Coherus Biosciences: Worth The Risks

Based on the company being undervalued today and growing in value at 13.5% annually, I expect the stock doubling in value over the next 3-4 years.

Given the resiliency of the healthcare sector in terms of economic uncertainty, I want to continue to expand my portfolio in this sector, particularly where I feel confident about the future growth years from now. This leads me to the world of biosimilars and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS). Coherus has an interesting valuation profile, trading at 6x revenues and only 8x forward earnings before the coronavirus pandemic. This is due to a wide range of risks associated with future profitability. But even after accounting for those risks, Coherus looks to be undervalued today and will be a winning stock due to its industry tailwinds, near-term product innovation, and ability to quickly grow market share.

Source: Company’s website

Why Coherus Was Trading At 6x Revenue (And Should Be Higher)

Coherus is a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company that focuses on creating biosimilars. The age of biosimilars taking over biologics has been anticipated since the beginning of the 21st century. That expectation has been there due to the cost-efficiency offered by biosimilars when it comes to their biologics counterparts. Combine this with the many biologics that will be coming off patent protection over the coming years, and you get the biosimilars industry expecting to grow annually by 34.2% through 2025.

Even though Coherus has was founded in 2010, the company’s success in 2019 was unprecedented. The company literally had zero dollars in revenue in 2018 and grew to over $350 million from the successful launch of their first biosimilar, UDENYCA. Healthcare on the Move already does an excellent job detailing how Coherus was able to grow UDENYCA to 20% of the Pegfilgrastim market as well as Coherus’ biggest market opportunity in Immunology 3-4 years from now in a recent article, so I won’t spend too much time here. Instead, I’m going to focus on the increase in market share for UDENYCA from here, as well as the two biosimilars Coherus plan to bring to market in the next year (Avastin and Lucentis).

Source: Coherus Biosciences JP Morgan 2020 Healthcare Conference Presentation

With UDENYCA, Coherus was able to gain 20% in market share in one year, taking it away from Neulasta, a biologic for Pegfilgrastim by Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). The quick uptake stemmed from laying the foundation 2 years in advance, gaining 1,000 accounts before product launch. This, combined with a 33% discount to Neulasta, provided the pathway for Coherus to gain market share so quickly. And I expect these gains in market share to continue based on how biosimilars infiltrated the Filgratism market. This means the biosimilars for Neulasta (UDENYCA and Fulphila from Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL)) can take up half of the market share 3-4 years from now. Given UDENYCA’s similar price point to Fulphila combined with better supply chain and support services, I expect UDENYCA to continue to grow market share faster than Fulphila. In fact, I expect UDENYCA to double its market share in the next 3-4 years, essentially doubling revenue in that time frame.

Additionally, Coherus is in the process of bringing two more biosimilars to market, Avastin and Lucentis. Avastin is used for Oncology therapeutics (primarily for lung and colorectal cancer), while Lucentis is used to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in the retina. They acquired the licensing and commercial rights to create biosimilars for both in the US in 2019 from their respective foreign companies and plan to launch both biosimilars sometime in 2021 or 2022.

Since Avastin operates in the Oncology area like UDENYCA and biosimilars are expected to be adopted quickly in Oncology areas, I expect the Avastin biosimilars to gain market share quickly. This biosimilar has also fared well thus far in clinical studies, showing bioanalytical characteristics as the original Avastin. With this analysis, Coherus is hoping the FDA will be able to approve the Avastin biosimilar without clinical trials like UDENYCA to possibly bring it to market by the end of this year. However, even with the expedited process, Coherus will be late to the party, as Amgen and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) already have biosimilars on the market. Because of this, I expect Coherus to only be able to gain minimal market share (5-10%) 1-2 years post-launch. Based on Avastin’s 2018 sales with minimal growth, this could lead to an additional $150-300 million in revenue for Coherus by the end of 2023.

The path for an AMD biosimilar is expected to be a more challenging one, but Coherus believes they are up to the task with Lucentis. The biosimilar filed for FDA approval in December 2019, but the process has been rockier due to delays in the FDA application process. This can lead to the biosimilar not receiving FDA approval until 2021 and lead to a product launch in 2022.

Additionally, the key difference from the Oncology market is the concentration of customers. In Oncology (UDENYCA and Avastin), there are over 2,000 potential accounts. For Lucentis, there are only 400, with 40 accounts almost accounting for half of the market. Given this will be a new market for Coherus, combined with competition from Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) coming to market at the same time, I also expect Coherus to only win minimal market share for their Lucentis biosimilar. Based on Lucentis’ 2019 sales with minimal growth, this could lead to an additional $100-200 million in revenue for Coherus by the end of 2024.

So based on UDENYCA’s continued market share growth and the introduction of Avastin and Lucentis biosimilars, Coherus as a good chance to triple its revenue from $350 million today to over $1 billion in 3-4 years, a 30-40% annual growth rate. This is why Coherus traded at 7x revenue pre-coronavirus and I would argue should be closer to 10x. So why isn’t Coherus trading at a higher price?

