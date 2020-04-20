People's United: Collect A Healthy Dividend And Wait

The company is highly exposed to the hardest hit are of the country of the Coronavirus and investors should be aware of that risk.

Source

People's United Bank (PBCT) is a mid-sized regional bank with $36.1 billion in deposits and $35.2 billion in loans. The bank has been a slow grower but has shown it is able to maintain a safe portfolio that throws off a growing stream of cash. As the bank acquires smaller regional banks, it further becomes a target itself for a larger regional bank that wants to enter the northeast. The shares have traded down to a new 52-week low and recently bounced back just a bit. While they don't offer a great historical return, they do offer an attractive well-covered dividend. Those looking to invest in the financials while producing a stream of income should take a further look into People's United.

Performance

People's United has been a steady performer in the regional banking group. While results don't show outstanding growth and drastically improving metrics, the bank has been improving itself quarter after quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the most recent quarter, the bank saw earnings that beat expectations on both the top and bottom line. Revenue still grew at quite a healthy pace. The bank saw deposits increase around 13% to $43.59 billion in the most recent quarter thanks in part to its acquisition of United Financial. It also saw strong loan growth, thanks in part to the acquisition. Loan growth has been of concern for banks of late. With loans increasing a bit more 9%, the bank can continue to secure an income stream with a higher return down the road.

We can see that People's United has been active in the M&A scene which isn't that common for banks anymore.

Source: Investor Presentation

With the increase in regulations and restrictions on banks after the financial crisis, growing a bank became more of a hassle than it was worth for many. However, People's has found a way to do so increasing its presence and financial soundness at a reasonable rate of return.

Source: Investor Presentation

Looking at a review for 2019 we can see the following.

Source: 10K

The bank reported net income of $1.27 per share. While this is down from last year slightly, it still leave the bank trading at an inexpensive valuation.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company continues to grow its net interest income thanks in part to the acquisitions it has made. Many of these acquisitions were purchased with stock and thus there was an increase in shares outstanding. This has led to the earnings per share not increasing as much as the actual net income.

Below we can see the 2020 goals the company had set.

Source: Investor Presentation

It is safe to say that these goals may not be met due to the recent economic shut down. However, if the company can see a return to growth by the fourth quarter than I fully expect another year of decent earnings despite reserving more funds for potential losses due to delinquent loans. While this headwind may affect the company for the year 2020, investors with a long term time horizon should realize they are able to currently purchase shares trading at 1.1x tangible book value and at 0.7x book value.

The ability to keep loan balances growing at a healthy clip will be important for the bank as it tries to increase earnings.

Source: Investor Presentation

Luckily, as we stated earlier, the bank saw healthy growth in the latest quarter. The company has been making moves to acquire loan growth through smart acquisitions. If the economy opens back up and growth can return to a more normalized level than we can presume the company will go back to acquiring more banks. As we saw in its 2020 plans it wanted to continue to expand in the New York and Boston metro areas.

The company continues to see a decrease in its quarter-over-quarter efficiency ratio.

Source: Investor Presentation

This is a positive for investors as it means the company is getting its costs under control. Investors should continue to watch this metric moving forward to ensure it does not increase once again. The ability of management to drive earnings growth from being a prudent manager of capital is important in driving shareholder returns.

The lower than average charge off rate shows the prudent measures People's takes in giving loans.

Source: Investor Presentation

It will also be seen later why these measures make its dividend one of the safest in the banking sector. The company continues to focus on quality over quantity. While this may slow growth, it ensures its existence.

The company continues to be diversified in which states its loans are allocated to but will see an increase in allocation to Connecticut in the coming quarters.

Source: Investor Presentation

What should be watched is the lucrative New York market. Ensuring continued growth in this area is important as it is a large portion of the portfolio and historically, a large growth contributor. Seeing the sudden slowdown in its multi-family loans in the market is what may be causing downward pressure on the share price. Ensuring growth across its largest markets is very important for investors and seeing the bank take on more risk may be warranted. Typically, the bank's conservative lending standards have been looked upon positively but may continue to affect performance going forward. As the bank makes acquisitions it will find certain loans and customers that perhaps would have not met the standards of PBCT.

