Jason Mudrick Was Right About The Secular Decline Of Malls

On April 4, 2017, I penned a piece: Hedge Fund Analyst Jason Mudrick Claims: Decline In Malls Is A Forever Trend. Within the piece, I suggested that Jason's claim was a bit hyperbolic and noted that it can be quite profitable to bet against the popular wisdom of the day. My thought process then was that a lot of pessimism was priced in and that is often super dangerous to make such a bold claim like a 'forever trend'. So although I did make some good money in Macy's (M) during its brief run up to just north of $40 per share, in the summer of 2018, at least at the 20,000-foot level, it turns out Jason Mudrick's bold call was exceptionally prescient. I tip my cap to Jason and it looks like he has cashed in on this short mall bet.

At the time of my April 2017 article, it was my understanding that his firm had $1.6 billion in assets under management. Per Whalewisdom, it appears that his firm now manages $2.4 billion. The market has handsomely rewarded him by giving him large pools of capital to management. That is the dynamism of this investing game we all love.

Source: Whalewisdom

Now, this is a perfect segue to discuss Mall REITs. As there is a large contingent of Seeking Alpha readers that are retired or nearing retirement, and because of their income (dividend) characteristics, Mall REITs are extremely popular on SA. Although I was on a fourteen-month writing sabbatical, which prevented me from writing on SA, I have been tracking and closely following the sector for a few years now. I have read almost all SA articles on Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), The Macerich Company (MAC), Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO), Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT), Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), Washington Prime Group (WPG), and (of course) CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL).

So although, I wasn't publicly writing during that time period, my close investment friends that know me and who I regularly discuss investment ideas with, would freely admit that I have been bending their ear since early 2019 about my extremely bearish on malls. As I developed this view from doing more work and digging into the weeds in early 2019 and throughout 2019 and well into 2020 for that matter.

That said, early 2019 is ancient history now, so there is no point spending too much time on that bearishness as it doesn't help anyone or really matter. The only good part (or perhaps lucky part) was that I was able to sidestep some massive losses in what turned out to be a value trap of a sector. Now, that said, I am by no means throwing stones from my panoramic glass home. I have made plenty of investment mistakes from 2017 through 2020, as I shared in my recent piece: Radical Transparency and Confirmation Bias. Moreover, during the Q4 2019 and Q1 2020, I aggressively added to my Macy's long bet (see my recent piece: It's Time For Jeff Gennette To Sell Herald Square). Now you might say, why would you be aggressively betting on Macy's when you were so bearish on both malls and Mall REITs. Quite simply, I thought and still do, that Macy's is unique given its awesome Macy's.com business, the potential of Backstage, bluemercury, Bloomingdale's solid niche position in the luxury segment, and my steadfast belief Macy's has important supplier relationships with fashionable and desirable brands that consumers continue to want to wear and buy. So despite my concerns about the secular decline of malls, admittedly, I didn't think the magnitude of the negative comps trends would be this severe, so I held my nose and bought more Macy's. In the end, though, Macy's exceptionally valuable owned real estate was always my firewall as well as Macy's strong EBITDA generation, at least before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sometimes The Simplest Theory Is The Best Theory

For anyone that follows this sector or has been unfortunately invested in this sector, most likely as you were looking for income, in a low interest rate world, we all know these stocks have gotten taken to the woodshed.

However, notwithstanding the distinct possibility of a sharp bear market rally (for the sector, not all overall market per se, as Malls REITs are a tiny slice of the overall/broader equity market) or dead cat bounce, I hate to say it, malls are in secular decline. I think Jason is right, this is a forever trend.

Key Nuance

The fundamental problem with malls is that far too many of interior tenants simply couldn't afford the all in occupancy cost (think high occupancy costs as a % of revenue) before the COVID-19 pandemic (so this includes rent, taxes, and shared common maintenance expenses) as mall traffic has been problematic. Moreover, e-commerce makes price discovery easy, and this erodes gross margins for mall retailers (and all retailers), at least those retailers selling undifferentiated products.

As someone who almost exclusively follows and invests in the retail sector (I also am long two natural gas stocks: Antero Resources (AR) and Range Resources (RRC), I spent a lot of time reading conference calls. For anyone paying attention and actively reading, it was crystal clear, way back in early 2019 that some of the country's sharpest retail CFO's were devising a plan to 'exit stage left' and combing through the lease expiration dates of their entire mall portfolios. Arguably this was one of CFO's top three priorities in 2019 and beyond.

