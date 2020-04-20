Solomon's Method For Collated Distributions Used In Mortgage Backed Securities

The Solomon’s Method replaces the Esaki-Snyderman Method as it has too many problems and gives misleading results.

How do you determine which Mortgage Backed Security (MBS) to select, if they are similar?

Introduction:

Esaki-Snyderman, see Fig. 1, discovered a great method to analyzing mortgage defaults, unfortunately their implementation of the method was completely wrong. Fig. 1 summarizes some of the problems with Esaki-Snyderman. If one asks, what is Esaki-Snyderman about?, one will not get a clear answer. I had published some of the corrections in 2019 (I Could Not Fix Problems With The Esaki-Snyderman Table For Mortgage-Backed Securities). In this article I explain all the other very subtle problems with Esaki-Snyderman and provide a general approach to using collated distributions. Yes, that is what it is. And I answer the question, what are collated distributions about? Mind you, that was a ton of work to fix all the subtle problems with Esaki-Snyderman and have named the new method Solomon’s Method.

Fig. 1: Original Esaki-Snyderman Method

Collated distributions are constructed as a matrix. See Fig. 2. The y-axis or columns are the time of origin of the population of interest. The x-axis or rows are the population statistic of interest over its age. Each row or column is a frequency (or probability) distribution of the statistic by cohort or by age. The summary, sum (Fig. 2) or the cum (Fig. 1) row at the top of respective figures depicts a quantity of the statistic of interest for each column probability distribution, hence, the name collated distributions, collated across age.

Fig. 2: Solomon’s Method Fixes All the Problems with Esaki-Snyderman

With securitized mortgages cohorts (y-axis or columns) are the year of loan origination for the default statistic over the life of the mortgages (x-axis or rows). The top left most point (x, y) is the current age = 1, earliest cohort year, say 1972, respectively. The column sum of the defaults of each column’s probability distribution form the collated distribution of defaults. In Fig. 3, this has been converted into proportion of defaults collated distributions. The summary, sum (Fig. 2 & 3) row at the top of respective figures depicts a quantity and proportion of defaults for each column’s frequency histogram and probability distribution, respectively.

Fig. 3: Solomon’s Method Securitized Mortgage Defaults

With infectious disease spread, there two populations of interest, new infected population numbers and new deaths numbers. The cohorts (y-axis or columns) are the population at time t that was first infected (or died) on day t=D (on day t=d). See Fig. 4. There is a Mortality Lag, D – d, between to the two statistics, thus D and d. The x-axis or rows are the behavior of the statistic, new numbers, (of infected persons or deaths) in that period t (= D or d) across the cohorts or population t. The top left most point (x, y) is the first day = 1 of epidemic, and earliest cohort population on day 1 of deaths, respectively. Each column and row represent a probability distribution of new infections of new deaths. The summary, sum (Fig. 4) row at the top depicts the number of new deaths for each column frequency histogram.

Fig. 4: Solomon’s Method Infectious Disease Spread Mortalities

Solomon’s Method Details:

This is a 2-step process and is what it takes to preserve the Poisson properties of the data. First step is to calculate actual number of defaults as shown in Fig. 2. Note that since the original Esaki-Snyderman Method did not provide actual number of loans originated, randomly generated loans originated by cohort year were used.

In the second step (see Fig. 3) the individual probability of defaults P i,j are calculated by dividing the number of defaults x i,j by the cohort year’s ("J") total count of loans originated N j for each year of the loan age such that P i,j = x i,j / N j .

The breakdown of the top 5-rows (Fig. 3), are as follows:

Row 5, is the sum of the number of defaults Σx i,for all j in period i for all cohorts j. Row 4, is the cum sum of the number of defaults Σx t=1 to i, for all j from period 1 to i. Row 3, is the proportion of defaults P i for the portfolio presented and is sum of all defaults in period i or P i = Σx i,for all j / ΣN for all j . This ensures a common denominator across age of the portfolio. Row 2, is the cum P i=1 to i of P i from period 1 to i. That is, with a common denominator one can add the proportions. Row 1, is the period number and represents the age of the portfolio’s loans.

One can now construct a Monte Carlo to determine the 50% and 98% percentiles of defaults. See Fig. 5 and Table 1.