Also of particular risk is the fact that the hardest hit area of the country due to the coronavirus is the northeast. If the re-opening is done at a slower pace in this market, the bank could see a more out-sized negative effect on earnings and growth. It could also make the bank see more write downs and higher losses than other diversified regional banks.

The bank does see a particular risk, however, operating exclusively in the northeast market. If continued higher taxes and a lack of wage growth pressure the population to move to lower-taxed states, it could see continued pressure on loan growth and even a decline in deposits. Many of the wealthy individuals who often are the ones investing in real estate and generating the commercial loan growth are being enticed to move outside of the heavier taxed states due to the TCJA.

With a cap on deductible property tax, many of these individuals are now moving south and are probably not coming back. People's United could fight this risk, however. Acquiring a bank with a Mid-Atlantic focus would allow it to capture the rising growth in those states. People's United could also become an acquisition target for southern banks such as BB&T (BBT) or Fifth Third Bank (FITB). As these banks look to grow their reach, an expansion into the north would be made much easier by acquiring a bank with a $6 billion market cap.

Valuation

At this time, many banks are trading at low P/E multiples due to the chance of a massive recession. As it stands, 1 of every 7 capable workers in America are unemployed. As we have already begun to see, there has been a huge slowdown in new loans made across the country especially as people are not shopping for cars, homes, or commercial real estate.

Investors should consider paying more historical valuations instead of assuming growth will continue. Banks should be able to continue to perform steadily, however, I would expect some temporary weakness.

Looking at some valuation statistics, we see the following.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, People's United Bank trades at a discount to its average P/S, P/E, forward P/E, and P/B ratio compared to the last 5 years. Book value is typically a valuation metric investors like to use when purchasing bank stocks as it indicated you're purchasing $1 of assets for $0.63 in this case. Meaning very little premium is being paid for a business beyond its assets and almost no premium for its earnings stream. The P/E ratio is also the lowest it has been beyond 2014 and way below its average of 18.31x. The low ratio in 2018 was partially due to the market sell-off at the end of the year.

Looking at historical yield, we can see if the shares offer an above average dividend at this time.

Source: Yieldchart

Currently shares offer a 6.72% yield. The average for the last 25 years is around 4.11%. Anything above 5.75% has been so rare it hasn't even been recorded.

This coming from a bank who has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years making it a dividend aristocrat.

Source: Investor Presentation

It was one of the few banks who not only maintained its dividend during the financial crisis, but raised it. While the raises are not that great compared to many banks of late, it is good to know the bank is conservative. Based on the most recent earnings, the bank's payout ratio is around 60%. Even if the bank saw a 40% decline in earnings for the next two quarters, it could maintain its payout ratio without borrowing.

Compared to peers, the dividend is strong.

Data by YCharts

Compared to other regional peers, People's offers the lowest forward P/E but not the highest yield or lowest price to book. It is close to being the cheapest on the metrics however. As the bank offers a higher yield than bond alternatives, the stock will continue to be an attractive equity offering.

Conclusion

People's United continues to offer investors a steady performance of slow growth. Limited due to its exposure to a select area, growth may not be the highest compared to peers but it is predictable nonetheless. Investors looking for a higher-yielding bank investment would be treated well by People's United but should not expect the high dividend growth rates given by peers and national banks. People's United is making moves to position itself to see more growth with its recent acquisitions and could continue to expand outside of its region should it see attractive targets.

The company could also become a target itself as it has an attractive deposit base and loan portfolio. Keeping an eye on trends in the region it operates in is important as it could see further pressure on growth due to the population decrease in the areas it operates in. Investors looking for more growth would be advised to look at other banks but those looking for yield would be advised to take a further look at PBCT. The valuation looks fair at this time compared to its own history and its conservative lending practices should leave investors feeling safe in the event of a recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.