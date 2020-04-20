Monitoring Myriad Genetics

When Myriad reports again in early May, potential investors should monitor areas where the company does have some control - CEO acquisition, improved collections, additional contracts, and cost control.

But Myriad is also being impacted by reimbursement challenges, some of its own making. As a result, the company has announced two leadership transitions since early February.

Myriad Genetics' shares are trading near their low mark of the decade. Like many companies, it is being impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

There are a few stocks in my investment club's portfolio that seem, quite simply, to never catch a break. Of course, it begs the question of whether we should be investing in companies that need to catch a break.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is one of those investments. Our investment thesis in Myriad is based far more on our belief in the company's mission rather than in its performance or the actual financial data.

Myriad Genetics provides molecular diagnostic tests. It focuses on "the role genes and proteins play in disease". It launched its first molecular diagnostic test in 1996, the BRACAnalysis, focused on breast cancer. More tests were launched in the next 15 years - for colorectal and uterine cancer in 2000, for melanoma in 2001, and for prostate cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and pancreatic cancer in 2010.

In 2013, Myriad faced the threat of competition when a U.S. Supreme Court decision ruled against the patents in some of its testing. In 2014, Myriad expanded beyond the single gene test. It continued its expansion through both R&D and acquisition as well as expanding internationally. Its product pipeline now covers six medical areas - oncology, urology, dermatology, autoimmune, women's health and neuroscience. Source

My club initially invested in Myriad in 2011 when the majority (86.4%) of its revenue was generated from its BRACAnalysis testing. Nine years later, the BRACAnalysis is but one of Myriad's hereditary cancer screeners and but one of its tests.

Though revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% through fiscal 2019, the bottom line careened between $0.06 per share and $2.25 per share.

At some point, even the most loyal and avid investing cheerleader starts to ask, "What's going on, anyway?" Reassuringly, we aren't the only ones questioning.

What Is Going On In Healthcare

The covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the impact a health threat can have on society. For all of the dollars spent on research, there is still a measurable risk of unpredictability in healthcare relative to diagnosis, prevention and providing care.

Myriad Genetics has positioned its business smack dab in the middle of this uncertainty - a noble endeavor indeed that hasn't consistently shown growth but has proved profitable. But it's not as if Myriad is the only company stumbling in the healthcare industry.

For at least a decade, studies have pointed at the wastefulness in the U.S. Healthcare system. In October 2019, yet another article in the Journal of the American Medical Association validated the construct. It estimated 20% to 25% of the $37+ trillion spent annually in the U.S. healthcare system was inefficient, imprudent, careless even foolish (my descriptors, not the article's). The amount squandered equates to a range of $760 billion to $935 billion per year. A synopsis in the New York Times framed the impact:

"That's comparable to government spending on Medicare and exceeds national military spending, as well as total primary and secondary education spending."

A portion of this waste is categorized as failure of care delivery, failure of care coordination and over-treatment or low-value care. The three categories waste over $205 billion at the low end of estimates, over $345 billion at the high end and average over $275 billion.

The article also estimated identifiable interventions to eliminate some of the waste could save $191 billion to $286 billion. When compared to the whole, these amounts may seem trivial. But again the NYT summary offered compelling comparisons:

"If we followed the evidence available, we would save about $200 billion per year, about what is spent on the medical care for veterans [$88.8 billion], the Department of Education [$81.2 billion] and the Department of Energy [$30.7 billion], combined. That amount could provide health insurance for at least 20 million Americans [at average of $10,000 per year], or three-quarters of the currently uninsured population."

The Times article also referenced a jarring assertion - more than half of medical treatments lack solid evidence of effectiveness.

"The British Medical Journal sifted through the evidence for thousands of medical treatments to assess which are beneficial and which aren't. According to the analysis, there is evidence of some benefit for just over 40 percent of them. Only 3 percent are ineffective or harmful; a further 6 percent are unlikely to be helpful. But a whopping 50 percent are of unknown effectiveness."

Though it would seem simple enough to stop delivering ineffective or unproven treatments, convention tends to reign. Furthermore, according to Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine physician, Dr. Vinay Prasad, unproven treatments often go uncontested.

"Only a fraction of unproven medical practice is reassessed."

On a side note, I've personally witnessed such illogical medical convention at work. Because of an autoimmune problem, my mother went through menopause in her early 40s. Over 15 years later, she experienced symptoms that led doctors to need to disprove endometrial cancer. Ultimately, the doctor decided she should undergo a D&C procedure. Now, here's the kicker. Before a D&C procedure, the hospital INSISTED she have a pregnancy test - even after she pointed out she was undergoing the procedure because she was post-menopausal for over 15 years. Totally illogical. Altogether wasteful.

Now, back to the subject of treatment and where Myriad Genetics aspires to fit in the picture. The company intends to provide better information for patients in the underserved areas of neuroscience, women's health, oncology and autoimmune. Source

As shown in the image above, Myriad intends to improve treatment and, thus, improve patient outcomes while at the same time lowering costs and eliminating waste. Its credentials include not only the foundation of knowledge it has built but also its reach. Source

What Is Going On At Myriad

Despite its aspirations and intentions, the inconsistency of Myriad's bottom line has not fared well with the market.

On February 6th, Myriad Genetics reported fiscal 2020 second-quarter results. After a disappointing first quarter, revenue in the second quarter tallied only $195.1 million, 8% lower than its guidance of $210 million to $212 million.