And Why Coherus Also Traded At 8x Forward Earnings

Even though Coherus’ 2019 financial results are amazing (95% gross margins, 25% net margins, 60% ROIC, and being FCF positive), these results will be short-lived. R&D costs will rise based on further developing the Avastin and Lucentis biosimilars, plus there are also royalty payments connected to both biosimilars, which will eat into margins. Because of this, I expect negative operating leverage to occur, with profits growing slower than revenue.

There are also unique risks to Coherus. The timing of FDA approvals for Avastin and Lucentis biosimilars may not match Coherus’ 2021 timeline, or could even be rejected outright. Additionally, there is the potential for sales cannibalization here, with Avastin being used as an off-label to replace Lucentis. This is due to Avastin being highly affective against AMD and only cost ~$50 an injection (vs. $2,000 for Lucentis). Given that monthly injections for a year are the typical treatment for AMD, the cost quickly adds up for insurance payors. This could lead to more growth for Avastin, but at the expense of the more profitable Lucentis. Add the $70 million in debt added to the company in 2019, and you got a whirlwind of uncertainty for Coherus’ future profitability prospects.

But with all of that said, this company should not be trading at only 8x forward earnings, as that’s the valuation for a company that’s not expecting to grow profits at all. Although there is a lot of uncertainty around profitability, I am confident that some level of profit growth will happen over the long-term. This is why I see Coherus at a bargain right now, but exactly how much of a bargain?

My Valuation Methodology

Valuation Today

Intrinsic Value Assessment – Undervalued

Using Yahoo Finance’s average EPS estimate for next year and long-term expected growth rate for EPS, as well as the long-term S&P PEG ratio provided by Yardeni, I utilized the PEG ratio to find the right P/E ratio to assess Coherus’ valuation today given expected future growth. Although the average PEG ratio in the market is 1.3x, I will decrease the ratio used to 0.5x due to the number of risks that can affect future profit growth. I estimate the value of Coherus’ stock to be ~$20/share today. As of April 17, 2020, Coherus’ stock price is $16.70, finding the stock to be undervalued by 24%.

Growth in Valuation Tomorrow

To get a sense of how a company will compound shareholder value over time, I look at the three sources of total returns for a stock: shareholder yield (share buybacks and dividends), profit growth, and changes in valuation multiple. I will estimate how they will change over the next 3-5 years.

Shareholder Yield – -5.0%

Coherus’ shares outstanding have increased every year since 2015, although the pace dramatically slowed down once UDENYCA launched. Due to the uncertainty of future free cash flow generation, I expect Coherus to continue to raise cash by offering shares, although closer to the rate experienced over the past 1-2 years. This means I do expect some level of EPS dilution from new shares being offered by the company. Coherus also does not pay dividends.

Profit Growth – 20%

I expect sales to nearly triple in the next 4 years, leading to ~30% annual revenue growth. Due to increased R&D spend and support costs, I also expect profits to grow at a slower pace than revenue and be lumpy. This estimate is also lower than what Yahoo Finance expects from the company.

Change in Multiple – 90% of Today’s Multiple

Given the recent fall in price, the stock’s revenue multiple is at its lowest point in 5 years. However, due to business uncertainty and the high level of competition in the biosimilar space, I believe Coherus’ multiples can go down a little further due to increased bears for the company. To be conservative, I’ll say that multiples can fall another 10% from here. This means I will have to decrease my expected growth in value over time by 10%.

By combining the expected shareholder yield and profit growth, then multiplying it by the expected valuation multiple degradation, I get the expected growth in valuation over time. For Coherus, because I expect some valuation multiple degradation, adding shareholder yield and profit growth together and multiplying it by 90% will yield a 13.5% annualized expected growth in value over the next 3-5 years.

Putting It All Together

The combination of being undervalued today and growing its value in the low teens tomorrow, I see Paycom reaching my annualized return target, expecting the stock to double in value in the next 3-4 years.

What Can Go Wrong

As previously mentioned, the biggest threat to my thesis is the biosimilar competition coming from healthcare giants. Coherus’ success with UDENYCA was unheard of, and I’m betting on Coherus only reaching a fraction of that type of success for Avastin and Lucentis. But there is the possibility of these biosimilars not being able to gain any market share, which would lead to me dramatically revising down my growth estimates. There is also the FDA approval process for these biosimilars, which can potentially be delayed due to the focus on finding answers to the coronavirus. Although this risk will only delay Coherus’ growth, it can lead to negative profitability 1-2 years down the road. Lastly, I expect biosimilars to rapidly take up market share in the first 2-3 years post-launch, then reach a maturation point. If this happens as expected, then Coherus will need to be able to successfully introduce a biosimilar every 2-3 years to keep up with my growth projections. Doing this may grow revenue but could also dramatically increase R&D spend, leading to negative profit growth.

Conclusion

Based on my analysis, I am looking to buy Coherus until the stock reaches $18, which at that point the return potential may not as compelling relative to other opportunities in the market. Based on how the market shakes out, I may continue to add beyond $18, ultimately stopping at $19. I will be eyeing the FDA process for Lucentis and Avastin, as well as keep tabs on if UDENYCA can continue to gain market share. Due to the risks in this stock, I will also keep it as a smaller position in my portfolio. I am also considering expressing my view on Coherus through their recent convertible bond offering with a call option on the stock at $26/share through 2026.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHRS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.