Crocs: An Attractive Long Term Hold

Crocs (CROX) is in the top 10 non-athletic footwear brands, having established itself globally since 2002. Sales are in over 90 countries and have reached 700 million pairs of shoes. Crocs has been innovating new products in addition to its classic clog, releasing sandals, slides, sneakers, boots, heels and more. Crocs has pointed towards e-commerce and long-term growth in Asia as well as strong Americas growth and stable European growth as key drivers for the business. Shares have fallen around 50% from highs amid coronavirus concerns. This provides an attractive entry point from a long-term standpoint.

Key Channels

In a 2018 survey, Crocs saw double-digit increases in brand desirability, relevance, and consideration, as well as rising to number 7 among all teens as preferred footwear in 2019 (from 34 in 2017) in a survey by Piper Jaffray. Crocs are gaining traction among the millennial market for personalization, influencer promotions, and comfort.

In 2019, Crocs sold a majority of its products through wholesale channels, both domestically and internationally. 53.3% of revenues were derived from the wholesale segment – through brick-and-mortar, e-tail, distributors and partner stores. Crocs retail revenues from company-operated stores and outlet locations were 28.2%, down 1.9% from 2018. E-commerce, on both company and third-party sites, accounted for 18.5% of revenues.

Crocs sees double digit growth continuing in e-commerce and other DTC channels, primarily outlet stores, and greatest growth in e-tail and distributors in the wholesale segment. In 2019, DTC channels comps were 21% in the Americas, 5.6% in Asia, and 13.3% in EMEA, for a total of 16%. E-tail and distributors account for around half of wholesale sales, with Crocs having double-digit growth in e-tail and presence in underpenetrated markets through its distributors. Major distributors are shown below and are primarily located in emerging markets globally.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has estimated the clog market at $5 billion, and as the market leader, grew clog revenue by 25% in 2019 to 61% of footwear sales, on top of collaborations and ambassadors with high-profile celebrities (Zoey Deschanel, Post Malone, Yang Mi, Priyanka Chopra). For clogs, Crocs believes the strongest opportunity remains in the Americas although Europe and Asia still remain strong. Crocs estimates the sandal market at $30 billion, with no clear leader, and grew revenues 10% in 2019 as sandals now account for 22% of footwear sales.

Coronavirus Impact

Crocs could face a much larger impact than other retailers since the company sources all of its products outside the US, mainly in Vietnam and China. China is slowly emerging from lockdowns, yet a resume to normal business could still be extended. However, Vietnam has reported only 298 cases and has benefitted from swift government action to protect citizens and prevent the spread – meaning the economy is still in lockdown for the time being, possibly placing stress on Crocs supply chain.

From its 10-K, Crocs stated that “third-party manufacturers may not have the materials, capacity, or capability to manufacture our products according to our schedule and specification”, and “should the production and distribution closures continue for an extended period of time, the impact on our supply chain in China and globally could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations and cash flows.” Crocs’ largest manufacturer, located in Vietnam and China, and second-largest in Vietnam, accounted for 59% of product production in 2019.

Overall revenues are expected to decline amid the outbreak due to the disruptions to the Asian business dynamic as well as highly volatile foreign currencies, which will negatively affect US dollar results. However, net income could still be positive after the buyback of all Series A preferred shares and elimination of the according dividend and the continuing decrease in operating expenses following the company’s 2017 plan. In addition, Crocs increased its credit limit by $50 million to $500 million, giving it untapped $145 million in credit should it deem it necessary to draw.

Financials

Source: 2019 10-K

Taking a look at financials, Crocs saw a sharp boost in revenues compared to the past four years of relatively flat/negative growth. Gross margin remains strong, falling 1.4% for the year, while SG&A expenses fell 5.8%. Crocs’ 2017 plan to decrease those expenses has been successful as of now, with expenses falling ~$15 million or almost 9 percentage points as a percent of sales. From the buyback of Series A and conversion to cash or common stock, Crocs eliminated the annual dividend and reduced the load on net income attributable to common shareholders. EPS would have been positive in 2018 although the buyback pushed net loss back to $70 million. Net income currently stands at over double that of 2018, showing strong growth from 2017, up over 1000%.

Source: 2019 10-K

Crocs’ still has over $100 million in cash and $170 million in working capital, on top of the extra $145 million in untapped credit available, giving it fair liquidity to deal with any disruptions and other liabilities incurred from the outbreak. Although total assets are $270 million higher, $182 million are attributable to right-of-use assets, newly reported for the year. The increase in long-term liabilities can be attributed to newly reported $140 million in long-term lease liabilities.

