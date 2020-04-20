Take A Step Back
Includes: AOIL, BIL, BNO, DBO, DDM, DFVL, DFVS, DIA, DOG, DTO, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DTYS, DXD, EDV, EEH, EGF, EPS, EQL, FEX, FIBR, GBIL, GOVT, GSY, HUSV, HYDD, IEF, IEI, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, NRGD, NRGO, NRGU, NRGZ, OIL, OILK, OILX, OLEM, OTPIX, PLW, PSQ, PST, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RISE, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHO, SCHR, SCHX, SCO, SDOW, SDS, SH, SHV, SHY, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TAPR, TBF, TBT, TBX, TLH, TLT, TMF, TMV, TNA, TQQQ, TTT, TUZ, TWM, TYBS, TYD, TYNS, TYO, TZA, UBT, UCO, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, USAI, USL, USO, USOI, UST, UWM, VFINX, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VOO, VTWO, VUSTX, VV, WTID, WTIU, YGRN, ZROZ
by: Claus Vistesen
Summary
Investors currently seem perturbed by two trends.
Firstly, they are watching the crash in oil prices with part glee, part amazement, if not outright horror, depending on how much skin they have in the game.
The second is that almost everyone seems sceptical about the sustainability, I even dare say “fairness”, of the rally in equities.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.