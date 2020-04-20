5 Dividend Stocks On My Bear Market Watch List

My five watch list stocks are all companies that have been too richly priced and low yielding to buy - until recently.

A note on the current, unprecedented expansion of the money supply and inflation: Is it on the way yet? Or will disinflation continue?

While I normally highlight "buy today" recommendations in my weekly "5 Dividend Stocks" article, this week I'll be taking a look at 5 stocks on my bear market watch list.

Introduction

In a normal week, I would be highlighting five dividend stocks that are currently good buys. There are some good buys available out there, but this week, I'm doing something a little different. This week, I'll be looking at five dividend stocks that I do not (yet) own but would very much like to, at the right price.

But first, a brief update on the underlying factors driving these dramatic market movements.

Uncharted Waters (Or "Inflation: Are We There Yet?")

The size and swiftness of the government response to the economic shutdown has never been seen before. It has me and many others thinking about whether this massive money creation will (eventually) cause a new uptrend in inflation. The more I think about it, the less I think it will.

For a while now, I've held the view that money creation that is more or less directly put into the hands of consumers via something like a universal basic income would be inflationary. But when money creation is directed toward the financial system, it ends up being asset inflationary - that is, lifting the prices of risk assets.

Expansion of the money supply does not, in itself, necessarily amount to inflation as measured by the CPI. That's consumer inflation. Expanding the money supply does not necessarily produce consumer inflation for two related reasons: what the newly created money is spent on, and the mechanism by which it enters the economy.

Note that the majority of the digital money created by the Fed in the last month and a half has been pumped into the financial system. It was purchased from a select number of member banks, and those member banks then have some discretion in what they do with the cash proceeds. Mostly, they keep that cash on their books as reserves, far above and beyond the amount that they are actually required to hold.

Van Hoisington and Lacy Hunt of Hoisington Investment Management Company write in their Q1 2020 Review & Outlook:

In the two-week accounting period for reserve requirements in late March, the banks held $2.1 trillion of excess reserves and $203 billion of required reserves. We expect total (or excess) reserves of the depository institutions to move dramatically higher as the Fed executes further rounds of security purchases. Use of these reserves will depend, as they always have, on the bank lender reaching a deal with the bank borrower.

In other words, the Fed can increase banks' liquidity via security purchases, but they can't force banks to turn around and lend out that excess cash. During bad economies, especially when various government actors are providing largely indiscriminate loans, banks tighten their underwriting standards and reduce total lending. This mostly prevents the newly created money from the Fed from seeping out of the banking system into the real economy.

But it does have an indirect on asset prices. By reducing the supply of safe yields (Treasuries and agency-backed MBSs), the Fed's asset purchases naturally lead to yield-chasing. Demand for the safest income keeps prices high and yields low, spurring investors to go further out on the risk spectrum to attain more attractive returns. Compare the yield of the 30-year Treasury bond to that of the S&P 500 (SPY), for instance. Stocks yield more.

That is why stocks have risen so sharply even in the midst of a poor economy that is mostly shut down due to COVID-19. Financial journalists need to come up with compelling narratives for why stocks rise or fall on any given day, and thus, we find stories asserting that stocks are rising because of hopes for a COVID-19 medical treatment. Or for a speedy reopening of the economy.

What about skyrocketing unemployment? Or surging debt loads? Or the increasing awareness that the economic recovery is not going to be fast and V-shaped, but rather slow and arduous as it always is coming out of a recession? Unprecedented monetary support of financial markets is fueling any positive narrative for stocks, while suppressing any negative narratives.

The stock selloff largely came before the Fed's asset purchases really ramped up, and the rapid rally happened during the ramp-up. Two trillion dollars of digital money creation in the past month and a half is about the same as was created in six years during the first few QE periods after the Great Recession. This is unprecedented support for risk assets.

Will the bear market rally enjoyed over the past few weeks bounce off of resistance and retest its low? Or, will monetary expansion prevail over economic reality and continue fueling a V-shaped recovery in stocks? I won't pretend to know. What I would like to be the case is the retest of lows scenario, because I still have ample cash to put to work. But I fear that the Fed's massive money creation is, and will continue to be, asset inflationary - in other words, that it will cause risk asset prices to rise more than they otherwise would - without being CPI inflationary.

The following are five high-quality dividend stocks that I would like to own if Mr. Market does retest his lows and give me another chance to pick them up at attractive prices.

1. Prologis (PLD)

Prologis is the largest player in a burgeoning but less-discussed growth space: warehouse and distribution center real estate. Of course, many investors are well aware of this company and its robust growth prospects, which is why the stock tends to trade at a rather high price/FFO multiple. Currently, that valuation metric sits at 20.3x.

