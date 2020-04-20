Short Thesis For Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc. B Shares

“Mispricing can be and is corrected by intelligent investors through independent purchases of underpriced securities and sales of overpriced securities.” - Mispricing of Dual-Class Shares: Profit Opportunities, Arbitrage, and Trading by P Schultzand S Shiv in Journal of Financial Economics Volume 98, Issue 3, Dec 2010.

There has been a lot of talk (read: noise) on fintwit and Reddit on the move that Tripadvisor Holdings Inc. B (LTRPB) shares had over the past few days. Little research has been made - mostly just speculation - but it's worth highlighting the little that is truly known. Below I have gather the best data I could find but the article will not look at why the move happened, but rather whether the stock is warranted to be at its current price.

What does Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc. do and?

In August 2014 (Exhibit 99.1) Liberty Interactive Corporation spun-off its ownership interest in TripAdvisor (TRIP) and BuySeasons into a new publicly traded company: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. The ownership in BuySeasons however was sold in June 2017. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc is an asset backed stock whose subsidiary is Tripadvisor Inc.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (referred to as “TripCo” hereafter) has three share classes: series A (LTRPA) which entitles holders to one vote per share and Series B (LTRPB) which entitles holders to 10 votes per share. These are the two main classes, however, a third share class exists, Series C, where holders are not entitled to any voting powers (though this has 200,000,000 shares authorised but not issued). The split between the shares outstanding for TripCo are ~72m for Series A and ~3m for Series B.

According to the latest Form 10-K filed with the SEC, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. held 23% equity interest and 58% voting interest in Tripadvisor, as of December 31, 2019.

Most of the cash balance ($319 out of $341 million) is held at Tripadvisor. TripCo holds 58% of the voting interest, they are separate and distinct public companies.

Tripadvisor paid a special divided on November 1, 2019 of $3.50 per share, where TripCo received approximately $108 of the $488 million aggregate distribution (which makes logical sense given the 23% equity interest so that distribution percentage received by is in-line with its equity stake).

Recent news

In the latest Schedule 14A there are three proposals for next month’s :

A proposal (which we refer to as the election of directors proposal) to elect Chris Mueller and Albert E. Rosenthaler to continue serving as Class II members of our board until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders or their earlier resignation or removal; A proposal (which we refer to as the auditors ratification proposal) to ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020; and A proposal (which we refer to as the reverse stock split proposal) to approve the adoption of an amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of our common stock at a ratio of at least 1-for-2 and up to 1-for-20, with the exact ratio within the foregoing range to be determined by our board of directors (or a committee thereof) and publicly disclosed prior to the effectiveness of the reverse stock split.

In light of the recent stratospheric rise in the share price (40 bagger in a space of two days), the company made an announcement on BusinessWire that it is “not aware of the reasons for the recent volatility in its stock price” and confirmed for obvious legal reasons that no material nonpublic information has been disclosed to influential parties such as analysts, while there have been no notable transactions by its executives. When the company does not know why, any speculation on blogs/micro-blogs remain just that: conjecture.

Relative value

LTRPB has 1% of the 20-day average volume of LTRPA.

The spike in recent share price of Series B has been removed from the graph so this is a one year chart as of a week ago to provide a better visual representation of the spread between the two stocks over a one year period.

You will note that spreads started to widen in January which widened to 100% in April. One possible explanation of the rise in LTRPB could be a short squeeze for relative-value funds who may have been taking short positions on B shares in the expectation that the spread would normalise.

Trading Strategy

A price discrepancy (or price gap) exists and is greater than the historical norm.

LTRPB should be approached with caution as the price action does not seem to be driven by specific news however a mispricing exists and a shorting LTRPB is warranted however taking a conservative position size is paramount. This should make up a speculative portion of the portfolio and consideration to its past (though as always no indication of future) price movement be given for margin requirements if there are any further price spikes. The borrow fee should be taken into consideration.

Shorting the stock price prior to the stock split if it is approved during the annual stockholder meeting next month will not materially affect the position itself however a price gap this large being maintained until that date seems unlikely. Note that this is not a riskless trade (or general trading strategy).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.