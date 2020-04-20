Alibaba's Game-Changing Role In China's Digital Currency

I discuss the implications of Alibaba's developments and share a resource I'm watching for a heads-up on the COVID-19 case trend, particularly in the U.S.

Alipay admitted in its patent application that it was likely to participate in the secondary issuance of digital currency by the central bank. Local reports noted its participation in the R&D of the national digital currency.

Alibaba is riding on the digitalization wave in the government and the industry in more ways than one.

Although the number of COVID-19 cases and the death toll continued to escalate, investors were looking past the gloom. They were apparently hopeful that the planned phased reopening of the economy announced by President Trump would bring life back to normal and businesses resume their prosperous ways. A report that Gilead’s remdesivir drug showed promising results in treating COVID-19 patients also boosted sentiment.

In the past week, equity indices of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) rallied in line with their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA)(QTEC). This was a tad surprising since I had earlier reckoned that the outperformance of the former group was due to China moving from lockdown mode to reopening ahead of the rest of the world.

With several European nations relaxing their coronavirus-related restrictions and increasingly positive messaging in the U.S. on the situation, I was expecting investors to shift their funds back to the western stock markets. The consequence would be that Chinese equities suffer some profit-taking and correction but that did not happen.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), did well relative to the broader Chinese ETFs, closing up 6.2 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of e-commerce players Vipshop (VIPS), JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD), Bilibili (BILI), and Alibaba Group (BABA) led the leader board of gains for the second consecutive week, despite a pullback on Friday. Their shares rose 6.6 percent to 15.0 percent, more than the ETF itself.

Far behind was TAL Education (TAL) which closed up only 1.4 percent but that small appreciation was still remarkable considering that investor sentiment towards the company was still fragile amidst a fraud confession and local reports that Chinese parents were dissatisfied with the quality of the online classes as compared to physical ones. I had flagged in an earlier article the likelihood of the latter happening that would turn into a minus for the company.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the last issue, I focused on sharing my thoughts on the self-confession by the app-powered Luckin Coffee (LK) as well as my initial arguments poking holes in the allegations put forth by Wolfpack Research on iQIYI (IQ). My full work on the iQIYI report has since been published. Interested readers are welcome to head over to either article to read and comment while the articles are still accessible by non-subscribers.

In the subsequent sections, I resume with the updates on the tech titan Alibaba Group as promised, and boy, are there plenty! Before I move on, I would like to highlight that NetEase (NTES) and Pinduoduo have hit new highs during the week, while JD.com has soared to fresh 52-week highs. The stock appreciation is providing shareholders with an opportune time to exit if they are feeling jittery about owning Chinese companies following a spate of fraud admissions and short-seller reports.

Alibaba is riding on the digitalization wave in the government and the industry

Everyone in some form of lockdown or restriction of movement is probably wondering when we will return to normal life. For investors, we are asking whether the bottom is truly reached and the sustainability of the rebound. Perhaps we should be asking, whether the companies we own have learned from the pandemic and will they be able to adapt to the consequent changes in consumer behavior. Better yet, will their business models evolve to take advantage of the new paradigm?

If there is a textbook example of a company doing what I have asked, it would be Alibaba Group. The internet titan was negatively impacted by the lockdowns imposed in China which began in January which badly affected logistics and consumer spending. The factory closures and the subsequent snail-paced return of workers hampered the replenishment of inventory for certain goods. However, Alibaba was able to adapt quickly. For instance, it solved the labor shortage for its supermarkets by 'loaning' idle hotel staff.

Its enterprise communication and collaboration app DingTalk which had already experienced explosive growth in DAU did not rest on its laurels. Among its multiple updates, the app introduced a digital health check-in feature to help companies maintain up-to-date health monitoring of their employees, further entrenching the dependence on it.

Beyond adaptations, Alibaba Group is endeavoring to stake its claim on the new way of living and working. Its goodwill accumulated in helping the Chinese government to lift movement restrictions following the lockdown measures has secured it fresh partnerships in new areas.