Now if you might be skeptical and thinking that I am cherry-picking and playing Monday Morning Quarterback. You might also be thinking, who care if some smaller apparel companies go bankrupt and vacate their space?

And my response is no question many of these small players will go bankrupt, but I'm also talking about big players, that lease a lot of space.

Let's travel back in time and look at what then GAP (GPS) CEO, Arthur Peck, said it's about store count.

Enclosed below is a conference call excerpt, as I distinctly remember reading this as I was then playing Detective Columbo and starting to work out what was happening under the surface.

Arthur Peck's opening remarks February 28, 2020

Source: The Gap (February 28, 2019) Q4 2019 Conference Call

For another example, on May 20, 2019, Ascena Retail Groups, Inc. (ASNA) boldly informed the market and its landlords that they were deftly closing 600 Dressbarn stores during the 2019. Now Ascena owns other strong brands, such as Ann Taylor, Loft, some plus-sized women's stores, the kids brand Justice, and has a minority JV interest in Maurice's, but 600 is a lot of stores.

There were dozens of other signposts and warning signs, but posting all of them would be boring and detract from my forward-looking message. Essentially, if investors were open-minded enough and considered that this was more than a cyclical trend, they might have avoided this sector. Our confirmation biases get reinforced and we go back and look at strong rearview mirror metrics to assure ourselves. Speaking of confirmation bias, we tell ourselves that Simon Property Group is invincible, they own trophy properties in highly populated areas with favorable disposable income, they can borrow money at super low rates, their CEO is smarter than the rest of the industry. Yet, its stocks continue to go lower.

By the way, I read the David Simon's now infamous (zig-zag) conference call February 4, 2020 conference call. I came away befuddled by his confirmation bias. During the call, analysts were puzzled that Simon hadn't bought back any stock, given the then relatively low stock price. Analysts were persistent and really pressed him on the topic as they sense he had something up this sleeve. Yet, at least during the call, Mr. Simon keeps deflecting and playing coy, especially when a Bloomberg report (during the conference call) broke that Simon was close to a deal to buy Taubman. Lo and behold, on February 10, 2020, Simon announced that it agreed to acquire Taubman and for a large premium. After learning about the deal, again on February 10th, I distinctly recall telling a friend that Icarus (Mr. Simon) flew too close to the sun this time. Now David Simon is wealthier than I will ever be (at least financially) and in the old paradigm, he built a great company. However, the world changed and Simon has been caught flat-footed. In a COVID-19 world and post COVID-19, the secular decline of malls has been dramatically accelerated and pulled forward. I expect a multitude of potential bankruptcies by tenants and some mall REITs.

Speaking of Simon Property Group, the anointed king of class "A" malls, if you actually take the time to visit some of its properties (perhaps in your state, depending on where you live) you quickly work out that Simon owns plenty of great malls as well as some really weak malls. Per Simon's FY 2019 10-K, in the United States, the company owns or has a majority interest in 106 enclosed malls, 69 outlet malls, 14 mill properties, and 4 lifestyle centers.

I live in Massachusetts and have visited every one of Simon's 11 Massachusetts malls.

Auburn Mall

Burlington Mall

Cape Cod Mall (Hyannis, MA)

Copley Place (Boston, MA)

Emerald Square (North Attleboro, MA)

Northshore Mall (Peabody, MA)

Shops at Chestnut Hill (Newton, MA)

Solomon Pond (Marlborough, MA)

Southshore Mall (Braintree, MA)

Square One Mall (Saugus, MA)

Wrentham Premium Outlet (Plainville, MA)

No question Simon's Southshore, Copley Place, Shops at Chestnut Hill, and Northshore malls are definitely "A" malls. These are all well located, well maintained and have a strong mix of tenants. Burlington Mall and Wrentham Premium Outlet are solid. Walking through many of these malls, as I like to do channel checks, in January 2020, there were some vacancies, but nothing eye-popping.

However, Emerald Square, Auburn Mall, and Square One Mall are terrible. The amount of vacancies is staggering (notably Emerald Square). Admittedly, with an exception of some Simon Florida malls, I haven't traveled to the rest of Simon's stores, but I just want to explain to readers that even Simon Property Group owns some malls that have are most likely worth zero given the low occupancy levels and declining mall traffic.

