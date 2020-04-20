Major Streamers Can Benefit From A Changing Social Environment

Shares in Netflix (NFLX) have reached new highs, while Roku (ROKU) has announced solid growth in its preliminary Q1 numbers and Disney (DIS) pointing to growth with Disney+ subscribers after rolling out last year. Amid the growing stay-at-home orders, consumer usage in media-based goods has soared, from technologies related to work and streaming/leisure all seeing growth as people are looking to fill their free time.

As we have seen firsthand, cities are transforming into shells of what they used to be two months ago, with car and foot traffic fading quickly. With millions now working from home, the time spent at home has increased, with the lack of commutes and different working hours (for some) opening up larger portions of the day with little to do.

With the rapid shift to home life, people are needed to take advantage of free time, and while it can be spent exercising, or reading, or doing hobbies, it opens the door for streaming platforms to alleviate

Less Mobility

Taking a look at mobility in American cities using average step counts taken from Fitbit, people have spent less time outside in general from the beginning of March to the first week of April. Some cities did not witness larger changes in mobility (Atlanta, Cincinnati, Minneapolis for example), but the overall trend shows decreasing adjusted step count per each week (especially for Californian cities). Once stay at home policies were enacted (shown by green dots instead of grey), variability increased greatly, with the most variability at the start of April.

Source: Fitbit

Google has released mobility data for a majority of countries worldwide, down to a city-wide or county-wide spotlight. For the US as a whole, mobility for all categories except for residential fell by the end of March. Grocery and parks saw variability between positive and negative changes over the baseline as people flocked to grocery stores in panic buying, and went to parks to exercise and get fresh air outside of the house. Transit stations have fared the worst, affected by stay-at-home orders, while workplaces are just slightly ahead at -40% off baseline. Before the outbreak, workplaces and residential were very flat, and showing minor positive variance above baseline in late February, but as March progressed, the two transitioned to an inverse relationship, with residential mobility climbing as people work from home or are furloughed/fired as some workplaces close indefinitely.

Source: Google Mobility Reports

Streaming Growth

Media companies have already seen the benefits to user growth from stay-at-home orders and higher residential mobility.

Roku's preliminary Q1 data points to a near 3 million increase in active accounts since the new year began, with active accounts estimated just under 40 million. Streaming hours are estimated to increase 49% YoY to 13.2 billion.

Disney's last quarterly result, published about two months ago, was the first after the launch of Disney+ and showed a user base of 26.5 million, up from 10 million at launch. By the following Monday after earnings, CEO Iger stated that users grew to 28.6 million. Hulu and ESPN+ had about 38.3 million subscribers combined (with 30.7 million coming from Hulu). Disney+ has now breached 50 million subscribers after rolling out in select European countries and India at the end of March.

Netflix hit a new 52-week and all time high on April 16 after multiple upgrades, with Bank of America raising a price target from $426 to $460. Bank of America believes that Netflix will benefit from "strong content, stay-at-home orders, suspended sports leagues and shuttered movie theatres seeing consumers globally turn to the streaming TV service. We anticipate the step-up will result in a permanent increase in penetration for Netflix’s subscriber model and see its low price-point and staple nature supporting healthy fundamentals performance in a recession, even after stay-home orders are lifted." BMO analyst Daniel Salmon also raised a price target to $500 from $450, citing the company to benefit from falling cash costs and rising revenues on top of high short-term liquidity.

Tendency to Binge

With streaming comes the tendency of binge watching favorites or new shows. Binging and watching only a few at the same time and then one per week accounted for 80% of the 18-29 age group, and fell to 55% for the 55-64 age group. Of each age group (except for 65+), watching only one at a time per week is the lowest category.

Source: Statista

With subscriber counts growing as new users are added domestically and internationally (for Disney+), the demographics behind the tendency of binging can drive viewing hours higher, especially during stay-at-home orders - people are finding ways to fill free time, possibly by binging or watching more episodes than previously, and by new subscribers exploring the content available and watching more as a result.

Package Prices

Roku offers streaming players as well as TVs, with free channels (YouTube, CBS News, PBS Kids, etc), subscriptions (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and the like), and live TV through a cable service. Streaming players range from $30 to $60, putting prices on the higher end of the three, considering that it is a bundled platform, and offers subscriptions to other streaming services and channels.