Original 2020 Guidance

Although Crocs has now pulled its guidance, original guidance posted at the end of February still pointed to solid growth – although unsure of 2020 results and negative impacts, growth should resume by 2021 assuming a return to normal life dynamics globally.

Q1 revenues were projected at $305 million at the low end to $325 million at the high, representing a 3.1% to 9.8% increase from previous Q1. Operating margin for the quarter was estimated to fall between 9% to 12%, compared to 11% from Q1 19. Negative impact from coronavirus was expected to fall between $20-$30 million on top of a negative currency impact around $3 million.

Full year results were initially estimated to grow 8% to 12%, following 2019’s record revenue of $1.23 billion. Negative impact from coronavirus was estimated to be $40-$60 million in Asia – prior to the global spread which has now shut down most of Europe and most of North America, Crocs’ two major regions. Revenue impacts from coronavirus will be larger than initially forecasted and could threaten any revenue increase YoY from 2019 as a result. Operating margin was predicted to be 11% to 13%, compared to 10.5% in 2019, possibly floating net income to similar levels as 2019 even amid negative revenue impacts.

Future Catalyst: China’s Quick Rebound and High Consumption

Source: PIMCO

China’s GDP contracted 6.8% for the first quarter, its first ever decline. With China being a primary target for growth for Crocs, this economic contraction could prove damaging in the short term, but also provides a catalyst for long-term growth as China’s GDP is expected to recover quickly. Data from PIMCO shows projected GDP contracts to be extremely deep - up to 10% peak-to-trough for the US - but rebounding quickly, amid rapid fiscal policy measures and economic reopening. China’s GDP contraction is predicted to rebound already, and not face a longer, sharper decline like the rest of the developed world. With China’s economy reopening and bouncing back prior to the US and Euro area, Crocs could benefit from less stressed supply chains and Asian regional distribution channels as well as increased economy activity, whether through in-store or e-tail.

Source: Bloomberg

As a whole, the consumption of goods and services in China following the contraction in GDP depends on the type and price of the purchase. China’s auto sales are expected to evaporate, while retail is expected to bounce back relatively quickly, as prices are lower, goods are more disposable, and fashion trends captivate consumers who have been pent up in quarantine for months.

Compared to US, Japan, and Germany (some of Crocs’ key markets for growth), China has far outpaced the pack in annual consumption growth. While Germany and Japan recorded a couple of years with negative annual growth, China’s lowest growth rate fell just under 6%. Japan has had less than 1% in consumption expenditure growth in the last 4 years, while China pushed up to 9.3%. Consumption growth for China will certainly take a hit compared to 2018 and 2019 growth, but China has had strong historical growth in consumption and will continue in consumption growth in relation to fashion trends, Western influence, new products, and a rising GDP per capita.

Data from World Bank Development Indicators

Future Catalyst: Asia Long-Term Growth

Source: McKinsey

Asia’s economic growth is expected to charge forward in the coming decades, with purchasing power topping 50% of the world and consumption passing 40%. Asia is on track to change the global dynamic of trade and consumption, from a purchaser of products to a determiner of consumption. China’s consumption growth is already growing rapidly each year, and the effects that the world has seen in the past 15 years as a result of China’s rapid rise could be seen in the larger Asian economies: Japan, Korea, Singapore, and a rapidly growing Vietnam, India and Indonesia.

China’s net exports have fallen 7.2% from 2007 to 2017 as consumption begins to switch to domestically-sourced products, with many large global producers (e.g. Apple) ramping up production facilities in the region. Crocs has part of its top manufacturer within China, with the remaining majority sourced in Vietnam, and can benefit off growth in domestic Chinese production as well as rapid cross-border trade between Vietnam and China.

With established manufacturers in the Asian region already, Crocs can benefit fromlong-term growth in Vietnam, with average real GDP growth estimated at 6.5% until 2024. Domestic production and consumption could be a catalyst to boost sales in Vietnam with a distributor network inside the country, and linked to Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar and the Philippines. Of these countries, Malaysia has the lowest average real GDP growth at 4.4% estimated; Myanmar has the highest estimated at 6.9%, while Lao PDR sits just behind at 6.8% growth. Crocs could see a boost in business if it can operate a distribution center in Lao or develop a network to facilitate cross-border trade between its already established distributors to Lao.

