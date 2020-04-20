Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/17/20

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/17/20, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.
----------------------
On Today's Tables
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- KeyCorp New (KEY);
- Immunovant (IMVT);
- Trecora Resources (TREC), and;
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- ZAGG Inc. (ZAGG);
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS);
- Walmart (WMT);
- Workday (WDAY);
- Progressive Corp. (PGR);
- ServiceNow (NOW);
- Etsy Inc. (ETSY);
- BlackRock (BLK), and;
- Anthem Inc. (ANTM).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Tallgrass Energy (TGE).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Blackstone Infrastructure Assoc
|
BO
|
Tallgrass Energy
|
TGE
|
JB*
|
$3,429,687,808
|
2
|
Roivant Sciences
|
BO
|
Immunovant
|
IMVT
|
JB*
|
$15,000,004
|
3
|
Luxor Capital
|
BO
|
Five Point Holdings
|
FPH
|
B
|
$2,241,330
|
4
|
Sumitomo Chemical
|
BO
|
Myovant Sciences
|
MYOV
|
AB
|
$1,478,372
|
5
|
Gorman Christopher M
|
PR, COO, DIR
|
KeyCorp New
|
KEY
|
B
|
$1,036,000
|
6
|
Spilman Robert H Jr
|
CB, CEO
|
Bassett Furniture Industries
|
BSET
|
B
|
$205,850
|
7
|
Sherman George E Jr
|
CEO, DIR
|
GameStop
|
GME
|
B
|
$112,910
|
8
|
Terino Edward
|
DIR
|
ZAGG Inc.
|
ZAGG
|
B
|
$103,518
|
9
|
Bilden Philip M
|
DIR
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries
|
HII
|
AB
|
$99,940
|
10
|
Quarles Patrick D
|
CEO, DIR
|
Trecora Resources
|
TREC
|
AB
|
$85,424
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Kapito Robert
|
PR, DIR
|
BlackRock
|
BLK
|
S
|
$42,355,172
|
2
|
Intl Value Advisers
|
BO
|
Net 1 UEPS Technologies
|
UEPS
|
S
|
$15,239,004
|
3
|
Lore Marc E
|
VP
|
Walmart
|
WMT
|
AS
|
$10,924,618
|
4
|
Luddy Frederic B
|
DIR
|
ServiceNow
|
NOW
|
AS
|
$7,700,496
|
5
|
Vivo Capital VIII
|
BO
|
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
|
CRNX
|
S
|
$5,106,752
|
6
|
McCarthy Gloria M
|
VP
|
Anthem Inc.
|
ANTM
|
AS
|
$4,558,680
|
7
|
Grimes Scott D
|
CEO, DIR
|
Cardlytics
|
CDLX
|
AS
|
$3,246,542
|
8
|
Sisco Robynne
|
PR, CFO
|
Workday
|
WDAY
|
AS
|
$3,188,902
|
9
|
Wilson Frederick R
|
DIR
|
Etsy Inc.
|
ETSY
|
AS
|
$3,016,474
|
10
|
Griffith Susan Patricia
|
CEO, DIR
|
Progressive Corp.
|
PGR
|
AS
|
$2,713,831
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?
If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports!
Trials have been turned off to our MarketPlace after we uploaded 2 Historically HUGE Bonus Reports containing all the active, "Significant" insider signals generated during the March Market Madness. They are just too valuable to simply give away to trial users with no intention of subscribing. So Subscribe Now, and be prepared when the market next opens!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.