Not only were results disappointing, the company again lowered its full-year guidance. Initially, the company had projected full-year revenue in a range of $865 million to $875 million. After the first-quarter report, it lowered the range to $800 million to $810 million. With second-quarter reporting, the projection decreased to $735 million.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings were initially projected in a range of $1.80 to $1.90 per share. After the first quarter delivered only $0.08 per share, the range was chopped to $1.00 to $1.10 per share. When the second quarter tallied only $0.23 per share, the projection declined to $0.45 per share.

Myriad's 17-year CEO, Mark Capone, and its Board reacted. The two parties agreed it was time for "a leadership transition". Still, the decision faced scrutiny during the earnings call.

"Does the change at CEO go far enough? I know this is pretty direct, Bryan, and I don't mean to be rude. But, I think it's fair to ask why investors should trust the broader management team and really largely the same Board of Directors that has been at the helm for the past decade? And, why should investors trust this management team and this Board to make the right decisions after a decade-plus of making so many wrong ones? What comes next in terms of leadership change - not just with the management but, also, at the Board level and on what timeline should we expect to hear more?"

The inquisition, apparently, did not fall on deaf ears. On March 23rd, Chairman of the Board Dr. John Henderson was replaced by a tenured director, Ms. Louise Phanstiel. Dr. Henderson will remain on the Board. It could easily be argued Dr. Henderson remains committed to Myriad as evidenced by $164K of open-market purchases in November 2019.

The justification for the change may well appeal to the investment community as there appears to be an acknowledgment of the financial disappointments.

"While the company remains focused on providing critical health care information for the patient, there also is a need to ensure optimization of the processes which ensure efficient delivery of results, while managing business operations effectively." (emphasis added)

When looking back at its own shortfalls, Myriad acknowledged it underestimated the task of getting reimbursed for its products.

"I think reimbursement has proven to be much more difficult than we would have expected."

Then, on April 8th, like many other companies, Myriad withdrew its guidance in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

What Could Change At Myriad

In both the first-quarter earnings call and second-quarter earnings call, Myriad provided explanations for the gaps in the first half of fiscal 2020. And, yes, some appear to stem from errors in judgment and a lack of oversight.

The company made a decision to assume the elimination of billing codes for BRCA testing would not significantly impact its non-contracted providers of hereditary cancer testing. However, payments were not reconciling with the company's revenue accrual rate assumption.

"We believe the prudent approach, at this point, is to assume that we will not be able to correct these administrative issues and our lowered revenue accrual rates are consistent with our actual cash collection rates."

Myriad also acknowledged its migration from a homegrown billing system from Counsyl to its standard billing system for prenatal testing experienced significant issues.

"We are in the process of implementing a number of initiatives focused on improving cash collections, have made several organizational changes to bolster growth and are evaluating additional initiatives."

Further, the company had assumed approximately 30% of GeneSight testing through its recently-approved UnitedHealth Group (UNH) coverage would be denied. The assumption was low.

"They are the result of shifting pre-authorization rules, inappropriate denials, new documentation requirements and fluctuation -- fluctuating coding directions. As you would expect, we are aggressively working to improve this situation. With about 17,000 ordering physicians, this is a significant task but we continue to make progress."

Although the company anticipates correcting the negative impacts, it is not including the impact of such corrections in its guidance. Relative to the prenatal and GeneSight billing and collections, Myriad projects it could improve revenue by $20 million and earnings by $0.20 per share annually.

Additionally, Myriad has a list of potential near-term catalysts. Source

On GeneSight, it is awaiting coverage determination on a final Molecular Diagnostic Services Program (MoIDX). It will also be expanding its GeneSight sales force and adding new sales territories to reach more primary care physicians as this group prescribes 60% of the antidepressants.

"An expansion of the GeneSight Medicare LCD to primary care would add approximately $30 million annually and $0.30 in earnings at current volume. The expansion of the sales team for GeneSight could add over $15 million annually in additional sales in fiscal 2021 and be neutral to earnings, with an additional revenue and earnings impact in fiscal '22."

It is also awaiting a coverage determination for non-favorable intermediate- and high-risk patients for Prolaris, its prostate cancer test.

"If successful, this would expand the reimbursed market by approximately 33,000 men per year. A Medicare LCD expansion for Prolaris to unfavorable intermediate and high risk patients would add about $19 million annually and $0.19 per share in earnings."

Myriad is also seeing signs of progress with its myChoice CDx test.

Beyond addressing the challenges of coverage and coding, the third factor with the potential to impact reimbursement is contracting. Myriad is actively signing long-term contracts with payers. Though the prices charged through the contracts may be smaller, the difference should be offset by quantity. Source

Finally, the company is also focused on cost control. In the second quarter, operating expenses were $2 million lower as compared to the first quarter. The first quarter had been $3 million lower than the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter.

Myriad has $191 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. It also has $225 million in borrowing capacity on its credit facility.

Takeaway

Certainly, Myriad is not the only company impacted by covid-19. Yet, the pandemic is hardly the company's only challenge. As a result, its shares are trading near their low mark of the decade.

And, yet, the company's products still hold the potential to improve patient treatments. The pandemic will not derail cancer treatment. As well, it cannot slow the length of a pregnancy. In fact, the negative impacts of the pandemic have the potential to trigger the need for depression treatment.

Many investors, rightfully, find it imprudent to consider investing in a company without a leader in the top spot.

Myriad is scheduled to report fiscal 2020 third-quarter results on May 5th. With many governmental agencies sidetracked by the pandemic, coverage decisions may have slowed to a halt. But potential investors should pay close attention to areas where the company does have some control - CEO acquisition, improved collections, additional contracts, and cost control.

