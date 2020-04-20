Invesco: The 14% Yield Doesn't Look Safe

While the stock is arguably a deep value trading at less than 5x earnings, there's reason to think a dividend cut may happen sooner or later.

"[It's a] really bitter cocktail for an industry that never had to worry about fixed costs, fees or money showing up [...] The entire industry has been caught flat-footed. Nobody saw it coming. That sounds a little glib, but nobody acted to get around the corner first.” - Ben Phillips, strategist of Deloitte Consulting LLP discussing the asset management industry, as quoted here.

Asset manager Invesco (IVZ) has been one of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in recent years; shares are down 75% since early 2018. And it wasn't just the market crash that caused this either - the company had lost half its value through the end of 2019 as investors fretted about a declining industry and a questionable merger. Now, with the market crash and sliding assets under management, the stock has gotten cut in half... again.

That's left it with an eye-catching 14% dividend yield, and plenty of people thinking this is a high-probability turnaround play. And the logic makes sense to a certain degree. In fact, I'd really like to be able to endorse this one, as the stock has gotten decimated, yet there's still a real and highly-profitable business here:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, despite a raging bull market to end the 2010s, Invesco steadily trended lower and lower. With money flowing into passive funds and away from active managers, growth investors fled Invesco shares. Throughout 2018 and 2019, however, the company started to attract dividend investors, as it was one of the highest-yielding stocks in the S&P 500, paying a dividend in the 7% range.

With the stock down another 50% this year, it now yields 14%. So far, the company hasn't announced a dividend cut. And, in fact, it usually hikes the dividend one penny per year for the May payout, so it should be due for another increase:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Of course, given current events, it wouldn't be surprising if Invesco skips the dividend hike (or worse). But given its consistency in the past, and its still highly-profitable business, let's take a closer look.

I Invested In This Movie Before. It Flopped

From the get-go, I should be clear. My thinking on Invesco's merits is inherently clouded by the fact that I participated in a very similar story to Invesco a few years ago. I bought shares in Waddell & Reed (WDR), another asset manager, that was yielding around 9% at the time.

Waddell & Reed was showing roughly stable assets under management (like Invesco until this past quarter), and claimed it had efforts under way to adjust the changing investment landscape. Not all that long after I purchased, there was a big management shake-up. Part of this included, not surprisingly, cutting the dividend. Management said on the conference call at the time:

We also indicated that while the strength of our balance sheet provided us the flexibility to continue to pay our current dividend as we transition our business model, the current management team along with the Board of Directors would continue to evaluate our financial outlook growth and investment opportunities to ensure we are managing our capital return policy effectively. As part of this ongoing process and as indicated in our earnings release we are implementing a new capital return policy. Our board approved a [46% dividend cut]. In conjunction with this dividend adjustment, we also announced our intention to repurchases $250 million of our common stock [...] Additionally, the cash flow savings provides more financial flexibility to fund resources needed to maintain top-flight investment capabilities, provide seed capital for potential new product initiatives, pursue inorganic growth opportunities, and fund accretive share repurchases. In sum, this recalibrated capital return program is supportive of our corporate plan and gives us the ability to execute on our strategy even during times of market stress.

I'd like to note a few key points from Waddell's dividend cut statement. They had the ability to continue paying their higher dividend yield - but they chose not to. They viewed a share buyback as more useful than maintaining an unusually high dividend yield. They also wanted more capital to pursue growth avenues, and they sought to build a cushion for when markets go down.

Obviously I was disappointed by the dividend cut. But surely all that money they saved has been going to good use with the share buyback and growth strategies right?

Data by YCharts

Not so much. While Waddell & Reed has performed better than Invesco, the share buyback and investments in new business only resulted in a flat share price through year-end 2019, and the stock has dropped sharply with the market since then.

This is especially disappointing because the stock market as a whole was soaring over this same period of time. Asset managers like Waddell & Reed and Invesco should have been making way more money simply from their AUM going up thanks to the rising market (in both stocks and bonds). But no, during a raging bull market with a substantial share buyback authorization, these asset managers accomplished nothing for their stock prices.

Invesco Could Copy Waddell's Dividend Cut

Why do companies pay a high dividend yield? Typically, it's either because they want to attract and retain investor capital, or because they have nothing better to do with the money investing it internally. I'd argue neither of these apply to Invesco right now.

They have an active M&A strategy, picking up other managers from time to time. That makes sense, with fees plunging across the industry, folks need to consolidate. However, Invesco doesn't appear to have enough cash flow to both make big acquisitions and fund its unusually high dividend yield. Witness the 2018 Oppenheimer deal, where they issued more than 80 million shares of common stock along with a huge slug of preferred equity.

