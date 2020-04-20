Risk-Off Can Lead To Shortages- Freeport McMoRan Closes A Mine In The U.S.

Risk-off conditions in markets are likely to remain in place until scientists come up with effective therapies and a vaccine to deal with Coronavirus. The spread of the disease continues to cause nonessential businesses to remain closed. As the virus spreads around the globe, even many essential businesses are suffering.

Commodities are essentials as they are the raw materials that feed, shelter, and power people’s lives each day. Copper, the red nonferrous metal, is a basic building block of infrastructure. The price of copper often serves as a bellwether for the health and wellbeing of global economic conditions. The price of copper moved lower in March, briefly probing below the $2 per pound level on nearby May futures contract on COMEX. However, stimulus from central banks and governments stabilized the price of the metal and sent it back to above the $2.30 per pound level last week. Meanwhile, copper producers are suffering as the virus is impacting operations. The price of copper could remain stable or even rise, but that does not necessarily mean that the outlook for shares of copper-producing companies like Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is positive in the current environment.

Risk-off sends copper lower

One New Year’s Day in the U.S., the economy was growing at a moderate pace, and unemployment was at its lowest level since the 1960s. Optimism over a “phase one” trade deal between the U.S. and China and a resolution to Brexit at the start of 2020 lifted the price of copper, but the outbreak of Coronavirus created a black swan event that caused the global economy to come to a sudden halt.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of nearby May COMEX copper futures shows that the price of the red metal hit its high for the year on January 16 at $2.8930 per pound. Copper’s peak came the day after the U.S. and China signed the “phase one” deal. During the height of risk-off conditions in the global markets, copper traded to the lowest level since 2016, when May futures fell to $1.9725 on March 19.

Monetary and fiscal stimulus stabilized markets, and copper was trading at around the $2.34 level on Friday, April 17.

Mine closures in Peru and the US

Aside from the unprecedented levels of stimulus from central banks and governments around the globe, mine closures have also supported the price of copper over the past weeks.

Glencore PLC (OTCPK:GLNCY) sold the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru to Chinese miner MMG Ltd. in 2014 in an all-cash deal worth around $7 billion. In early April, MMG declared force majeure on supplies from the Peruvian copper mine as Peru declared a COVID-19 emergency.

In the US, Freeport McMoRan (FCX) suspended operations at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico indefinitely because of the spread of the virus. The mine closures are not like the last as Coronavirus continues to spread around the globe like wildfire with no effective treatments or a vaccine. While scientists are working feverishly on therapies, the virus continues to wreak havoc with the labor pool. It could be months before the two copper mines can return to production along with others that will shut down in the coming days, weeks, and perhaps months. The threat to the supply side contributed to the bounce in the price of copper, but the global deflationary spiral continues to weigh on the demand side of the fundamental equation for the red metal.

Copper can rally, and the shares of producers could fall

Nothing is typical in 2020, as the Coronavirus has created the most significant black swan event since the Great Depression. In 2008, the global financial crisis sent the price of copper from a high of over $4.20 per pound to a low of $1.2450 in seven months. Demand for the red metal evaporated, sending the price over 70% lower. So far, in 2020, the decline has been less than half that level as copper fell by under 32% from the January high to the March low on the May COMEX futures contract. Each crisis is not the same. Mines continued to operate in 2008 despite the carnage in financial markets. In 2020, Coronavirus is impacting both the demand and the supply side of the fundamental equation, for now.

As we are facing an unprecedented period in the world, market dislocations could become the norm rather than the exception. While demand for all industrial commodities has evaporated over the past weeks, the price of copper bounced on supply concerns. Even if copper rallies further, share prices for copper producers could fall as they cannot extract the metal from mines to take advantage of the price bounce. In another example of Murphy’s Law in the current environment, the plunge in oil and energy prices is lowering the cost of production for copper and other commodities. However, if the mines cannot operate, the companies cannot take advantage of the lowest crude oil prices in decades.

A sign of weak demand in the copper market

Perhaps the most significant sign of demand evaporation in the copper market is the latest data on inventories.

Source: LME/RMB

The chart shows that stockpiles of copper on the London Metals Exchange rose fork 160,000 metric tons in late February to 260,825 tons as of April 16, a rise of 63%.

Source: COMEX/RMB

In COMEX warehouses, copper stocks rose from 27,404 metric tons on March 18 to 40,443 last week, a rise of 47.6%. The increase in copper inventories is a sign of the decline in demand for the red metal.

FCX shares have plunged, but copper producers may undergo a period where traditional correlations do not work

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) shares correlate well with the price of copper over time. The price of May copper futures on COMEX fell from $2.8930 on January 16 to a low of $1.9725 on March 19 or 31.8%. Copper than recovered to the $2.30 level on April 16, a rise of 16.6% from the low.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FCX shares dropped from $13.63 to $4.82 per share or 64.6% and recovered to $8.34 or 73%. So far, FCX shares have behaved like a leveraged copper ETF product. Past performance should never be a guide for future expectations. When it comes to FCX and other copper producers, the current period could yield more than a few surprises.

The decline in copper production, government stimulus programs, low interest rates, and Chinese stockpiling could provide support for the price of copper and send it to higher levels over the coming weeks and months. However, shares of copper producers that suspend operations at mines like FCX could experience a period where historical correlations do not hold.

This risk-off period is a lot different than events of the past. Meanwhile, fewer producing mines and the devaluation of currencies on the back of record levels of stimulus could lead to a significant rally in the copper market in the coming years. In 2008, copper may have hit a low at under $1.25 per pound, but by 2011 the price of the nonferrous metal rose to its highest level in history at $4.6495. Those mining companies that survive Coronavirus could benefit in the coming years. I would be a buyer of FCX shares on a scale-down basis leaving plenty of room to add on further price weakness. In 2016, the shares fell to a low of $3.52 with copper at $1.9355 per pound. The low in 2008 was at $7.85, with copper at $1.2475. At over the $8.00 level at the end of last week, I am cautious when it comes to FCX as a long-term investment but would look to buy on further price weakness. Expect the unexpected in the current environment. Dislocations are likely to be the norm rather than the exception over the coming weeks and months. I only look to invest in the strongest companies with leadership positions like FCX, BHP, and RIO in the current environment.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.