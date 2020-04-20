Long Value, Short Growth

As a result of a combination of fundamental outperformance and relative price weakness, the dividend yield on the MSCI World Value index is a record 3.1x higher than the MSCI World Growth index.

Over the past 25 years the Growth has outperformed Value by a factor of 1.7x due entirely to an increase in valuation multiples.

Efforts by policymakers to support the stock market should undermine long-term real GDP growth at the expense of growth stocks while simultaneously supporting lower quality value stocks.

The weak global growth outlook together with efforts on behalf of policymakers globally to support equity markets rather than allowing creative destruction to take place should support value outperformance over the coming years, particularly given the extreme divergence in valuations. The record dividend yield differential between the MSCI World Value index (currently 4.3%) and the MSCI World Growth index (currently 1.4%) highlights the relative upside potential in value stocks.

Fundamental Backdrop Favors Value

We had positioned for value outperformance since the start of the year owing to our weak long-term growth outlook and the huge valuation discount. However, the combination of COVID-19 and the oil price collapse worked against value due to the higher share of energy and financials and lower share of tech stocks in the growth index. Higher levels of short-term debt in the value index also weighed on the ratio given the stress in debt markets.

However, this recent underperformance in value may prove to be the final move before a multi-year reversal. Policymakers globally are doing all they can to prevent corporate bankruptcies and a much-needed restructuring of the economy needed to facilitate strong real GDP growth. Efforts to support stock prices via government bond, and, more recently, corporate bond purchases are likely a prelude to outright equity purchases. These efforts should undermine long-term real GDP growth at the expense of growth stocks while simultaneously supporting lower quality value stocks.

As explained here, even assuming the coronavirus lockdowns come to an end in a few months, it will likely take years for the U.S. economy to recover its 2019 peak. In the best-case scenario, the U.S. economy will follow a similar recovery path as during the Global Financial Crisis, recovering its 2019 real GDP peak by 2024. With U.S. stocks representing over 60% of the MSCI World, weak U.S. growth provide a major headwind to growth stocks.

MSCI World Value Discount Is Extreme

Over the past 25 years the MSCI World Growth index has outperformed the MSCI World Value index by a factor of 1.7x, meaning a 2.1% annual outperformance in price term. However, the outperformance has been entirely driven by the increase in the multiples that investors are willing to pay relative to value stocks. The chart below shows the breakdown in performance between the MSCI World Value and MSCI World Growth indices.

Breakdown of Performance Between MSCI World Growth and MSCI World Value

Source: Bloomberg

As a result of a combination of fundamental outperformance and relative price weakness, the dividend yield on the MSCI World Value index is a record 3.0x higher than the MSCI World Growth index, while the spread between the two is 2.9pp. This means that assuming no valuation change, the growth index would have to see dividends grow by 2.9% faster than value stocks in order to outperform.

MSCI World Value Vs. MSCI World Growth, Dividend Yield, %

Source: Bloomberg

The MAGA 4 Face A Rapid Revenue Slowdown

The outperformance of growth stocks over value stocks has been driven primarily by the performance of MAGA stocks - Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon - which make up almost 20% of the MSCI World Growth index. These four companies are likely to continue making huge profits over the coming years but in terms of growth it will be difficult for them to continue outstripping nominal GDP. As John Hussman explains:

Investors should, but rarely do, anticipate the enormous growth deceleration that occurs once tiny companies in emerging industries become behemoths in mature industries. You can’t just look backward and extrapolate.

His accompanying chart shows the revenue growth rates of several extraordinary growth companies that have reached a mature level of market penetration: Microsoft, Cisco, Intel, Oracle, IBM, Dell and Wal-Mart. The chart shows how growth rates are a rapidly decreasing function of market penetration.

Revenue Growth Vs. Market Penetration

Source: Hussman Funds

The market capitalization of the MAGA stocks is currently a combined USD4.3trn, which is just slightly below the capitalization of the entire MSCI World Financials index. Despite similar market values, the book value of the financials is almost 14x larger. We have little doubt that the MAGA 4 will see much faster revenue and profit growth over the long term relative to global financials, but we also think investors are overly bullish in their projections.

Market Cap and Book Values of Global Financials Vs. MAGA 4

Source: Bloomberg

Downside Risks Are Tilted Towards Growth Stocks

As explained above, the 2.9pp dividend yield differential means that the growth index would have to see dividends increase by 2.9pp faster than the value index in order to outperform. However, the greatest risk facing growth stocks comes from an increase in the required rate of real return. As explained here, the long-term required rate of return on U.S. stocks has averaged 6.5%. If we apply this to the MSCI World Growth index and assume that dividends grow by 0.5% over the long term in line with U.S. growth, this would imply a 70% price decline.