If you assume Invesco will keep running its business as is, and give out the excess cash flow to investors as dividends and share buybacks, there's a decent bull case. Sure, Invesco (and things it may buy like Oppenheimer) are shrinking assets. But the company regularly made $2+ annually in recent years, so it's at less than 5x that. As long as the business slowly erodes rather than collapsing, you'll do fine in a classic cigar butt-style investment.

I'm not sure Invesco will be willing to go quietly into the night, paying out its remaining robust profits as dividends though. Aggressive deals like the Oppenheimer purchase show an intent to grow or at least re-position the business, rather than letting it slowly fade out as funds keep flowing toward passive managers.

To that point, since 2009, Invesco has more than doubled revenues, yet gross margin and net margins have been roughly flat. Meanwhile, the stock price is down over the past decade, if you bought in April 2010, you'd have paid about $22 per share and be sitting on a substantial loss (not counting dividends). This is truly anemic performance during a fantastic decade for stocks, and I'm skeptical that more M&A will make up for the underlying problems with the business model.

Back to the question - why pay the current dividend out going forward? It certainly isn't supporting the stock price. A dividend cut would hardly drive shares lower at this point. Meanwhile, you have to think management is itching to buy back stock at these depressed levels, or make another deal to shore up its AUM which has slumped thanks to the market crash.

There's also the matter of the balance sheet, which isn't great. On a book value basis, Invesco is selling for less than 50% of book, which sounds nice. Look deeper, however, and you see a huge chunk of the assets are intangibles and goodwill related to past M&A deals that have presumably lost value in recent years. Actual tangible book value is -$13 per share. It's easy to look at the sub-5 P/E ratio and assume they can just keep paying fat dividends for years to come, no problem. But with AUM and profits heading lower, don't forget that creditors (including the large preferred issuance) have higher claims on cash flows.

Would Anyone Notice If Invesco Wasn't Around?

People may point to ETFs as a big silver lining for Invesco. However, I saw this fascinating tweet and CNBC graphic when I was thinking about Invesco stock last fall:

In case you hadn't guessed, Invesco should have appeared on this graphic in the fourth spot with 5% share, and First Trust wouldn't have made the list as it is in fact sixth by ETF assets. Since last November, Invesco has shrunk some more, with ETF assets now sliding under $200 billion.

Here's the latest league table for firms over $10 billion in AUM:

Data as of April 14th. Source: ETF.com

As you can see, ETFs have turned into a winner take nearly all market, with leaders such as Blackrock's (BLK) iShares, Vanguard, and State Street's (STT) SPDR leading the way.

Invesco has enough market share to be in the discussion now, but as CNBC's oversight showed, Invesco is hardly a dominant force in the market place. And, for what it's worth, if you're betting on a dark horse, in the ETF wars, it'd probably be someone like Goldman Sachs (GS) or JPMorgan (JPM) which have a big advantage in terms of being able to place their own label ETFs with their banking clients.

So be careful when you hear bulls saying that ETFs will be Invesco's salvation even as their active products lose share. It's far from certain that Invesco will be a dominant force in ETFs either. Management's moves, such as buying Oppenheimer, suggest that they agree that ETFs aren't enough to get the business growing again either. Particularly with the huge race to the bottom on ETF fees, it's hard to see Invesco's fortunes rebounding without them figuring out some way to get the active products gaining traction.

Invesco: Maybe A Deep Value, Certainly Not A Safe Yield Play Though

Analyst estimates for Invesco still seem reasonably optimistic for 2020 as of this writing. If the consensus is hit, the company would earn nearly $2 per share this year, and be trading at less than a 5x forward P/E:

Source: Seeking Alpha

I'm not sure this will play out though. The company got hammered on assets under management in both February and especially March:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition to having more than $150 billion of AUM disappear, there have also been Invesco-specific problems, such as the Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) mREIT blowing up, which can cause both asset loss and reputational harm:

Data by YCharts

It's looking like a difficult year for Invesco. And since they weakened the balance sheet considerably with the Oppenheimer deal in 2018, I'm not sure how committed they'll be to keeping the outsized dividend. If you're interested in buying the stock as a deep value play, it's not a terrible idea. At less than 5x normalized earnings, if you can get comfortable with their capital allocation and M&A strategy, it could work. As for income investors, however, risk seems squarely to the downside.

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STT, GS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.