I wrote in a prior article that the team at Alipay developed a QR-based health code system embedded in the Alipay app which helps the Chinese authorities determine who is allowed the freedom of movement and who is required to self-quarantine or enter a supervised quarantine facility. The system has enabled the country to normalize its activities while minimizing the probability or the severity of a feared second wave.

It's not easy for retail investors to determine if a company has committed frauds but for giants like Alibaba, the concern is heavily tilted towards whether it can thrive amidst stiff competition. I have long stated my preference in paying more attention to how the technology giant is doing to support the Chinese economic growth as that is a better barometer on its importance in society.

Stories on the tough work put in by the development team to develop the health code and the effectiveness of the system went viral, earning Alibaba plenty of marks with the government and the public. This is a perfect example of my concept. Recently, Alibaba and the provincial government of Zhejiang inked a strategic partnership agreement in Hangzhou to jointly promote the digital transformation of the local manufacturing industry.

Hangzhou, where Alibaba is headquartered, is the capital of Zhejiang province. The two parties will collaborate to expand the digital marketing channels of locally-made products to increase sales both throughout China and globally, tapping on Alibaba's international platforms such as AliExpress, Lazada and Tmall World. Talk about a win-win!

Lazada's birthday sale promotion banner displaying a bevy of major brand partners

The stated targets are the establishment of 100 industrial bases in Zhejiang and grooming 100 manufacturers to achieve annual revenue of over 100 million yuan under the "C2M" Super Manufacturer Program, as well as the development of ten digitized manufacturing clusters with production output exceeding tens of billions yuan within three years. The training of local "digital talents" will be enhanced based on Alibaba's strength in the digital sphere.

The partnership with Zhejiang kicked off the "Spring Thunder Initiative", a plan by Alibaba aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises, the group badly affected by the demand reduction, to pull through the current crisis and seek opportunities for future growth. In a way, Alibaba is also helping itself to secure a steady source of supplies for its e-commerce platforms and clients or its other operations like cloud services and enterprise software. These SMEs could be groomed to become juggernauts in the future and Alibaba would grow together with them.

Promotion poster for the Alibaba-Zhejiang Province collaboration to help SMEs

Back to Alipay. Alibaba Group has reportedly (in Chinese) filed patents in the past months that provided hints at a potential role for its ubiquitous payment app in the secondary issuance of the much-touted China central bank digital currency. This comes as employees at all district-level government bodies, enterprises, and institutions in Xiangcheng district in the city of Suzhou whose wages are distributed by the four large state-owned banks - the Agricultural Bank of China, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Bank of China, and the China Construction Bank - are in the process (in Chinese) of setting up their digital wallets.

These employees would receive half of their monthly transportation subsidies in the national digital currency as early as May. The Xiangcheng district is designated as the pilot zone for the trial of the national digital currency. Alipay could be involved when the digital currency is rolled out nationally, given the prevalence of its digital wallet which would allow the population to do without the hassle of installing another app.

Alipay admitted as much in its patent application on February 21 where it stated in the background section that it was likely to participate in the secondary issuance of digital currency by the central bank, according it the same status as commercial banks. On Thursday, a local report noted (in Chinese) that Alipay had participated in the research and development of the central bank digital currency pertaining to the technology and hardware, as well as the distribution and payment channels.

The national digital currency which is officially coined DC/EP (which stands for Digital Currency/Electronic Payment) includes features like traceability, encryption, and 'intrusive supervision'. The digital currency wallet has its own security elements such as a different distinctive digital marking for each category of usage.

Taken together, the features for the combined currency-wallet pair would greatly enhance the efficiency of financial risk regulation to facilitate an end to financial fraud. A side but nonetheless important benefit of digital currency is the avoidance of physical cash which means the elimination of a major source of germs transmission.

For those still skeptical as to why Alibaba is roped in instead of the government creating the digital currency by itself, the book Alibaba: The House That Jack Ma Built written by Duncan Clark would be a good read. The author chronicled the mindset of civil servants and government officials whereby they are not suited for the innovation and speed required in the development of technological products like the digital currency.