This is not without good reason. Prologis is the 800-pound gorilla among logistical real estate, counting Amazon (AMZN), UPS, FedEx (FDX), and Home Depot (HD) among its top tenants.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

The REIT has over 5,000 tenants in total, operating in both the business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment spaces. Though North America is its largest market, it also boasts a growing presence in Europe and Asia.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

Rental revenue, core funds from operations, and adjusted FFO have grown nicely over the last five years, a period of time that has seen tremendous growth in e-commerce.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

Prologis enjoys strong same-store cash NOI growth of ~4.5%, high occupancy of 96.5%, huge fixed charge coverage of over 12.5x, and low net debt at 3.47x EBITDA. By virtually any measurement, Prologis is financially strong and operates in as much of a growth industry as is possible for commercial real estate.

Dividend growth has averaged around 8% in the last three years and 10% in the last five. If one could buy the stock at a 3.12% starting yield ($74 per share), and assuming the dividend grew at an average annual pace of 9%, one would enjoy a 10-year yield on cost of 7.39%. That meets my threshold of at least a 7% 10-year YoC for high-quality stocks.

If the stock price falls below $65 per share again, it'll be time to back up the truck.

2. Eaton Corp. (ETN)

Eaton Corporation, based in Ireland, is an industrial company that makes a wide array of electrical machinery and equipment components. Around two-thirds of sales in 2019 came from electrical products and electrical systems & services. Its customers are in government, industry, construction, utilities, renewable energy, agriculture, oil & gas, mining, trucking, personal vehicles, and aerospace, among others.

The company also has valuable exposure to the growing trend of electric vehicles, an area in which it has been investing heavily for the future. Eaton even started a new business segment (made up of parts of other segments) in 2018 called "eMobility," focused on both electric heavy trucks and personal vehicles. While the company hasn't yet gotten its products into the current lines of EVs being produced, it has signed contracts to supply parts for vehicles coming onto the market in the next few years.

Eaton is refocusing on its core business of electricity in 2020. The company sold off two segments (Lighting for $1.4 billion and Hydraulics for $3.3 billion) and acquired three bolt-on assets in Electrical and Aerospace for $1.2 billion. This should benefit the company in the long run, as those two segments were lower margin businesses compared to Electric's and Aerospace's high teens operating margins.

Hopefully, these moves will rejuvenate revenue growth, which has stagnated since 2015:

After the stock's selloff, it has become much more attractive when compared to operating cash flow, though the stock got much cheaper during the Great Recession.

Free cash flow rose 20% from 2018 to 2019, despite a lackluster year for sales. Management expects free cash flow of $2.9 billion (midpoint of guidance) in 2020, which would be only a very slight uptick from 2019's $2.87 billion. Even if FCF falls significantly short of guidance, Eaton should still be able to cover its dividend comfortably, as it has done since at least 2007:

In the last five years, Eaton has raised its dividend at a CAGR of 7.7%. Analysts expect the electrical giant to have a bad year this year, with -24% earnings growth. But earnings are expected to bounce back thereafter, clocking in 5.82% average annual growth over the next five years. Compare this to the previous five years' average of 6.17%. Averaging the two, let's assume earnings growth averages 6% over the next ten years and dividend growth comes in at 7%.

If this holds true, then buying in at today's 3.68% starting yield would result in a 10-year YoC of 7.24%. That's a nice YoC projection, but to be even more conservative and assume a 6% average annual dividend growth rate, what price would one need to buy to get a 7% 10-year YoC? That would require buying in at $74.65 per share, or a starting yield of 3.91%.

Snap-on is a toolmaker that makes high-quality power tools, basic hand tools, and storage & diagnostic equipment. The company sells these products to individuals, industrial customers, and automotive repair shops. Note that, typically, during recessions, consumers put off big-ticket purchases such as new vehicles, and as such require more repairs to be done on their older cars. This is a boon to auto shops, which, in theory, could in turn be a boon to Snap-on.

Over the last twenty years, the trajectories of revenue and EPS growth have been pretty similar, which I like. It tells me that Snap-on has a strong, reliable business model that has been working for a long time and should, presumably, continue to work into the future.

That isn't to say the company is non-cyclical. As you can see from the charts above, both revenue and EPS take hits during recessions. New tools or tool-related equipment aren't high on people's spending priorities when finances are tight.

Even so, there is a lot to like about Snap-on:

Extremely low debt. The company's net debt-to-capital ratio sits at 22.1% (compared to 2018's 24.2%), and net debt-to-EBITDA is 0.91x. Interest coverage is slightly above 20x.

Very high free cash flow yield of 8.7%, compared to a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Management is not enamored with share buybacks as a way to generate EPS growth. In fact, Snap-on has only recently engaged in buybacks at all, and only to a relatively small degree. In the last three years, shares outstanding have been reduced by 5%. I love companies that prioritize low debt and balance sheet strength over buybacks.

Though return on invested capital is cyclical, Snap-on generates strong ROIC in the mid-teens, having found ways to raise returns even higher than before the Great Recession.

