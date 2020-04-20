Strategies To 'Buy The Dip': Part 2

After an historic rapid drawdown in stocks, this article continues the process of looking at broadly diversified strategies that have outperformed in previous recoveries.

While the bounce in the S&P 500 (SPY) has produced the best two-week period of gains for stocks in our lifetime, the large cap index is still down 11% year-to-date. Parts of the broad domestic equity markets are still down quite a bit more.

Unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy has helped shore up the rapid decline in share prices, but the ultimate downside in this public heath and economic crisis will be bound by the ability to corral the spread of the virus. Timing the bottom is always a challenge - maybe uniquely so in this current episode - but we do know what strategies have worked the best from previous bottoms when the market has recovered.

In the first part of this series, I showed that simply equal-weighting (RSP) the S&P 500 constituents produced much higher market returns in the year after stocks bottomed than the traditional capitalization-weighted index. Equal-weighting benefits from both its inherent contrarian rebalancing (buying stocks that have underperformed to return to equal-weights and reducing stocks that have outperformed) and its exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

In this article, I am going to focus more directly on the second part of those stated performance drivers - smaller capitalization stocks. In this piece, we will discuss the performance of the S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) versus the S&P 500. This means that the underlying exposures will have no overlap with the equal-weighted S&P 500 discussed in the last article.

Thus far in 2020, the S&P 500 is only down 11%, but the S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) and the S&P Smallcap 600 are down meaningfully more as depicted below. Given the coincident credit crunch, smaller capitalization firms have been harder hit. Less exposure to outperforming sectors like Tech and Healthcare and a tilt towards brick-and-mortar retail and not e-commerce has also hurt the smaller capitalization indices.

Source: Bloomberg

We know that small-caps are lagging in the current crisis, but how have they done during and following previous stress environments?

You can see below the historical outperformance of owning small caps from the lows in the last cycle. From the point at which the S&P 500 peaked on October 9th, 2007 through its lows on March 9th, 2009 the S&P 500 had a total return of -55%. Small caps lagged slightly, returning -58%. Although small cap stocks outperformed outright in 2008, losing 31% versus the 37% for the S&P 500.

In this article, we are going to comp the large cap S&P 500 versus the S&P Small Cap 600 the year after stocks bottomed. You can see from the chart below that small caps meaningfully outperformed in the recovery. The S&P 500 soared 72% from the bottom in stocks over the next year, but the S&P 600 rallied 98%. Small cap stocks roughly doubled in value in one year.

Source: Bloomberg

Prior to the Global Financial Crisis, the previous stress period for stocks was the deflation of the Tech Bubble in the early 2000s. From the peak for stocks on March 24th, 2000 through the trough on October 9th, 2002, the S&P 500 had a total return of -47%. The small cap index did much better, shedding only 21%.

Given that the collapse was dominated in tech-heavy large caps, you might have expected the capitalization-weighted index to outperform in the recovery. Like the Financial Crisis episode, small caps still managed to outperform in the recovery despite also outperforming during the drawdown. Over the next year from the 2002 bottom, the S&P 500 rallied 36%, but the small cap index rallied 49%.

Source: Bloomberg

Small caps have underperformed meaningfully in the current crisis, but have offered outperformance in previous early recovery phases. For those concerned they have "missed the dip" in stocks due to the bounce of the mega cap-driven market benchmark, there may still be opportunity to buy small cap stocks off nearly 30% year-to-date. Look for additional "recovery strategies" to be featured in near-term articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RSP,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.