Moreover, on November 11, 2019, fellow SA contributor, Adam Levine Weinberg, CFA penned one of his best articles: Mall REIT Investors: Beware of Tesla. I'm a fan of Adam's work, as he is always thorough, but these piece standouts for its insights and unique perspective. Within his piece, Adam explains that the Tesla (TSLA) and Apple Store (AAPL) dramatically skew the average sales per square foot key metrics. And if you read the subtext, it means that class A mall operators are painting a more rosy picture of the mall's underlying value proposition and traffic levels. Bullish Mall REIT authors have cited these strong metrics as evidence of their bullish thesis, yet the reality is that Tesla and Apple are major exceptions.

Think like a tenant and not a landlord

The linchpin to the ultimate trajectory of Mall REITs' future stock prices boils down to can underlying tenants make money signing new or renewing existing leases in these malls? In other words, is there a compelling value proposition for tenants such that the all-in occupancy cost (the fixed initial build out cost to outfit the space is a sunk cost for renewals) generate enough sales to make this a compelling investment decision for tenants. This is the most important question that Mall REIT investors need to model, wrestle with, and research! Unfortunately, I think many investors put the cart in front of the horse and thought about their shiny and fat dividends and didn't do nearly enough work on the value proposition for underling tenants. They thought like landlord and not like tenant, and yet tenants ultimately pay those shiny and once fat dividend checks!

Finally, given the inherent debt levels, as these malls aren't exactly inexpensive to build or maintain, the entire business model is built on the bedrock assumption of at least 93% to 95% occupancy as well as gradual rent increases.

Based on my the proliferation of e-commerce and the dominance of Amazon (AMZN) (now even more amplified by the shelter in place mandates), I would argue, in most cases, that being a tenant in any mall just isn't a compelling idea for any talented CFO. Moreover, I would argue that some of the sharpest retail CFO's have been busy beavers rolling up their sleeves and working with their real estate groups to devise a plan to streamline and optimize their physical store fleet. Occupancy costs as percentage of revenue are too damn high. If I were a retail CFO, with a large retail fleet, first up on the chopping block, at least in most cases, would be enclosed malls because the all-in occupancy cost relative to sales (think occupancy cost as a percent of rent) is no longer compelling in post-COVID-19 (and it probably wasn't in 2019 either). Not to mention that Amazon only gets stronger by the day.

As for the future stock prices, of the Mall REITs, I think we will see bankruptcies and lot of malls, at the individual property level, enter Chapter 7 status. Mall REITs have already handed the keys back to banks when the value of the underlying mall exceeds the principal balance left on the debt. Depending on the area, it isn't hard to envision many malls will be physically knocked down and the land will be repurposed for other uses (apartments, office buildings, etc.).

Now that said, these stocks have been battered. Could they all experience a nice dead cat bounce? One hundred percent yes! If the stars align, these stocks might even exhibit a rip your face off type stock squeezes, as this has been one of the most lucrative hedge fund shorts in recent history. And the short interest remains elevated as many hedge funds are greedy.

However, don't confuse a dead cat bounce or an impressive short squeeze with a trend change and renaissance revival. That said, it is probably way too late to sell these stocks, the better name (SPG, BPY, MAC, SKT, etc.) but I would opportunistically exit stage left if that short squeeze ensues. Remember, don't think about your cost basis and don't look a gift horse in the mouth.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Finally, I would argue that taking a loss on a bet that we felt good about is one of the hardest things to do as investor. Besides losing money, it dings our ego, even more so when we were so sure that the idea would play out. And when a bet starts to go south, we often slip into confirmation bias. This is the stage where the most money is lost by retail investors. The first 15% is our narrow escape window, as we can easily recover from a 15% loss. However, if we get stuck in confirmation bias, we can double down and amplify our losses. This is where the big money is lost by most retail investors. And let me be clear, as I write this from my panoramic glass home, I have been guilty of this behavioral pattern and it has cost me a lot of money and even more opportunity cost.

This piece was long overdue, but this was the earliest I could write it, given my corporate consulting gig. As always, I expect and welcome a vigorous commentary stream of ideas and healthy debate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a 2% bet in shares of SKT, with a cost basis in the low $11s.