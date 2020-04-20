Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/17/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/17/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Myovant Sciences (MYOV);

Five Point Holdings (FPH), and;

Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

KeyCorp New (KEY);

Immunovant (IMVT);

Trecora Resources (TREC), and;

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

ZAGG Inc. (ZAGG);

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS);

Walmart (WMT);

Workday (WDAY);

Progressive Corp. (PGR);

ServiceNow (NOW);

Etsy Inc. (ETSY);

BlackRock (BLK), and;

Anthem Inc. (ANTM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII);

GameStop (GME), and;

Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Tallgrass Energy (TGE).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Blackstone Infrastructure Assoc BO Tallgrass Energy TGE JB* $3,429,687,808 2 Roivant Sciences BO Immunovant IMVT JB* $15,000,004 3 Luxor Capital BO Five Point Holdings FPH B $2,241,330 4 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $1,478,372 5 Gorman Christopher M PR, COO, DIR KeyCorp New KEY B $1,036,000 6 Spilman Robert H Jr CB, CEO Bassett Furniture Industries BSET B $205,850 7 Sherman George E Jr CEO, DIR GameStop GME B $112,910 8 Terino Edward DIR ZAGG Inc. ZAGG B $103,518 9 Bilden Philip M DIR Huntington Ingalls Industries HII AB $99,940 10 Quarles Patrick D CEO, DIR Trecora Resources TREC AB $85,424

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kapito Robert PR, DIR BlackRock BLK S $42,355,172 2 Intl Value Advisers BO Net 1 UEPS Technologies UEPS S $15,239,004 3 Lore Marc E VP Walmart WMT AS $10,924,618 4 Luddy Frederic B DIR ServiceNow NOW AS $7,700,496 5 Vivo Capital VIII BO Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX S $5,106,752 6 McCarthy Gloria M VP Anthem Inc. ANTM AS $4,558,680 7 Grimes Scott D CEO, DIR Cardlytics CDLX AS $3,246,542 8 Sisco Robynne PR, CFO Workday WDAY AS $3,188,902 9 Wilson Frederick R DIR Etsy Inc. ETSY AS $3,016,474 10 Griffith Susan Patricia CEO, DIR Progressive Corp. PGR AS $2,713,831

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

