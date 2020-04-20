Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/17/20

Includes: BSET, CRNX, FPH, IMVT, KEY, MYOV, TREC
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/17/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV);
  • Five Point Holdings (FPH), and;
  • Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • KeyCorp New (KEY);
  • Immunovant (IMVT);
  • Trecora Resources (TREC), and;
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • ZAGG Inc. (ZAGG);
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Workday (WDAY);
  • Progressive Corp. (PGR);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • Etsy Inc. (ETSY);
  • BlackRock (BLK), and;
  • Anthem Inc. (ANTM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII);
  • GameStop (GME), and;
  • Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Tallgrass Energy (TGE).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Blackstone Infrastructure Assoc

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

JB*

$3,429,687,808

2

Roivant Sciences

BO

Immunovant

IMVT

JB*

$15,000,004

3

Luxor Capital

BO

Five Point Holdings

FPH

B

$2,241,330

4

Sumitomo Chemical

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

AB

$1,478,372

5

Gorman Christopher M

PR, COO, DIR

KeyCorp New

KEY

B

$1,036,000

6

Spilman Robert H Jr

CB, CEO

Bassett Furniture Industries

BSET

B

$205,850

7

Sherman George E Jr

CEO, DIR

GameStop

GME

B

$112,910

8

Terino Edward

DIR

ZAGG Inc.

ZAGG

B

$103,518

9

Bilden Philip M

DIR

Huntington Ingalls Industries

HII

AB

$99,940

10

Quarles Patrick D

CEO, DIR

Trecora Resources

TREC

AB

$85,424

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kapito Robert

PR, DIR

BlackRock

BLK

S

$42,355,172

2

Intl Value Advisers

BO

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

UEPS

S

$15,239,004

3

Lore Marc E

VP

Walmart

WMT

AS

$10,924,618

4

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$7,700,496

5

Vivo Capital VIII

BO

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

CRNX

S

$5,106,752

6

McCarthy Gloria M

VP

Anthem Inc.

ANTM

AS

$4,558,680

7

Grimes Scott D

CEO, DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

AS

$3,246,542

8

Sisco Robynne

PR, CFO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$3,188,902

9

Wilson Frederick R

DIR

Etsy Inc.

ETSY

AS

$3,016,474

10

Griffith Susan Patricia

CEO, DIR

Progressive Corp.

PGR

AS

$2,713,831

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.