Disney+ costs $7 per month (or $70 per year) for the product, or $13 per month for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ combined. Hulu, although able to combined in the Disney+ package, acts as a stand-alone service as well. Hulu's base price is $6 per month, ($12 for ad free), and $55 for Hulu and live TV ($60 ad free). Hulu is more of a cable replacement service when purchasing the live TV options, and additional add-ons can be purchased as well (movie channels, ESPN+, etc.).

Netflix's packages start at $9 per month for basic, allowing viewing on one device at a time. Standard and premium cost $13 and $16, and allow streaming on 2 and 4 devices simultaneously, while only premium allows viewing in ultra HD.

Cancellations

Source: Wall Street Journal

With the three platforms witnessing increases in traffic and subscriptions over the past month and a half, a main priority will be keeping the new subscribers. Although dated back to a 2015 survey, the top cancellation reason for viewers is saving money. With unemployment claims still up by another 5 million for the week, money is tighter for a large group of Americans, and spending should be to necessities only - food, rent, utilities. Streaming is not a necessity good, and if newly-unemployed individuals and families have multiple different packages, cancellations to save money could occur. However, for those having one streaming service only (say Netflix for example), the $10 or so per month may not be in thoughts as it is a trivial amount. The second reason found in the survey goes nearly hand-in-hand with the first, with the content provided and access to shows not being worth the monthly price. The combination of the two reasons for cancellations certainly could drive cancellations higher during this period for those struggling to cope with daily expenses with unemployment and necessary bills. So even as the platforms have been adding new subscribers recently, how many of the previous subscribers that cancel could dampen net user growth.

Consolidation

Disney owns a majority stake in Hulu and ESPN among other traditional television channels, and pulled Disney content from Netflix after launching Disney+. Other channels are planning on launching competing platforms soon - HBO Max and Peacock slated to launch this summer, with app Quibi launching early April. If competing platforms start to find success and growth, it opens the door for potential consolidation into Disney+ or Netflix. Disney is no stranger to combining channels and platforms in its service, while Netflix faces the other issue- competitors pulling content from its platform as those competitors launch their own stand-alone streaming services. Netflix could stand to gain from consolidation of smaller players to boost content on its platform.

Foreign Factors

For 2019, Netflix had 106 million international subscribers, adding 25 million for the year. $10.6 billion of Netflix's $20.1 billion in revenue were generated from international subscribers, although contribution profits were half of domestic.

Source: Netflix 2019 10-K

Because Netflix generates over half of revenues internationally, it is subject to foreign exchange rate risk. Netflix main currencies internationally are " the euro, the British pound, the Canadian dollar, the Australian dollar, the Japanese yen, the Mexican peso and the Brazilian real." In the past month and a half, exchange rates have fluctuated wildly - AUD fell 15% in a 10-day span, and MXN fell over 20%.

In addition, Disney+, as mentioned earlier, began international launches late in March, and saw large gains in subscriber counts. The presence of Disney+ puts more pressure on Netflix, since international revenues are higher and net additions were ten times that of domestic. If Disney+ steals rather than shares Netflix's international subscriber base, Netflix could see slight flattening of its international revenues and net additions.

Quick Analysis: Netflix Net Income Generation Efficiency

As Roku is still in its growth-scaling phase, generating a net loss from increasing operating expenses and R&D, and Disney+ has just launched within the last 6 months, data for the two will not be conclusive, so only Netflix will be analyzed. Netflix has demonstrated incredible revenue and net income growth, with revenues up 72.4% and net income up 234% since 2017. Operating expenses have grown similarly as Netflix continues with content production and marketing.

Netlfix outlines its operating expenses as marketing (advertising and promotional expenses), technology and development (interface, streaming infrastructure, etc), and general and administrative expenses. All expenses have grown significantly since 2017 - marketing up ~$1.2 billion and TDGA up ~$1.1 billion, although all account for nearly the same % of revenues as in 2017 due to strong revenue growth.

Since Netflix relies on its marketing to fuel subscriber growth and TD to maintain platform reliability, those costs will always be increasing as subscriber count does, but the net income that Netflix can generate as these costs increase is key to future earnings.

