Occidental Petroleum Is Even More Expensive Relative To Its Reserves Than I First Thought

On an enterprise value to reserve basis, Occidental is no cheaper than several of the oil supermajors, despite being much riskier.

In my recent article "Occidental Petroleum is Surprisingly Expensive Relative to Its Reserves," I compared the company's enterprise value to the value of its underground oil and natural gas reserves. I then made the same comparison for several other large oil companies. Even though Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is much riskier than those companies due to its high debt levels, its enterprise value to reserve value ratio was not much cheaper.

Enterprise value is a good metric to compare to reserves because it represents all the money invested in a company by shareholders and lenders. It is a particularly good metric if the company is at risk of bankruptcy.

This is because in bankruptcy, both shareholders and lenders have a claim on the company's assets, including its reserves. If the assets exceed the company's debt, shareholders will have something left over even after debtholders' claims are satisfied. Thus, the enterprise value should exceed the face value of the company's debt. If the company's asset value exceeds the sum of its debt and its total share price-in other words, the enterprise value-the stock might be cheap. This is because if the company were sold at that asset value, not only would debtholders be paid off, but shareholders would get more than the current share price.

Enterprise value is usually calculated as the sum of market capitalization and net debt. The market cap represents the total common stock investment, while the net debt represents the total debt investment, minus the company's cash. However, if the company also has preferred stock, that preferred stock should also be included in the calculation. This is because enterprise value, again, reflects all the money invested in a company, including preferred stock. In calculating Occidental's enterprise value in that recent article, I left out Occidental's roughly 10 billion dollars in preferred stock. Warren Buffett (BRK.A) (BRK.B) bought this stock to help finance Occidental's August 2019 acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, and I only noticed my omission while writing my follow-up article "A Valuation of Occidental Petroleum Based On Its Three Sources of Value."

Fortunately, including that preferred stock in the calculation doesn't weaken my original thesis. It actually makes it stronger. My original thesis was that the company's enterprise value to reserve value ratio was surprisingly high, and now it's even higher. This article will look at that revised EV/Reserves ratio and compare it to the EV/Reserves ratios of some other integrated oil companies, taking into account the various companies' share price changes in the past three weeks. In doing so, we will see how expensive Occidental Petroleum is now compared to those other companies.

Calculating Occidental Petroleum's Enterprise Value

The Corporate Finance Institute defines enterprise value this way:

Source: "What is Enterprise Value?" Corporate Finance Institute

The Corporate Finance Institute obviously knows much more about Finance than I do. That said, I disagree with part of this definition. Using the market value of debt doesn't make sense to me.

Enterprise value is a particularly useful metric in two situations-in an acquisition or in bankruptcy. In bankruptcy, the goal is to make lenders fully whole. This means paying off their claims up to their face value, not just their market value. Just because $10 million of a company's bonds are trading at a price of $5 million, that doesn't mean bondholders will only be legally entitled to $5 million in bankruptcy. Instead, they are entitled to the full $10 million face value if there are enough assets to meet that obligation.

Similarly, in an acquisition, the acquirer is responsible for paying the acquired company's debts at face value, not their market value. If the company in my last example is acquired, the acquirer will eventually have to pay back all $10 million, even if the debt traded at only $5 million when the company was acquired.

Thus, instead of using the market value of Occidental Petroleum's debt in calculating its enterprise value, I will use the face value, as represented by the value on the company's balance sheet. That results in this calculation:

Occidental Petroleum Enterprise Value Calculation Balance Sheet Value (Millions) Market Capitalization (4/17/20) $12,267 Preferred Stock $9,762 Long Term Debt $38,588 Minority Interest $0 Enterprise Value $60,617

Source: Occidental Petroleum 2019 10-K, TIKR

In another divergence from the Corporate Finance Institute's methodology, I have not subtracted the company's cash in calculating its enterprise value. The standard enterprise value calculation subtracts a company's cash because it assumes that cash is superfluous to its operations and can thus be returned to shareholders or used to pay down debt. However, companies need a minimum amount of cash to fund daily operations. Since Occidental is highly indebted, it is unlikely any of its cash is superfluous. If it was, the company would use it to pay down debt. Thus, I have not subtracted the company's cash in calculating its enterprise value.

Calculating Occidental's Reserves

In my first article about oil companies, I described how a company's proved oil and gas reserves are worth one-third of their market price if they are developed reserves or one-sixth of that price if they are undeveloped reserves. For brevity, I will not go through my sources for these numbers in detail. I will also not go into detail about how to find a company's total reserves and what market price to use. That information is in that earlier article. Additional details about how I have applied this information to Occidental can also be found in my two previous articles about the company.

