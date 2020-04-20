Shake Shack Draws Ire After Receiving $10 Million CARES Act Loan

On Monday morning, Shake Shack announced that it was returning the funds, but the damage was already done.

This seemed bizarre, as Shake Shack is neither a small business, nor was it in any danger of running out of cash soon.

The government recently passed its gigantic federal aid program called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES for short. As is often the case with lengthy pieces of legislation that are written in haste, problems have cropped up. I'm not here to debate whether or not the act is, on the whole, good or bad. It's a complicated subject, and we probably won't have enough information to really figure it out until much later anyway.

That said, I am confident that businesses should try to avoid bad publicity that may come from being too closely tied to the legislation. In short, you don't want to be a poster child for a controversial government bailout, and you certainly don't want activists to hold you up as an example of greedy capitalists run amok.

With that in mind, I fear that Shake Shack (SHAK) has made a major blunder. The company applied for, and received, a $10 million loan (the maximum permitted) under the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program "PPP" for small businesses. It subsequently announced that it would be returning the funds, but not before it became a target of public outrage such as this:

You see, Shake Shack does not meet the traditional standard of a small business. With hundreds of locations around the globe, thousands of employees, and a market cap of nearly $2 billion, this is not a struggling start-up.

Some national chains have seen their franchisees get loans - and that can make sense. An individual owning one or two franchised Subway shops, for example, can reasonably claim to be a small business. Shake Shack, however, operates its own restaurants on a corporate level, thus discarding the franchisee explanation.

The way the law is written, it appears any company that has fewer than 500 employees at any one given location is potentially eligible - and you certainly don't need 500 people to run one individual hamburger shop. That said, this certainly feels like it runs around the intent of a small business loan program, if not the actual wording of the legislation.

Other Restaurants Are Doing This Too

Shake Shack is far from the only big restaurant that applied for small business loans under this program. Steakhouse chain Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH) managed to secure $20 million in loans. It seemingly skirted the $10 million loan limit by arranging two separate $10 million loans to different entities, with one loan going to RCSH Operations, LLC and the other going to RCSH Operations Inc. according to the company's 8-K filing. Sandwich chain Potbelly (PBPB) also secured a $10 million loan.

So Shake Shack isn't the only publicly-traded company that rushed to take advantage of this program. However, Ruth's and Potbelly have market caps of $225 million and $85 million respectively, making them relatively small businesses at least by public company standards. Shake Shack, however, has a market cap - even after the crash - of $1.6 billion.

Shake Shack has also been hugely successful in recent years. It grew revenues last year by 29% for example. Until the virus hit, it had been aggressively building out new locations. And it was already up to 280 U.S. shacks, and nearly 100 more overseas. If you're actively expanding at a double-digit annual rate and operate in multiple continents because business is so good, it makes it harder to suggest you need a rescue "small business" loan.

Maximizing Shareholder Value? Perhaps

You can argue that Shake Shack tried to do the right thing for its stakeholders. The Board has a duty to maximize its value for shareholders, and receiving $10 million of potentially forgivable low-interest loans would be better than not receiving funds, all else equal.

In this case, however, $10 million is a drop in the bucket for a business the size of Shake Shack. Think about it from a stock perspective. The company has 32 million shares of stock outstanding - thus this loan amounts to just 33 cents per share or so of cash. It's trivial. Yet they ran the risk becoming a lead example of CARES Act funds being used for seemingly inappropriate purposes.

As of its business update on Friday morning, Shake Shack had $112 million of cash and marketable securities on hand. Without the government's small business loan, it would have had $102 million of cash - not a major difference.

The company's current burn rate is around $1.4 million per week. Thus, accepting the $10 million increased its cash on hand from 73 to 80 weeks at the current run rate. Furthermore, the company is already in talks to reduce its expenses further by delaying rent payments.

All that to say, Shake Shack didn't imminently need the $10 million - it had plenty of liquidity to get through the crisis either way. As if that wasn't enough, the company was also raising money through an at-the-market "ATM" equity issuance. At a $40 share price, the company would have to issue a mere 250,000 shares to raise $10 million. Then, on Friday night, it got even better. Shake Shack announced that it had raised a cool $150 million in fresh financing from equity offerings.

Yet, because it tried to take the government money as well, Shake Shack got to enjoy prominent investors and journalists such as Mike Dudas shaming the company publicly and demanding investigations into Shake Shack's behavior:

Or take this tweet from a North Carolina Senate candidate and small-business owner Brian Caskey:

Again, you can argue that Shake Shack tried to make the right move in terms of maximizing shareholder value. But that $10 million, even if the company had held onto it, wouldn't have been worth much compared to the public backlash it caused.

It got particularly dicey since the loan program has already run out of funds long before all small businesses got their applications approved. Congress may approve more loans later, there's talk of that now. Even if it does, it may be too late to save many shuttered restaurants. It will be easy to scold Shake Shack, Ruth's Chris, Potbelly, and other national chains that grabbed at the limited supply of bailout funds while true mom and pop businesses were left starved for cash.

Shake Shack Backs Down, Returns The Money

I originally wrote this article on Friday night. On Monday morning, the story changed. After watching a weekend of awful publicity pile up, it appears Shake Shack bowed to pressure and decided to give back the money.

Shake Shack's CEO Randy Garutti and Chairman Danny Meyer posted a letter justifying their decision to take the loan in the first place, and explained why they then subsequently chose to return the funds. As they explain it, it was a complex situation, they wanted to preserve workers' jobs, and they didn't realize that applying for a loan would cause actual true small businesses to lose access to funding out of the same program.

Still, the company's critics will likely latch onto this paragraph from Monday's letter:

Shake Shack was fortunate last Friday to be able to access the additional capital we needed to ensure our long term stability through an equity transaction in the public markets. We’re thankful for that and we’ve decided to immediately return the entire $10 million PPP loan we received last week to the SBA so that those restaurants who need it most can get it now.

Most other small businesses didn't have the good fortune to have the equity market to turn to for salvation. It's great that Shake Shack decided to return the $10 million in controversial loans after it got funding from other sources. But would they have done the right thing otherwise?

In any case, we'll see if that will be enough to appease the folks that were calling for boycotts and investigations into the company's behavior. While Shake Shack said it was a complicated situation, they were one of the few large businesses that tried to get loans under this program. Most management teams of other restaurant chains apparently came to a different conclusion about the prudence of trying to get emergency small business loans. It's something to keep in mind when evaluating Shake Shack's corporate culture and how it handles decisions going forward.

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to my portfolios and research including the coronavirus-impacted stocks that I prefer to Shake Shack. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.