Source: McKinsey

Crocs could also benefit from an increasing share of intra-regional trade in East/Southeast Asia and Pacific. 2017 saw 52.4% of total goods trade occur intra-regionally, and Crocs prime locations in Vietnam and China for manufacturers opens up the possibility of expanded networks within distributors in the region. E-tail could also benefit, with shipping of products around the region most likely increasing in frequency should intra-regional trade continue to be the dominant factor. Crocs also has a company-owned distribution and storage facility in the Netherlands, allowing Crocs to enter Eurozone countries in a similar fashion.

Future Catalyst: German E-Commerce Growth

Source: eMarketer

Cited as one of five key countries of importance for potential growth, Crocs’ best bet in Germany looks to be in e-commerce channels. Germany’s e-commerce sales are forecast to grow from about €70 billion in 2019 to €85 billion in 2023. If Crocs were to capture just half of a percent of that growth, that would equal about €75 million in additional sales. E-commerce is expected to reach over 10% of total retail sales in Germany as well, setting a larger opportunity for Crocs to crack in to e-commerce and e-tail in the nation; total retail sales for Germany were expected to fall just under €800 billion for 2019, leaving a strong base for distributor and wholesale channel sales.

Future Catalyst: Increasing Net Income Efficiency

Crocs’ net incomes last peaked in 2012 at $131.3 million, after nearly doubling since 2010. Net income then slumped along with higher cost of revenues and higher operating expenses until 2019, where net income posted was $119.5 million. Comparing net income generated per dollar of operating expenses shows that Crocs is far off its efficiency of 2010 to 2012, and should it be able to reduce expenses further, per the 2017 plan goal, could significantly boost its net income.

Data from Seeking Alpha

For 2019, Crocs generated about $0.25 of net income per $1 of operating expenses. This does not seem too far off from its high of $0.29 generated per dollar, but could actually have a large impact on EPS considering only 70 million shares are outstanding. If Crocs’ operating expenses were slightly lower (~$20-$25 million lower) for 2019, then the company would be generating the same level of net income per dollar as 2012; however, they were not, and net income efficiency still has more room for improvement as Crocs looks to continue cutting operating expenses.

Using 2012’s efficiency per dollar, we can see that Crocs could have increased net income by nearly $20 million higher and EPS just below $2 if it generated only $0.04 more of net income per dollar of expenses. Assuming Crocs’ revenues continue growth as the company prioritizes China, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the US for highest potential, and operating expenses continue decreasing, Crocs has the potential to set net income efficiency tracking above $0.30 per dollar and further boosting EPS.

Speculative Opportunity

Crocs’ products are made using elastomer resin as a base, so a possible opportunity could possibly arise with the use of recycled materials to create elastomer. In late 2019, Audia Elastomers launched an OP line created with marine waste plastics. The thermodynamic elastomers, similar to the ones used by Crocs, consisted of up to 45% marine plastic waste and 70% total recycled material. The elastomers remained cost-effective, and did not sacrifice performance or quality in products. From an eco-friendly, sustainability standpoint, Crocs could see wider acceptance worldwide and benefit off a more positive eco-aware image if a possible transition to full-production using elastomer resin made from marine-recycled (or other plastic) waste. This possibility is very speculative, as the full processes behind elastomer resin production using waste are not readily available, and also might not be feasible from a cost standpoint as Crocs focuses on reducing expenditures and pricing shoes competitively across the market.

Outlook

Crocs’ current share price has priced in current effects of store closures, stay-at-home orders and retail consumption declines. However, these factors will be short-lived, and Crocs has shown positive growth in net income in the last few years as well as record revenues in 2019. Crocs’ key market current remains the Americas, although Asian and European growth prospects could boost revenues significantly. Celebrity collaborations and ambassadors have driven youth uptake of Crocs, and the shoes rank in the top 10 of top teen footwear brands. Asian GDP growth implies a large available market in the Southeast Asian region, where average real GDP growth rates are the highest, as well as in China, where consumption expenditure growth is rapid, and GDP is expected to bounce back quickly following its first ever contraction. E-commerce and e-tail sales remain a priority, especially in key markets like the Americas and Germany, where the channels are expected to add €15 billion in sales and reach over 10% of total retail sales. Crocs has a massive potential market available in the upcoming years, and while competition among brands and trend recognition remain risks to consider, revenues and net income could benefit significantly amid consumption growth worldwide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.