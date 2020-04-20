3 High-Yield Stocks I Bought During The Meltdown That Remain A Strong Buy

When these companies overcome short-to-mid-term challenges I am very confident that they will reward long-term dividend investors handsomely with generous dividend income and capital appreciation.

During the meltdown, I invested in a variety of stocks. At least three of those I invested in remain a strong buy and still offer a generous yield and lots of long-term potential.

The markets have recovered tremendously from their 2020 lows and are "only" down around 11% YTD.

Many believed that when the Dow Jones was trading at around 18K this wasn't the bottom and were constantly postmarking the subsequent gains as a bear market rally which will eventually fade and gradually push down markets to new lows.

While that projection could still materialize, even though I personally believe we have seen the worst and are looking forward rather than backward, even today's prices leave some great stocks in buying territory.

The three stocks I am referring to are STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B)(RDS.A) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP).

Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the largest publicly-traded renewable power platforms and yields 4.6%

The yield of Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) is the lowest among the three stocks but it is also the safest.

As markets crashed in March, it took some time to bring down the stock price of this renewable power powerhouse. In early March, the stock was still trading at $53 only $4 below its all-time high but relentless selling over the next two weeks pushed the stock price as low as $30.09.

Data by YCharts

While I wasn't able to pick stocks at the bottom I made various transactions, some too early and some too small but overall, I am very happy about the position I was able to build up at $53.11, $48.5, $49.8, $46.98, $37.53 and $33.13. Obviously, I wish I had bought more in the low and mid $30s but cash is endless for mere mortals like myself.

With its vast portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration and biomass power generating facilities, Brookfield generated stellar 13% FFO growth and continued its streak of double-digit FFO growth.

Source: Brookfield Renewable Partners - Investor Day Presentation

Investment in these energy sources is predicted to accelerate strongly with even the lowest estimate shattering the already growing investment volumes over the most recent years.

Brookfield has the scale and capacity to invest strongly into major renewable technologies with storage potentially becoming the most important one over the next years and decades.

It is not clear how the COVID-19 pandemic could impact Brookfield's business given that its business model is to generate renewable power from its various assets located around the world covering different sources of energy and then selling that to its customers often based on long-term contracts offering significant downside protection. There haven't been any news from BEP other than that it sealed the TerraForm Power merger deal whereby BEP agrees to acquire all outstanding shares which will create a pure-play renewable power platform with $50B in total assets and over $1B in FFO.

There haven't been any news on COVID-19 infections at BEP's properties or any slow down in production which I consider to be a great news. Brookfield has demonstrated that it can operate and deliver strong results through all kinds of economic cycles and this one should be no different. The product it provides will likely be demanded for as long as modern civilization exists but certainly for the next decades, and even if there are notable decreases in FFO Brookfield's financial strength should still allow the company to operate in today's uncertain environment and continue to invest in further growth projects to enhance its portfolio and generate shareholder returns.

Brookfield Renewable also offers a safe and growing distribution. Over the last couple of years, the distribution has been growing at an around 5% clip and this sort of pace is expected to continue as Brookfield is working towards its goal of achieving a 70% FFO-based payout ratio.

Long term, it is targeting to raise distribution by 5-9% which at the top end would represent very strong growth in income for an investor and given the outstanding opportunity this market offers, I am very confident that long term in that case could easily represent a few decades

STORE Capital Corporation is a first-class triple-net lease REIT boasting an 8.2% Yield

(Source)

STORE Capital's stock price chart has been hit extremely hard with the stock dropping below its IPO price and dropping like a rock amid the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

In 2020, the stock's trading range has been covering every price between $13 and almost $41.

I have entered into my position in STORE Capital at $15.2 in mid-March and added to it last week at $16.3. It is a very small position but one I am keen on extending.

The unprecedented meltdown in its stock price is something not very common at all for a triple-net lease REIT. This business model is generally seen as stable and predictable and relatively recession-resistant given that properties are leased to tenants with long-term horizons and built-in rent escalators. The delta between funding/financing costs and the rental income are usually the REIT's profit before its own expenses and this simple business model has massively rewarded REIT investors over decades.

While STORE only IPO'ed in 2014 its history dates back much further all the way back into 1981 and thus it is a company which has evolved over decades as it pioneered to introduce capital via sale-leaseback transactions.

The company is widely diversified across 2,500 properties in the U.S. and boasts an over 99% occupancy rate. While diversification is great, in times of a pandemic which shuts down businesses across industries and sectors up and down the country, it hardly matters. Over 30% of STORE's base rent in its largest business segment, Service, is derived from businesses directly affected by the lockdown such as restaurants, health clubs and movie theaters.