Here is the comparison between our new enterprise value for Occidental and its reserves, which are valued using both last year's market prices and last Friday's prices:

Proved Developed Oil Reserves (Million Barrels) 1,508 Proved Undeveloped Oil Reserves (Million Barrels) 462 Proved Developed Natural Gas Liquids Reserves (Million Barrels) 547 Proved Undeveloped Natural Gas Liquids Reserves (Million Barrels) 193 Proved Developed Natural Gas Reserves (Billion Cubic Feet) 5,205 Proved Undeveloped Natural Gas Reserves (Billion Cubic Feet) 1,495 4/17/20 Market Prices 12/31/19 Market Prices Oil Market Price (WTI Crude Per Barrel) $18.27 $61.14 Natural Gas Liquids Market Price (38.5% of the Oil Market Price Per Barrel) $7.04 $23.55 Natural Gas Market Price (Henry Hub Per Thousand Cubic Feet) $1.76 $2.09 Total Reserve Value (Millions) $15,592 $44,640 Enterprise Value (Millions) $60,617 Reserve Value as % of Enterprise Value 25.7% 73.6% Enterprise Value to Reserve Value Ratio 3.89 1.36

Source for Prices: U.S. Energy Information Administration (Petroleum and Other Liquids, Natural Gas), Business Insider Natural Gas, OilPrice.com

Based on current prices, Occidental's reserves are surprisingly expensive. Before the recent price collapse, most oil and gas companies had EV/Reserves ratios below 3:

Source: "An Oil Behemoth Is Worth Less Than Its Energy Reserves In the Ground" Bloomberg News July 8th, 2019

This could mean that investors think oil and gas prices will go up soon, lowering Occidental's EV/Reserves ratio. That said, we should look at some of the other major oil companies' EV/Reserves ratios to see if Occidental is expensive compared to them.

Comparing Occidental's EV/Reserves Ratio to That of Other Oil Majors

BP (BP), Chevron (CVX), Total (TOT), and ExxonMobil (XOM) are four of the oil "supermajors," so called because of their size. Though they don't have the high growth rates of some smaller oil and gas companies, they should still have fairly high valuations due to their financial strength and high dividends.

In that context, here are their EV/Reserves ratios compared to that of Occidental Petroleum:

Enterprise Value to Reserve Value (EV/Reserves) Ratio 4/17/20 Market Prices 12/31/19 Market Prices BP* (BP) 3.41 1.32 Chevron (CVX) 4.57 1.77 Total** (TOT) 2.76 1.11 ExxonMobil** (XOM) 3.58 1.38 Average 3.58 1.39 Occidental Petroleum (OXY) 3.89 1.36 Occidental Discount to Average -8.7% 2.2% *A significant portion of BP's reserves in its annual report actually belong to Rosneft, the Russian oil company BP is invested in, and thus are not included in this calculation** Total reports NGLs make up "less than 8.5% of the group's proved developed and undeveloped oil reserves," so for the sake of conservatism, I have assumed 8.5% of the company's oil reserves are NGLs. ***ExxonMobil does not break out its NGL reserves from its overall liquids reserves when reporting developed and undeveloped reserves, but they do break out NGL reserves when reporting all proved reserves. I have assumed ExxonMobil's proportion of NGL reserves as a fraction of all proved liquids reserves applies to both developed and undeveloped reserves. Note: Despite being a supermajor, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) has been excluded from this calculation because the company combines its natural gas liquids reserves with its oil reserves in its annual report. This makes it impossible to value the company's reserves using the same method I have used to value the other companies' reserves. Note 2: Bitumen-derived synthetic oil reserves for all companies have been ignored due to the high oil prices generally needed for them to be profitable.

Source for non-Occidental enterprise values: Seeking Alpha

Despite being much riskier financially than the four supermajors listed here, Occidental Petroleum is actually slightly more expensive as an investment compared to its reserves based on current prices. The company is cheaper when using prices from the end of last year, but only slightly. Either way, there's no discount to compensate investors for the much larger risk they take when investing in Occidental versus the other companies.

Conclusions

When I first compared Occidental Petroleum's EV/Reserves ratio to the EV/Reserves ratios of four of the oil supermajors, I expected Occidental to be much cheaper than its rivals. After all, the company's bonds are currently trading at significantly below their face value, meaning that bond investors think there is a good chance the company will go bankrupt. Instead, even when the company's preferred shares were excluded from its enterprise value, Occidental was only modestly cheaper than the four supermajors.

Even that modest difference disappears when those preferred shares are included. In my earlier article, I noted several reasons for this surprising lack of a discount for Occidental. The most important is probably that some investors hope oil prices will rebound quickly. Not only that, but they hope such a jump will cause the company's stock price to return to its highs of only two months ago. This would let buyers of the company's shares today triple their money, while also letting those who've held on for the past two months recoup their losses.

This might happen. However, those who buy the company's shares today based on that hope risk the permanent loss of their capital if things don't work out. That is a risk I wouldn't want to take.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I only own one share of BP.



The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.