’d also don't think neither the current administration nor whatever becomes the next one will have this top of mind as something that will add more weight than consumer concerns will add already for Zoom to get it right.

AR: Yes, you're probably right. I mean I'm in the same camp as you like you don't – every time people get [over] like that's typically been for a business like that a buying opportunity.

DS: Yes.

AR: But in this case, the only thing it's got going against it is – I mean when you think about them just dominating the – with both Zoom phone and at the meetings, essentially the entire, you know, unified communications market and video conferencing in general, I look at it as like a business that just recently got to like half the market value that it could achieve if it completely owned that space at supreme domination levels.

DS: Right. Yes, I mean and I think that's where it is, is that they will get some more used cases; they'll get some more users, but at some point they can't. You can't expect them to…

AR: Unless it becomes a media company.

DS: …which is a major change in DNA. I mean, if…

AR: Correct.

DS: …if it's a challenge for Apple to figure out Apple’s obviously a behemoth, but still like it's not easy to think that they can just pivot and get that right.

AR: Yes, and it's just like if you do get to the point where the consumer tools can do the group chats better, I think that that kind of something that functionality wise, maybe a Facebook, we're not talking about it as a competitor, but a marginal improvement there probably works in their favor.

DS: Yes, So, okay. Well, all right, any – so I think Google came up, Disney probably came up, I still have positions. Pinterest came up. I still have my trivial position.

DS: I know, they had a nice little…

AR: I don't know how it’s been received positively because…

DS: They pulled the guidance and they're seeing…

AR: I mean, they basically told you that it's – things started to deteriorate rapidly at the end of March, but we're not going to give any guidance.

DS: Yes.

AR: But hey, our Q1 was good. I mean you would think that like travel wise and restaurant wise, they don't have that advertising exposure…

DS: That's what they said.

AR: …and maybe some destination they – like very minimal, but you would also think that – like I was seeing some stuff on where programmatic pricing is like what from like $6 to like [indiscernible] some crazy shit going on in the ad space, but I would think that they are someone who on an ad basis takes a pretty decent hit next quarter.

DS: Yes. I mean it's basically – I think this is probably a write-off year for them after getting booking a decent Q1. So, any positions for you? Any longs of yours or shorts that – you mentioned Shopify (SHOP), are you still short Shopify?

DS: Okay. Any other position?

AR: I’m short Everbridge, long PagerDuty, and did we talk about anything else?

DS: Facebook, are you still in it?

AR: A little bit. That's it for tech. I mean sold everything else. I mean, I've been like in, you know, like, Mosaic and Coca Cola, ExxonMobil.

DS: Going back to the real economy, yes. It will be interesting – I mean, I just think it'll be interesting to see where we go from here because the market – yesterday's not to get all like technical and sentiment, yesterday's flipped though from a pretty positive day to slightly down might be an interesting. Just feels like we've gone – we’ve recovered a little fast.

AR: I mean this things is not going to play itself out in like it's very possible that you can have a significant rally and be meaningfully lower in two years.

DS: Yes.

AR: Like the tech bubble was 80% down. I think whereas – when the Global Financial crisis started, 2007, we bottomed March 6, 2009, so call that, you know, just about two years. The Great Depression, it was, you know, 1929 and 1932, or about three years. This in terms of immediate economic damage was far worse than any of those. They’re just like – it's there was like no comparison whatsoever. It's not even worth because financial crisis was – it started and it took time. Same thing with going back to great depression, that was, again, something that started with the stock market and then the slow ongoing process. And this is just like an instantaneous economic shutdown and the huge level of disruption that it's going to cause and assist them going forward for a while and because the economy is so services driven now, that's what a lot of people forget when they draw this comparison, this is the first time we've had a shock like that on this scale to the services sector like this is a 70% services economy.

When people do – like I saw some comparisons over the last two weeks of the great depression and I'm like these comparisons are ridiculous because the – 30% of GDP then was roughly farming, which is like less than 5% today and like another 30% was like heavy industry, which again, teeny today in the United States. That stuff when you have a crash is GDP super sensitive because historically it just shrinks drastically really quickly because you just stop producing demand for hard goods. Services don't tend to move in the same fashion. The gyration of demand is very different.

So, this time you've actually had – like the one thing that could actually rock services, a virus, which forces you into a behavior change that is, what we call artificial, but like it’s not much you can do about it and then you deal with the shock that comes with it. And that's the challenge, I think, with this I mean like we can sit here and get excited about today and maybe like two months from now, but then you're like [indiscernible] all the legal issues and headaches and bankruptcy – I mean I was talking to somebody who was talking about how jammed up the bankruptcy courts are going to be for the next two years and like the legal backlog like everything got pushed back.

We stayed away from the whole sports thing, the depression that causes to that, but like what happens if people miss a year and what happens to athletes and how does this impact universities that no longer have revenue that if they miss March Madness and they’ve now missed a college football season like that's a big source of revenue for a ton of schools and how does that change the way education operates going forward just from a financial standpoint for how they're disrupted in where their [premo] revenue has been coming from on a short-term basis, who knows?

I mean it's – I think it's – that's what plays so much with multiples because you get really excited about something and then you're like, ah! Do I really want like – I know people like this was the most we've ever fallen, 30% and [indiscernible] you're like alright, so what? Where have we really gone? So, we're at 20 times earnings. Is that really bad?

DS: Yes, exactly.

AR: I mean, there are some stocks that have hit prices that are insane and then there are stocks where they're trading at 35 times revenue. So, I've never seen anything like it in terms of – and it shouldn't be a surprise. I do wonder what like Warren Buffett is thinking at this time and the – like a long-term super oriented investor because, for example, the Coca Cola that I bought two weeks ago, I sold yesterday its like 30% in two weeks. Let me tell you, that didn't happen in financial crisis. You didn't – like you couldn't make money on Coca Cola and Coca Cola was defensive. It held up well and it didn't have like a two-week plummet or something crazy. It didn't trade like a financial stock ever. There was no – there was not volatility in it anywhere on that level.

So when Coca Cola trades like that and there's reasons obviously sports, eating out, and the impact on business globally, and you can make sense of that and where the valuations are today, it's not remotely cheap like it used to be on a PE basis at least and you're like am I going to see this again? And if that's happening, do I really want to mess with Salesforce.com and Atlassian and Twilio and Zoom and these things and that's kind of where you get stuck with like, you know, some people may tell you to stay in your lane, but you may be like you know what, not really comfortable with this lane right now.

DS: Yes, yes. Alright. Well, good stuff Akram's. Stay safe and we will be interested to see how Zoom specifically trades in its own lane and where we go. I mean I'm sure next time we talk, there will still be a lot going on that we still don't know and a lot of weird stuff happening in between.

AR: Same to you then and definitely stay safe.

AR: So, we’ll see. It'll be interesting to see if they say something, let's see because they have some negative news, will they wait till earnings? Or will they come out and be like we're – you know our preliminary numbers are way better than expected.

DS: Yes, yes. That's something to watch. Alright. Take care.