(Source: STORE Capital Investor Presentation)

While there are many signs pointing toward the fact that the federal government will be able to support small businesses with more financial assistance and some states slowly opening up in a phased approach there will certainly be a lot of short-term pain, in the best case, for STORE's tenants and STORE itself. In a recent call, management discussed the prevailing uncertainty for many of its tenants and as a result Fitch revised STORE Capital's rating outlook from stable to negative citing the following:

The non-payment of rental obligations due to store closures and a slowdown in business activity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on STOR's near-term credit profile. The company received approximately 65% of rent due for the month of April, reaching agreements to defer approximately one-third of revenue with a small portion of revenue still under negotiations.

Source: fitchratings.com

To put it differently, that means that around 35% of STOR's rental revenue for April was not received causing STOR to turn to rent deferrals but not rent reductions, at least as of today.

It could very well be the case that at least as long as those businesses able to reopen won't operate at normal capacity STOR will have to agree to rent reductions. A restaurant which is able to pay the rent at 90% capacity, may not be able to do so at 50% or even less if this is what physical distancing will mean in practice. It would also not be wise for STOR to terminate its tenants if they can't pay the rent since that could destroy its reputation and finding a new tenant willing and able to pay the current rent would be incredibly difficult anyway.

As such there is a lot of at least short-term pain but STOR itself has sufficient liquidity and its dividend is still well-protected based on the 70% payout ratio they reported in 2019. Given their tremendous dividend track record, it could very well be the case that they may temporarily allow the payout ratio to exceed 100%. The likelihood of them suspending the dividend for a quarter or two I consider to be moderate. The chance of them going bankrupt I consider to be very low given their first-class properties and the backing of Berkshire Hathaway with its almost 10% stake.

Royal Dutch Shell is coping with a dual Black Swan event of collapsing demand and soaring supply and is yielding 10.9%.

Source: Edie.net - all image courtesy remains

My stake in this oil major is among the top 10 holdings and among the top 5 in terms of dividend income. The stock has sold off massively and even briefly dipped below the $20 mark which at that time was an almost 20% yield. That was way over the top and as such the stock rallied strongly ever since but is still down 43% YTD.

Data by YCharts

An unprecedented dual supply and demand shock has hit Shell, the oil majors and the entire energy sector very hard. While management has witnessed sharp swings in the oil prices in the past as well, most recently during the global oil glut between 2014-2016, these events did not feature the same magnitude of a simultaneous drop in demand and increase in supply.

Shell has been strengthening its financial fortress to weather the storm by making several moves:

Cutting FY2020 Capex by around $5 billion to $20 billion.

Launching a divestment program of more than $10 billion in assets.

Suspending the share buyback program.

Reducing operational costs by $3-4 billion p.a. over the next 12 months.

The supply side of the oil price shock was caused by Russia and Saudi Arabia waging an extremely costly pricing war to squeeze out shale producers and as with every war, there were no winners apart from consumers happy about ultra-low gas prices. The U.S. energy sector was tumbling with almost all energy stocks dropping 50% or more this year while oil capacity onshore and offshore was reaching the maximum. Finally, after weeks of turmoil in the sector, the recently crafted oil deal among OPEC+ will at least slash global output by about 10% which also helped oil prices, though not for too long.

While a 10% reduction in global oil supply is massive it simply may not be enough when demand is collapsing to a much higher extent, albeit hopefully only temporarily. Now that more and more countries or states around the world are starting to reopen and also resume production, it will be key to monitor how quickly oil demand will rebound although it will take many, many months for oil demand to reach pre-pandemic levels given that the entire tourism and travel sector will probably be one of the last things to return to normal.

That's why Shell is yielding over 10% but its strong financial position should allow the company to overcome this big challenge while still maintaining the dividend. I believe that Shell will do whatever it takes to maintain the dividend, just as it has done during other major crises like WW2. And even in the unlikely case that the dividend will be suspended which would require a real prolonged doomsday scenario situation, I am very confident that those buying at today's level will receive generous dividend income over the next years and decades.

Investor takeaway

All three stocks have dropped significantly even though BEP's stock price is roughly only where it was at the beginning of the year but that is simply testament to the resilience and strength of its business model in good and in bad times.

When these companies overcome short-to-mid-term challenges I am very confident that they will reward long-term dividend investors handsomely with generous dividend income and capital appreciation even if there is reasonable concern that at least two of them, Shell and STORE Capital, may have to temporarily alter their dividend policy in order to preserve cash in times of highest uncertainty.

Submitted April 20, 2020 before market open; BEP @ $46.95, STOR @ $16.96, RDS.B @ $34.43.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP, RDS.B., STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.