Data from SeekingAlpha

Since 2010, operating expenses have increased each year, while net income fluctuated until 2015, hereafter pointing to incredible growth of ~$1.6 billion. Netflix had been pretty efficient in 2010 and 2011 in comparison to the period, generating $0.31 and $0.29 per $1 of operating expenses, which it did not see again until 2018 after three years of strong growth. It might not seem too significant, but generating $0.29 of net income when operating expenses are six times higher greatly benefits net income and EPS.

While EPS had been relatively low and bounced between $0.04 to $0.64, once net income per $1 growth began to shoot higher again in 2016 did EPS start to grow; revenues of course were much higher as well. Had net income per $1 of expenses hovered around $0.10 to $0.20, EPS would only be half or less of current $4.26; instead, revenue growth outpaced expense growth, allowing EPS to fly. Now if Netflix can continue with its strong revenue growth, and net income per $1 continues growing as well, then EPS could continue its significant uptrend; however, if competition from Disney+ and other streamers coming to market start to take international market share (Netflix's major revenue and subscriber growth provider), and Netflix's revenues show signs of flattening, even slightly, net income efficiency could struggle as operating expenses continue to grow higher.

The three scenarios above correlate with possible growth trends for Netflix- two of continuing strong revenue growth but with flat and increasing net income per $1, and one of flattening revenues. These scenarios can be adapted to show any growth rate of revenue from 2019, or any estimated changes in operating expenses or net income per $1; dozens could be created to forecast all sorts of different future situations. For these scenarios, operating expenses were estimated to equal 25% of revenues, just about in line with past figures, and net income per $1 for the second scenario following similar trends as well.

Using the three chosen scenarios, assuming a similar revenue growth trend as well as operating expenses as a % of revenue would have net income approach and possibly exceed $3 billion, pushing EPS to the high $6/low $7 range. For the same revenue growth, if Netflix can push existing content or decrease marketing or TD costs as a % of revenue, and push net income per $1 a few cents higher, net incomes could fall between $3.5 to $4 billion and put EPS approach the mid $7 to high $8 range. Now, if revenues flatten with more competition, cancellations, etc., and operating expenses remain at 25% of revenue, then net income could hover in the low $2 billions leaving EPS in the low to mid $5 range.

Note these three scenarios are solely chosen estimates, and can be adjusted to account for dozens of different scenarios in terms of revenue growth, operating expense growth, or income generating efficiency; however, all still show the case for growth for Netflix.

Changing Social Environment

Even though the coronavirus outbreak has caused billions of people to be on lock-down worldwide, and hundreds of millions working from home, the uptake of social distancing, mask-wearing, and fear of large gatherings could persist. Since the duration of the outbreak or the longevity of infections is unknown, with vaccines and herd immunity still not implemented into society, we could possibly see this social environment continue for the next four to six quarters at least, until we can effectively hinder or eradicate the virus with a vaccine. Although people will return to work and life will return to what we were previously used to, the adoption of this new at-home lifestyle could stay, and long-term benefits could be seen in the media and streaming sector as a result. Even though people are prone to cancel subscriptions for money-saving, content or pricing reasons, the addition of new users, combined with growth in content and binging tendencies (around shows like Tiger King) could drive streaming hours continually higher, but content is key.

Outlook

Roku looks to still be in its growth-scaling phase, having yet to show a profitable year but continual active account growth, with solid figures for both accounts added and streaming hours for its preliminary Q1. Note that Roku is both a dual streaming and player provider, generating a majority of gross profits coming from streaming but player sales in traditional channels (Best Buy/other electronic retailers). Roku players come equipped with Roku channels as well as the ability to watch live TV, Netflix, Hulu and more. Roku remains the most volatile of the three.

Disney+ has attracted over 22 million new subscribers since the first week of February, and has just rolled out in European countries and India within the last week of March, and user growth in those regions has been strong (at least 8 million in India). Disney also owns Hulu, ESPN+ and other channels that are gaining in users as well. Disney's shares are not as reflective of the growths in Dinsey+ as the company is struggling with tourism and travel for its recovery to theme park revenues.

Netflix remains a leader in the streamer wars between the three, with the largest subscriber base worldwide, although competition is gearing up and threatening to steal market share. Netflix continues to post new content monthly, and has had some stellar series recently (The Witcher, Black Mirror, Tiger King), and has received upgrades amid expectations of future growth even after society falls back to normal. Shares hit new 52-week highs and sit just off all-time highs. Netflix has established profitability unlike Roku and should continue that growth trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.