The likely competition for talents in the digital payments space could also be an impediment for the government. Which organization would they want to serve? The public service or Alibaba? I believe for tech wizards, the choice is clear. Hence, we can understand why the government would opt to work with private tech giant Alibaba in more ways than one.

Fortunately for Alibaba, this development indicates that concerns over its Alipay wallet could become irrelevant are probably overdone. The investments made by Ant Financial, the finance arm of Alibaba, are significant and the central government must have been cognizant of this and I doubt it would pour in unnecessary cash seeking to duplicate the infrastructure.

Interestingly, the Chinese government is apparently hedging its bets. Representatives from Alipay, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), JD.com, and Baidu (BIDU), together with telecommunication giant Huawei are among a proposed list of 71 companies that will form a task force charged with the setting up national standards for blockchain and distributed ledger technology, according to an official notice (in Chinese) by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The proposal is open for public comment until May 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, Alibaba's sustained share price rebound could be attributed to the game-changing role of Alipay in China's launch of its national digital currency involvement and the ongoing normalization in the Chinese economy. It could also be due to the announcement by FTSE that Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares will be added to the FTSE China 50 Index, which is tracked by the largest China ETF by assets. The inclusion could mean $510 million of inflow if Alibaba takes up the maximum allocation in the index, a likely outcome.

Besides the benefit from the share purchases by the ETF, the move would also provide the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Hang Seng Indices with ammunition to lobby for Alibaba to enter the Southbound Connect, the trading platform that allows Mainland Chinese investors to buy Hong Kong-listed stocks.

This will be an important milestone. Some readers have expressed concerns over the reliability of the published financial reports and lamented that they lacked protection against frauds. They are waiting for Mainland Chinese to be fellow shareholders as they believe the Chinese government would not want its citizens to suffer from monetary losses and would approve the inclusion of Alibaba into the Southbound Connect only if it can be sure there aren't any shenanigans.

Determining when a conclusion to COVID-19 would become clearer

Rounding up this article, I would like to share how I am tracking the COVID-19 situation and how certain metrics would give me the confidence that a conclusion is near.

Since early February, it has been a daily habit to check the latest figures on COVID-19. Sometimes, I did it twice or thrice in a day, when I read or heard an increase in the number of cases or death toll that seemed incredulous but unfortunately, turned out to be a fact. I like the coronavirus data presentation format by worldometers.info due to the clean and fastest updating compared to the others I have come across.

It's not just pure boredom or curiosity. As someone who is staying at home most of the time and having daily routines disrupted, I wish we will see the end of this global pandemic as soon as possible. As a human being, I hope to see a peak in the number of cases and the people of the world pick ourselves up for the better. As an investor, I am, of course, keen to find out whether I can be ahead of the curve and make the appropriate actions for my portfolio.

A recent survey conducted by online travel giant Trip.com (TCOM) and China Tourism Academy revealed that mainland Chinese are willing to travel again in the near-term. The majority (around 90 percent) of the 15,000 people polled for the survey indicated they would like to travel within China this year. Gary Rosen, chairman and chief operating officer of Accor Greater China, was not surprised by the results because he believed that travel "is certainly an important part of so many people’s lives."

There continue to be new data points indicating a normalization in China. How about the rest of the world? Having read up a lot on the coronavirus-related topics like many of you, I was glad to stumble upon a series of projections on the number of cases and deaths as modeled by a group of Dutch data scientists. Although the website is in Dutch, the PDF and Excel files available for download are in English and are updated regularly (with some lag).

The data tables include 3-day predictions in selected countries in ranges determined by the 95 percent lower and upper prediction interval, enabling the more bearish user to consider the upper limit as the more probable outcome and vice-versa. The best part of the projections is the provision of the terminal number of cases/deaths (i.e. statistical maximum).

Source: Eindhoven University of Technology

While the scientists have displayed the maximum numbers for some countries including Spain and Italy, the U.S. and the U.K. are still early in the development, with the remarks "no reliable estimate yet" in place of numbers in the data field. It is hardly reassuring to see the same remark day after day but it is what it is. For my checklist, one of the indications that the situation is under control in the U.S. would be the availability of that "maximum number" of cases and/or death toll.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, NTES, BIDU, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