And the stock looks very cheap right now. Perhaps not quite as cheap as the Great Recession as of now, but still very attractive for a long-term investment.

Though analysts expect this year's earnings to be poor at -17% YoY, they expect the next five years to be much better for Snap-on: 10% annualized growth, only a little lower than the last five years' 12%.

Though Snap-on has raised its dividend at a 12.6% annual pace over the last ten years, I don't necessarily expect the same over the next ten. The payout ratio based on free cash flow currently sits around 38%, which, combined with extremely low debt, gives the company ample room for dividend growth when a normal economy resumes. Assuming 8% average annual dividend growth over the next decade, buying in at today's 3.65% dividend yield would result in a 10-year YoC of 7.88%.

But what if one bought in at the 4% starting yield ($108 per share), which was attainable just a few trading days ago? The same dividend growth rate of 8% annually would render a whopping 8.64% 10-year YoC.

4. Unilever (UN, UL)

Regardless whether one is familiar with Unilever, most people around the world are likely familiar with at least one or two of its brands. The consumer packaged goods company operates three main business segments: Beauty & Personal Care (Axe, Dove, Suave, TRESemme, Clear, Vaseline, Lux, Rexona, et. al.), Foods & Refreshment (Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Hellmann's, Lipton, Knorr, Magnum, Olly, et. al.), and Home Care (Surf, Sunlight, Omo, Dirt Is Good, Cif, Persil, et. al.).

One thing I particularly like about Unilever is its emerging markets exposure, which accounts for about three of every five dollars generated by the company. Emerging markets like India offer a longer growth runway than the slow-growing populations of developed countries.

Source: CAGNY 2020 Unilever Presentation

Another differentiating factor for Unilever is that the company has managed to produce returns on invested capital in the high teens for many years now, quite a feat for a consumer staples company, especially one that is constantly acquiring new brands and integrating them into the portfolio.

Source: CAGNY 2020 Unilever Presentation

Last year was a good one for Unilever. Revenue was up 2.9%, EPS by 5.8%, and the operating margin expanded. Net debt-to-EBITDA stood at 1.9x at the end of 2019.

Source: CAGNY 2020 Unilever Presentation

Unilever is also tapping into a few strong growth trends, including luxury beauty and skin care products, as well as health and nutritional supplements. This should help to continue the company's long record of growth.

The dividend has grown steadily over time (5.3% 10-year CAGR in USD), although there is some fluctuation from year to year in terms of the dollar payout to American investors due to the company being based in the Netherlands and selling products in different currencies around the world. At a 61% payout ratio, Unilever's dividend looks quite safe and likely to continue growing for many years to come.

If one could buy shares of Unilever at a starting yield of 4.15% (12.8% below the current price), assuming a 5.5% average annual dividend growth rate, one would end up with a 10-year yield on cost of 7.09%.

5. Ingredion (INGR)

Ingredion is a global producer and provider of various ingredients, with an emphasis on starches and sweeteners. The company has also taken some steps to tap into stronger-growing areas like plant-based proteins such as pea protein isolate and low-sugar or sugar-free sweeteners such as stevia.

While animal proteins and high fructose corn syrup (the latter of which has traditionally been a big product category for INGR) will likely continue to be consumed for a long time to come, having exposure to the smaller, faster-growing ingredient types makes the company more attractive. It gives the assurance that management is thinking about and planning for the future.

Source: CAGNY 2020 Presentation

In the next several years, as consumers continue to try new products from grocery stores and eventually return to restaurants, these growth categories are expected to generate significant sales growth for INGR, which should more than offset some sales erosion in products like high fructose corn syrup.

Source: CAGNY 2020 Presentation

Over the next three years, management is aiming to expand these growth categories from 30% of sales to around 35%, and from ~44% of operating income to 55%. In other words, these growth areas should prove to be higher-margin businesses, as consumers are willing to pay more for these food innovations.

Source: CAGNY 2020 Presentation

Ingredion enjoys a strong balance sheet, with an investment grade credit rating and a fairly low (1.7x net debt-to-EBITDA) debt load.

Source: CAGNY 2020 Presentation

While cash flows could be slightly depressed this year due to a dip in restaurant sales, INGR can afford to lose about $200 million in operating cash flow with the dividend remaining protected. Management expected to pay out only 46% of free cash flow in 2020, though that payout ratio will almost certainly spike higher.

Source: CAGNY 2020 Presentation

Prior to COVID-19, management expected EPS for 2020 to come in between $6.48 and $7.10. If EPS comes in on the low end of that range, the payout ratio for this year based on earnings will be 38.8%.

Ingredion has raised its dividend at a CAGR of 8.4% over the last five years. Let's assume the company can continue raising by 8% per year, on average, over the next decade. Buying in at a starting dividend yield of 3.25% ($77.50 per share) would render a 10-year YoC of 7.02%. I'd prefer to buy shares at a lower price (higher starting yield) than that, but that is the highest price I'd be willing to pay.