Fig. 5: Solomon’s Method for Collated Distributions: Graphical Representation

Table 1: Solomon’s Method for Collated Distributions: Tabulated Numbers

Some Interesting Properties of Collated Distributions

Collated distributions have some interesting properties (obviously!),

If based on a probability distribution or time series within a row that is shifted 1 period out for the next cohort, then: The sum by columns (see Fig. 4) is the population’s cum behavior of the statistic by age. The difference of this sum by columns reproduces the individual’s row probability distribution (see Fig. 5). The sum by rows is the population’s cum behavior of the statistic by cohort period. The difference of this sum by rows reproduces the individual’s row probability that is reversed (see Fig. 5). If based on cohorts that are independent of each other, as the case of mortgage defaults, (1.) is no longer applicable, and would be treated differently (see Fig. 6), The sum of a column is the total of the statistic of interest, defaults, by age. The sum of a row is the total of the statistic of interest, defaults, by cohort. A new statistic V C can be constructed as a portfolio’s measure of credit risk that is stable. Note, more research is needed to determine if V C is a feasible credit risk metric, and here it is, Construct the difference of the sum of columns & convert into a histogram H C that sums to 100%. Construct the difference of the sum of rows & convert into a histogram H R that sums to 100%. Construct a moving sum-product S 1 of H C & H R anchored at the first (latest, e.g. period t = 1) data point to the cohort (= age) period. Construct a second moving sum-product S N of H C & H R anchored at the last (oldest, e.g. period t = 21) data point from the cohort (= age) period. The addition of S 1 (from period t) & S N (from period t-1) gives a constant value, V C . For the portfolio used in this article shown in Fig. 5, V C = 4.76%.

I need to stress that further research is needed to determine if V C as a credit risk statistic could be a single number to compare portfolios for default severity. For example, if two portfolios have very similar cumulative defaults, then, from the perspective of defaults, the portfolio with the smaller V C value is the better portfolio.

Fig. 5: How rows and column information cause functions to mirror reflect.

Fig. 6: Constructing V C for an MBS portfolio.

Answers from the Solomon’s Method:

Now armed with this information one can now get answers to a lot of questions. Note that we are assuming that the Collated Distributions are sufficiently robust as to be fairly insensitive to outcomes in the future economies.This approach requires the bond investor to request the Solomon’s Method to analyzing the portfolio used to tranche bonds.

How does a bond investor compare different bonds? Look at the originating portfolio. This portfolio has a total expected (50%) loss of 16.95% and a worst-case of 20.26%. Therefore, for the same price, an originating portfolio with total expected and worst-case losses that is smaller is the better investment. When does an investor purchase a bond? It depends on his/her risk tolerance. If an investor is willing bear 10% expected (50%) losses, then looking at the Reverse Cum Losses he/she would purchase from year 6. If the investor is unwilling to bear 10% worst-case losses then he/she would purchase from year 7. What is the expected loss and worst-case loss that an investor buying a securitized mortgage can expect?

It depends age of the portfolio and how long this purchase be kept. Let’s say the investor is purchasing a portfolio the is 5 years old and will keep it for 10 years.

Looking at year 5 the Cum Loss at 50% shows a loss of 7.70% and at year 15 (5+10) the expected loss is 15.93%. That means that on average the investor will bear 15.93% - 7.70% or 8.23% loss on his/her portfolio. Looking at year 5 the Cum Loss at 98% shows a loss of 8.95% and at year 15 (5+10) the worst-case loss is 18.86%. That means that worst-case the investor will bear 18.86% - 8.95% or 9.91% loss on his/her portfolio.

If one is and fund manager / investment banks assembling this portfolio for securitization, then how much Over Collateralization ("OC") does the portfolio need? The Reverse Cum Loss shows that at 50% the expected loss is 16.95%. Not a good portfolio but this data is derived from Esaki-Snyderman’s original data. The Reverse Cum Loss for 98% worst-case is 20.26% loss. That is, if the banker wants a AAA rating for this portfolio, he/she needs to over collateralize the portfolio by 20.26%. If he/she would settle for a lessor rating the minimum OC would be 16.95%.

Conclusion:

The Solomon’s Method presented in this article provides a robust mechanism for making decisions with respect to bond purchases and sales and for comparing origination portfolios. As shown the Solomon’s Method can be used in other disciplines.

Final Note:

